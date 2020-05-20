TGS’ fundamentals point to 280%-300% upside to fair value - but only if the country can avoid default and reach an agreement to restructure its debt.

TGS is down ~70% since early 2018, pricing in high odds of Argentina defaulting on its debt and plunging the country into another decade of disastrous economic malaise.

Asymmetric Risk/Reward

Transportadora De Gas Del Sur (NYSE:TGS) is a deeply discounted Natural Gas Liquids producer and pipeline operator offering a compelling risk/reward profile (-50%/+300%) with probability rising for the reward and a clear catalyst near term as Argentina's debt is renegotiated. The main risk to a TGS buy thesis is clearly an Argentina default followed by extended capital and price controls - but much of this already appears priced in.

Background and Valuation

TGS operates a critical pipeline system in Argentina and is the largest of its kind in Latin America with a network totaling ~10,000 km. The company also produces NGL/middle products for both domestic and export markets. Long haul telecom and other businesses are I

~8% of revenues. TGS' pipeline location and capacity make it a major beneficiary of development of Argentina's famed Vaca Muerta oil and gas field. Over the last year, the company has been using cash flows to buy back shares and reduce debt while slowing capex in the face of domestic and global uncertainties.

TGS Valuation: With the stock price down ~70% from early 2018, TGS sports an attractive P/E ratio of 5x ttm; if TGS were allowed to earn a 5% annual return on its pipeline assets alone, its P/E would be 2.3x with any O&G development in Vaca Muerta generating volume growth and earnings on top of that "E." Given earnings have low visibility right now, another valuation metric could be enterprise value/replacement cost. TGS' EV/replacement cost is at a ridiculous -83% discount to its pipelines' replacement cost (conservatively valued at US$435k per mile). Add in middle products' and telecom asset values and this discount is well over -90%. Granted, replacement cost is too high a fair value for any Latam utility, but upside to a conservative -50% discount to replacement cost or a 7x price/normalized earnings would be 280% to 300% upside…and this is ignoring fair values for TGS's NGL and telecom businesses.

Why is TGS so cheap?

Because TGS is largely a regulated business and most market players think Argentina will default on its debt…again. If Argentina does default, the current leftist government is not likely to allow TGS to make much profit, if any. The Alberto Fernandez government that won elections last fall is viewed as decidedly not market friendly, especially with Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in toe. During her presidency from 2007 - 2015, she closed capital accounts, squeezed utilities to subsidize domestic prices, froze the currency and defaulted on the country's debt. Since taking over in December 2019, the current government has showed signs that they might repeat Cristina's disastrous policy actions. Obviously, if TGS faces these policies going forward the company may never earn money and could even face nationalization in an extreme scenario.

So what will allow TGS to reach a fair value?

Argentina's debt restructuring is the Catalyst

Argentina reaching a debt restructuring which includes market-friendly policies is not only possible, but likely. Market-friendly policies always are structured to encourage investment which means removing or reducing subsidies. This would be all TGS needs to generate a fair return on its assets - and the "E" in the 2.3x P/E referenced above.

Argentina is now scrambling to renegotiate its debt for the third time since 2005 (with 8 defaults historically) - a pretty horrid record for any sovereign nation and particularly sad for one whose GDP/capita was 10th in the world in 1913. The reasons Argentina is at this stage are mainly that the country has been battered and whipsawed by commodity prices, politics, corruption, mismanagement and 2 global economic shocks - not including the current COVID-19 crisis. Bondholders have so far rejected the country's offer to exchange the bonds for a significant haircut. Clearly with TGS valuations so low, the market is pricing in a high probability bondholders will allow default.

As usual, in situations which have burned so many and so many times, few are looking into the details around the issues and even fewer can imagine a positive outcome.

An IMF-like "strings-attached" deal means market-friendly policies (and profits) lie ahead for TGS

Debt restructuring is now more likely. Argentina did not negotiate earlier bond restructurings in good faith nor did they treat all bondholders equally. Today is different. Martin Guzman, a Colombia-trained economist and current economics minister, has made an offer that is based on the sustainability of paying their debt, which is not far from IMF calculations of GDP and growth assumptions. 20 well reputed economists recently put forward a joint letter to encourage a deal structured around sustainability and Mr. Guzman's offer. Argentina has received a counter offer and negotiations are heating up as the two parties come closer to an agreement.

Strings attached to a deal: Argentina's offer may be in good faith and sustainable but is surely not enough for bondholders. They will want a better price but also want some protection, which can only be tied to economic reforms of some stripe. One of the largest debt-holders, the IMF, has a long history of motivating governments to implement politically painful economic reforms in return for more attractive debt deals and this should be no different.

What strings-attached means is that the government will have to attract private-sector investment and FDI - especially into exporting industries. The only way to do this is by allowing companies to make a reasonable return on investment. For TGS, this means Argentina is likely to allow TGS to make a reasonable profit from its assets AND promote exports by offering incentives to develop Vaca Muerta.

TGS is not without risks

The main risk to a TGS buy thesis is clearly an Argentina default followed by extended capital and price controls - basically a repeat of the 2002-2014 disaster that Argentina was. That said, a worst-case scenario with the government forcing TGS to operate at cost to help subsidize gas prices is unlikely as this was partly how leftists and Kirchner's allies lost power in 2014. Further, these policies would stifle investment into a sector Argentina desperately needs to generate Foreign Direct Investment and U.S. currency reserves.

The second risk would be another or extended collapse in oil prices. As unlikely as that may be to some after oil's recent rally above $30 and lock-downs starting to be lifted, I always find oil to have low visibility. If the Saudi-Russia tension comes back, Venezuela finds its footing, who knows? That said, the risk here is not so much to TGS' existing business as the gas would still flow within Argentina and there is no LNG as a potential competitor, but it would crimp growth in the future.

How to position

It isn't often investors find such an interesting special situation with a fairly well-defined catalyst and such an asymmetric risk/reward. Although there could be a delay in negotiations, the eventual outcome is polar: restructuring means 2-3x upside or more; default means a probable -50% downside. As these things happen, I would think it unusual for TGS to reach its fair value overnight so for those investors willing to miss a large gap higher, perhaps waiting for the news would be best. For those with a higher risk tolerance or those who hate to miss the first big leg up (like me), TGS and perhaps some other Argentina equities should be part of your portfolio today.

Other ADR's with domestic exposure to Argentina who are also likely to benefit in a debt restructuring include Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR), Banco Macro (BMA), Central Puerto (CEPU), Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL), Grupo Supervielle (SUPV), IRSA Inversiones (IRS), Loma Negra (LOMA) and Telecom Argentina (TEO).

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT): A deal may mean less for the main ETF

TGS is a clear winner if a strings-attached deal is struck and probably the names mentioned above as well. Oddly, the same country-focused investment thesis may not be as powerful for ARGT. Argentina's main ETF's top 5 holdings make up > 50% of the ETF are MercadoLibre (MELI), Globant (GLOB), Cencosud SA, SSR Mining (SSRM) and Embotelladora Andina. While these five may all be fine companies and would probably benefit some from fundamental country changes in Argentina, they all have a majority of their economic exposures outside of Argentina (Brazil, Chile, or silver prices).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMA, BBAR, GGAL, TGS, AGRO, SUPV, CEPU, LOMA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.