We like the pure play in online sports betting aspect, but the subsequent $6b merger of giant Flutter Entertainment and TSG changes the state of play for all.

A piece in the current Barron's seeks to explain why the stock of DraftKings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has rocketed into space. In brief, it says investor enthusiasm has been driven by the virus crisis producing a dour outlook for brick and mortar gaming vs. online platforms. "Wall Street is valuing DKNG like an internet or cloud play at $9.9b, or about 14X next year's revenue of about $700m." In a note to clients, Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating with a PT of $25, below the current price, but has a bull case that supports a $75 price long term. MS's target comes from a multiple of 18 on projected 2025 EBITDA of $648m discounted back to the present.

For context, the market cap of Las Vegas Sands. Inc. (LVS) stands at $34b with the stock insanely undervalued largely due to the virus crisis at the moment. LVS is a $70 to $85 stock in a forward non-virus world of 2Q21 (our pre-virus PT). LVS reported 2019 revenues at $13.7b. So, the underlying premise MS points out saying the market now values DKNG as an internet stock, not a Eurozone online betting platform, is probably true. Too bad it's wrong.

We don't argue with the logic leap MS's client note states

And of course, as is too often the case in any stock related to gaming, the market is usually a dollar too late and a dollar short. MS presents a coherent bull case for what investors may be thinking. Unfortunately, the operating assumptions of those investors telegraph a pure fool's gold play - not a thick vein of 24 karat ore. (Below: The spac deal created the IPO) Source: DKNG

The DNKG we liked as an IPO pure play does not face the same state of play it did prior to its SPAC issued shares. We did see, and agree with MS, that the market was hungry for a pure sports betting play in the light of the US Supreme Court decision to strike own an anti-sports betting law in May of 2018. In that context, we urged our subscribers to buy at $10.84. Hopefully, many did. For those who remained wary, we now counsel hold your pickaxes a while longer. For those now still in at the price at writing of $29.57, we think you are in either in HOLD situation, or if you heeded our IPO guidance and want to take a nice gain off the table now, SELL by all means. There will be more than enough opportunities ahead to jump back in when reality, not fantasy, bites. (Below: All sports betting sites overheat promotions constantly and it becomes marketing excess for all). Source: DKNG archives.

Steve Wynn's CNBC spot: Yoda speaks

After his unceremonious departure as founder/CEO of his company in February of 2018, Steve Wynn dropped out of media sight, having the comfort of his $2.2b cash out for his 11.8% stake to add to his other boodle, bringing his net worth to around $3.2b at this writing. He now sits likely comfortably quarantined in Palm Beach Florida watching events from the sidelines. That ended the other day when he did an audio phone interview with CNBC's Maria Bartiromo.

The Q&A was about the virus and its impact on Vegas and Macau. But I know he has been a long time believer in technologies applied to gaming and, in fact, was an early investor in Activision Blizzard Inc. stock (ATV). Yet prior to his departure, I know he had been hesitant about investing in online gaming. He is a believer in brick and mortar gambling. And to a degree, more than most anyone else, he re-invented it when he built the Mirage in 1989 to the laughter of many.

What the key takeaway of the interview that probably escaped much attention was the very penetrating observation Wynn made about the durability of brick and mortar visitation as an expression of a basic human drive. The impulse for people to get out of the house always trumps endlessly staring at the four walls. As an example, he cited Hengqin island, a no-gaming vacation playground for families within spitting distance of Macau. The island has theme park attractions of every category, water, rides, aquariums, etc. Well Wynn noted, the other day, the island was opened for business. "Over 20,000 people arrived the first day. This tells us something." Virus protection assured, the people come running back.

What Wynn was pointing out was the obvious fact that people, being essentially social animals, will indeed return in great numbers to places like Vegas and Macau, once the health safety issues are finally put to rest. But listen to this from MS's client note:

"Investors like the company's online business model against the capital intensive traditional casinos that have been hard hit by Covid19 closures as well as social-distancing restrictions as they start of reopen. Younger gamblers like sports and are comfortable betting on their phones."

All that is absolutely correct. But it does not comport with what the great sage of the Strip, the Yoda of gaming, Mr. Wynn, tells us that is worth noting: let's not be too fast burying brick and mortar betting. Macau will recover, as will Las Vegas. It's not a matter of If, but only When.

So, DKNG, a nice pure play in online gaming, which does have a good future without question, is not very likely to attain a $75 price anytime soon, or even projected deeply forward as MS has suggested it could. Because, well before it attains that lofty price, there will be a swarm of ants at its picnic.

It's not only human nature competing for leisure time brick and mortar vs. online betting, it's the rise of the competitive stakes, especially the recently closed merger of Ireland-based online betting giant Flutter Entertainment plc (ADR) and Toronto's The Stars Group Inc. (TSG). DKNG will do fine. It will get its share of market. MS forecasted an eventual goal of $1.4b in sales by 2025 off its current $700m. It's possible, but that's not where we see the rationale for sitting on the stock long term eating losses.

Simply put, DraftKings might never reach 2025 as a pure play. We think there is a betting giant somewhere with an appetite for it and an offer its investors and management can't refuse. Consolidation of the entire sports betting sector must come on hard and fast as one state after another legalize online sports betting. That's where we see the upside of the stock not on its transformation as an internet unicorn fantasy.

There are 17 states now where one form or another of sports betting has already been legalized. Another four are on deck as it were, in late stage legislative process. Our projection is that, by 2023, we will be close to 22 legal states. The biggest growth spurt will be in the four big kahunas still lingering over the prospects: Texas, California, New York, Florida. MS has pointed this out, and we agree.

We also note that we see the process accelerating now as the result of the virus crisis depleting state treasuries. And as that unfolds, covetous eyes will be cast DraftKings' way. We see that as a possibility post virus, by 2021's end. And that's the reason to sit tight on the stock, not any prospect of its ever reaching a $9.9b valuation entirely based on it as an independent operator. In 1Q20, DKNG posted a net loss of $68.7m. Revenues were up 30% to $88.5m largely related to virus shut in business and included $24m from its SBT Tech division.

Here's comes Flutter and FanDuel

(Above: Flutter comprises 12 distinct betting sites globally with TSG and FanDuel organizationally merged into a single US operating unit). Source: TSG

Right now, there are essentially 10 to 13 viable entries in the sports betting race. They range from the venerable William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) of the UK dating back to 1934 to the more recent transformation of The Stars Group from its regulatory challenged origins as Amaya into an international giant in its own right. TSG has now been merged with Flutter, the globe's biggest operator of multiple betting platforms. The $6b deal just closed gives Flutter over $4.7b in revenues combined and a market cap of $17.5b. The combined company will have 13 million users world-wide.

For the same six-month period as noted for DKNG, Flutter's ADR shares have moved from $32.98 on March 16th to $61.68 on May 18th, reflecting the same investor sentiment as that which has propelled DKNG - to an extent.

The parent company's 2019 revenues were 2.1b GBP throwing off a net income of 111.9b GBP. TSG had a 1Q20 increase as well for the same virus-related reasons as DKNG, but it got action from its dominant global online poker and casino games businesses.

From a tech, marketing and product view, there is nothing DKNG can do that Flutter's Fan Duel/TSG divisions cannot and vice versa. They have both to an extent, commoditized online sports betting with a constant flurry of give-away deals and odds marketing ploys. And both are good operators that began using their daily fantasy sports customer base converted to sports bettors.

So, they and their many competitors will be fighting tooth and nail for every sports bettor who re-emerges post virus, upping the cost of customer acquisition for all. Flutter made a smart decision organizationally. It merged FanDuel and TSG units into one US operation and put its international business under a separate managerial control. This assures tight focus in the US market competing for new states and new skins in the casino live sports book states.

With a revenue base of $4.7b and 13 million active users, the merged Flutter will pose tough competition not only to the hopes of DKNG's growth trajectory, but all the other competitors as well. Almost overnight from the 2018 SCOTUS decision, Flutter bought FanDuel, DraftKings' leading competitor in the daily fantasy sports space. Its subsequent TSG deal brings with it, a partnership between the Toronto operator and FOX Bet, a unit of giant Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA).

What the deal means is that TSG customers will be able to place wagers on the FOX Bet site on games in progress or scheduled where the parent is the TV rights owner. This includes all the four major pro sports and college games.

It's probably the best partnerships among many formed post SCOTUS decision. TSG also has a second skin (brand platform) deal with Eldorado Resorts (ERI) about to close its merger with Caesars (CZR). This potentially puts TSG platforms and live betting access to 60 casinos in the US.

Conclusion

Our guidance here is this: DraftKings does have a sunny future, but to value it now at a dizzy $9.9b seems to me bordering on the fantasy its customers compete for on its sites. At the moment, we see a good company, fairly priced where it now trades that can get a sector wide bump every time a new state legalizes sports betting. But to assume we are facing a watershed post virus that will send tens of millions of gamblers fleeing from brick and mortar casinos as the justification for that kind of valuation seems a bridge too far now.

The sector is crowded, fiercely competitive and battles constantly with the high cost of customer acquisition. As the old wives' tale cautions: Recipes may vary, but everyone cooks with water. That's the case in sports betting as it now unfolds in very early days.

The endgame we see is not a $75 stock by 2023, 2024 or 2025. Long before that when the timing is right, DKNG will be acquired by one of its bigger competitors or merge with another of similar size. That it seems to us is a good bet at its current price range. If you are inclined to wait for that, your risk is low, especially once sports resume. As a pure play, DKNG occupies, if only temporarily, the closest thing to a pure play in the sector. But that's not reason enough to sit out year after year piling up losses and burning cash fingers crossed.

Our PT sit at around $31, vs. MS's $25, a bit below its trade now. I think the hostage release of pro sports one by one coming this summer can move the shares a bit higher. But I continue to guide caution on getting caught up in the fool's gold mentality of a hardworking mule in unicorn's clothing.

