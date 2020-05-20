Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q2 2020

This has arguably been the toughest time in merger arbitrage in years. The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on pretty much everything in the world, M&A included. Deals that were signed before the uncertainty of the virus were done at valuations that might not make sense in our new world.

However, mergers are legal documents that attorneys of the targets and acquirers spend hundreds of hours working on. Many of the current agreements are ironclad. But acquirers' lawyers and some (not all) of their largest shareholders are pouring over the definitive agreements trying to find a breach or any way out.

So what is an investor/trader to do when it comes to M&A these days? Why not look at the hedge funds who have been trading merger stocks for years and see what they are buying?

That is what I do each quarter by reading 13F filings. I then compile the top 10 stocks held in the funds that specialize in deal stocks and share it with the Seeking Alpha community.

My rules:

I only count a stock if it is at least 1% of the fund's portfolio.

I only include stocks that are still actively trading.

I only choose funds where the majority of positions are merger-related.

This quarter's top stock is Tiffany (TIF) with 27 funds owning the equity. LVMH Moët Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF) is buying Tiffany for $135 per share in cash. Closing is expected to occur mid-year according to the companies, though Australia's review of the deal can go until November. Approvals still needed include EU, China and the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board. TIF shareholders have approved the deal and LVMH holders are not required to vote. There is a 5.5% spread amidst some nervousness in the retail environment, specifically the fact that Sycamore Partners recently walked away from its Victoria Secret investment.

24 funds own WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC). WABCO is in the very late stages of its deal with ZF Friedrichshafen AG in which it will receive $136.50 per share in cash. Closing is slated for next week on May 29.

Top 10 Merger Arb Stocks held by Funds

1) Tiffany Held by 27 Funds 2) WABCO Holdings Held by 24 Funds 3) Tech Data Corp. (TECD) Held by 18 Funds 3) Legg Mason (LM) Held by 18 Funds 5) LogMeIn (LOGM) Held by 16 Funds 6) Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Held by 15 Funds 6) Taubman Centers (TCO) Held by 15 Funds 8) Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Held by 13 Funds 9) TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Held by 12 Funds 10) E*TRADE (ETFC) Held by 11 Funds

When a fund makes an arbitrage stock its top holding, it signals a strong belief that the deal will ultimately close. Three funds have WABCO as their top pick as of March 31.

Top Positions among the 35 Funds

WABCO Top Position in 3 Funds Tiffany Top Position in 2 Funds Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Top Position in 2 Funds

Oversized Holdings

Some arb funds oversize their top positions. As of the end of Q1, there were four positions of 14% or more in a single stock.

WABCO 73% of a Fund Fitbit (FIT) 31% of a Fund Tiffany 18% of a Fund LogMeIn 14% of a Fund

Conclusion

In this unusual time for merger arbitrage, it pays to track what the professional arb funds are doing with their money. Of course, just because these funds buy certain M&A stocks that doesn't guarantee anything. But it is comforting to know you have company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBC, TCO, TECD, ADSW, FIT, LM, LOGM, ETFC, AMTD, CZR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. To the best of my knowledge, the information presented above is factual but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. The article should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect my judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. I am not a licensed investment adviser. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections.