Ferrari (RACE) commands a premium valuation based on three core elements of its business model: pricing power, durable demand, and volume growth. The luxury automaker was able to support the investment thesis by delivering good results in Q1 2020 despite difficult economic conditions. While there are still hurdles to come, the success so far bodes well for long-term investors.

(Ferrari F8 Tributo, source)

The driving factor behind Ferrari's success is its brand strength. Ferrari's brand is by some measures the single strongest in the world. Ferrari sells status symbols as much as they sell cars. This intangible asset creates the first key element of the investment thesis, pricing power, which allows Ferrari to generate significantly better margins than even other luxury automakers.

(Source: own research. Calculated from 2019 annual reports)

This is to say nothing of companies like Ford (F) or GM (GM), which are struggling to generate even double digit gross profit margins. Pricing power of this magnitude gives the company significant leeway to pass increased costs (in the form of R&D or capex) onto the customer and continue to generate profits.

The second element of the investment thesis is durability of demand. Because Ferrari sells exclusively to High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI), their customer base is naturally insulated from swings in economic conditions. The auto industry is a classic example of a cyclical business, but Ferrari was able to hold up incredibly well during the last prolonged crisis:

(Source: Ferrari 2019 20-F)

Even as the broader luxury car market has faced challenges, Ferrari has managed to stay above the fray. Part of their strategy is to intentionally maintain a deep order book, with a wait time of 6-12 months for even their entry-level vehicles. By keeping this buffer, they help to insulate demand from economic shocks.

The final element of the investment thesis is growth. Ferrari has increased shipment volume by about 6% annually over the last five years, and intends to continue a similar pace of growth over the near future. This is supported by a growth in their client base (Ultra HNWIs were up about 13% last year), as well as expansion into previously under-served markets.

Testing the Case

The investment case is not completely ironclad. Ferrari bears' most compelling argument is that these pillars are somewhat in conflict with each other. Specifically, shipment growth threatens both brand strength and durability of demand.

Ferrari's brand strength as a luxury brand is based to a large extent on exclusivity. If the company flooded the market with vehicles, customers would probably not be willing to pay such a high name premium. Ferrari's pricing power is based to a significant extent on keeping demand limited.

Similarly, shipment growth eats into the order backlog, reducing demand durability. As the order book thins, Ferrari becomes more exposed to the potential for cancellations triggered by economic volatility.

Therefore, it was slightly misleading for me to say that the investment thesis depends on growth. What it really depends on is sustainable growth. If Ferrari could build 50,000 cars this year, they would probably find buyers for them - but not at current prices, and at serious cost to their image. What management needs to do is walk the tightrope of serving a growing market without getting too big, too quickly.

Given this central point of tension in evaluating the stock, there are a few metrics I'm looking at.

The first is that revenue per shipment should grow over time. Ferrari can do fine if this number grows and shipments are flat or even slightly negative for some period of time. Shipment growth at the expense of revenue per shipment is an indicator of brand erosion. It could indicate a drop in the wealth of their client base or a dent in perception of their product quality, either of which would be devastating to their brand in the long run. Lower-tier luxury brands like BMW sold on the order of 2.5 million vehicles in 2019 (Mercedes was similar), compared to 10,000 for Ferrari. In order to sustain their market capitalization, Ferrari must retain its super-luxury image.

There are, broadly, three things that can change the revenue per shipment number:

The base price of Ferrari's vehicles.

The effectiveness of their personalization plan. A luxury brand like Ferrari has plenty of optional extra features, sometimes even on a per-customer basis (for their highest-end models).

Product mix.

Ferrari doesn't fully break out the effects of each of these elements in their financial statements, but they do offer some information in presentations and earnings calls. Insights into any of these areas should be closely examined.

The second thing I'm looking for is consistent growth backed by a healthy order book. Given a well-managed order book, Ferrari should be able to continuously deliver low volume growth in normal market conditions. The geographic diversity of their clientele should insulate them against local shocks. If they fail to meet their low growth targets, it could indicate their order book drying up, which would cut against the bull case on demand.

Ferrari doesn't publish information on their order book in financial reports, but they do discuss their strategy for managing it in earnings calls and presentations, so this is something to keep a close eye on.

Finally, I want to see consistent investment in R&D. Brand strength ultimately flows from vehicle quality. Ferrari is expected to provide cars that are on the cutting-edge in terms of performance and design. Their investments in Formula 1 flow into their consumer offerings, and drivers want to brag that their vehicles have technology that comes straight from the racetrack. They also do plenty of R&D which is road-car-specific, with a particular focus on hybrid technology that is becoming a necessity for automakers worldwide.

There are plenty of industries where R&D, along with other forms of capex, are first on the list when it comes time to cut cost. Ferrari's business model should provide them the luxury of juicing margins on the pricing side, rather than by skimping on production costs. If re-investment into the brand was being put off in order to make quarterly numbers look better, that would be a very bad sign for the future of the business.

Q1 2020 Results Delivered

Ferrari had strong performance throughout the bull market of the 2010s. But with the coronavirus-induced market crash, it now faces challenging market conditions which have already dealt a heavy blow to the share prices of mass-market brands like Ford and GM. The Q1 report was where we were going to start to see if Ferrari was really a quality defensive option in this sector that could deliver in difficult times.

Fortunately for shareholders, I believe the Q1 report had mostly good news for the future.

(From Ferrari's Q1 2020 Press Release)

The first positive sign is that revenue growth matched shipment growth in challenging market conditions. The critical figure is the 5% constant currency growth in revenues from the "cars and spare parts" segment, as compared to the 5% growth in shipments. Ideally, I'd like to see revenue growth in this segment slightly outpacing shipment growth at constant currency, for the reasons discussed above. But in a quarter where consumer confidence and spending took huge hits, you would expect the average retailer to be forced to lower prices. Maintaining pricing in this environment is a good sign for the strength of the business.

(From Ferrari's Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation, annotation mine)

Another good sign for sustained brand strength came in the earnings call, where management broke out Adjusted EBIT contribution of different factors. The price/mix driving three times as much increased profit as volume is good to see. The detail at the bottom is also positive in my eyes. The FXX-K EVO is a track-only offering, which is a bit of an occasional gimmick. The Monza, on the other hand, launched Ferrari's new "Icona" series, which is intended to be a new series of limited-run cars inspired by classic designs. These higher-end offerings are highly marketable and, if executed correctly, will be a core contributor to brand strength.

The second thing is that overall shipment growth was achieved despite demand devastation in a key region. Shipments to China fell off almost 90% from Q1 2019. Of course, this was not a normal quarter for China, as most of the country was shut down for long periods due to the coronavirus, preventing most sales from taking place. But because of the deep and geographically diversified order book, Ferrari was simply able to rotate these missed shipments to the EMEA and "Rest of APAC" regions, and didn't miss a beat on their planned volume growth.

Moving into Q2, the coronavirus shutdowns will affect all of Ferrari's regions rather than being isolated to China. However, Ferrari's insight into their order book and limited production will hopefully give them the flexibility to direct deliveries into countries that can take them as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

To be clear, Ferrari will not be able to avoid volume declines completely, which is to be expected. The investment thesis says that Ferrari should not be constrained by demand, but the coronavirus shutdowns forced them to close their factories for over a month, which is a supply-side constraint that Ferrari is especially exposed to (because they don't have a geographic diversity in their production locations). However, Ferrari restarted production in early May, so barring additional halts they should be unconstrained after the Q2 hit.

(From Ferrari's Q1 2020 Press Release)

Finally, capex and R&D stayed mostly constant. Some decline was to be expected, resulting from factory shutdowns and cancellation of F1 events.

On the earnings call, management indicated there would be cost controls, but made the right noises about maintaining key investments:

We prioritize our R&D spending but CapEx and OpEx including for competing in the new F1 environment. However, all investments that we deem important for the continuing success of Ferrari and to lay the ground for its future development have been maintained. As a consequence, capital expenditures are projected to be around €750 million. Net of the already announced purchase of tracks of land in Maranello, the remaining CapEx would be slightly lower than in 2019. - Antonio Picca Piccon, Q1 Earnings Call

This is an area I will be keeping an eye on going forward, and hope to hear more about from management.

Going Forward

The biggest impacts from the current market turmoil are still to come. In discussing the near future, Ferrari indicated they were projecting significant disruption in Q2, and then gradually returning to normal across Q3 and Q4.

(From Ferrari's Q1 2020 Press Release)

The updated guidance models decreased revenues from F1 and other branding activities combined with a volume decrease because of production shutdowns. None of this is surprising, and the market reaction to the updated guidance has so far been positive. The fact that Ferrari was able to project profitability and positive free cash flow while upping the dividend despite all the market disruption is quite impressive.

On the earnings call, management gave further detail on several important areas, primarily the handling of the order book. This is a critical issue so I will quote the CEO in full.

[Order book] consuming full production capacity extends well beyond 12 months on average and clearly varies according to each model and geography. Importantly, those models that generate the highest margins have the longest waiting lists. As of now, we have yet to witness any abnormal or untoward cancellations, although several have been incurred primarily in Australia and the United States, but nothing so far that we would deem to be alarming. While history is certainly not this positive, it can inform us. A reading of the level of cancellations during the last financial crisis reveals that the peak of cancellations and postponements took several months to affect the order book, and thus it is still too early to come to any final conclusion. Nevertheless, this crisis is very different. One need to only focus on the financial markets and the vast fiscal and monetary stimulus in place to determine the distinction. Possible cancellations are, however, only part of the equation. The other is the level of orders that are obtained. On the one hand, we have arguably the most wide ranging and exciting portfolio we have ever had. And on the other, we've had to seize all the activities aimed at collecting further orders, especially for those models presented in 2019, but that have yet to begin to be delivered. As such, the timing of the peak of this crisis has compounded the challenge. The commercial team has conducted an incredibly detailed analysis of our vulnerabilities and opportunities, pertaining both to order retention and intake, by country, model and down to the ultimate customer. Our projections for 2020 are largely predicated on this rigorous undertaking. Consistent with the key ingredient of our business model to retain a very strong order book and thus sustain the exclusivity of our brand as each year unfolds. - CEO Louis Camilleri, Q1 Earnings Call

This will be, in my view, the most important factor to track going forward. The Ferrari investment thesis assumes a stable and growing base of HNWIs whose consumption decisions are insulated from economic swings. If the order book and customer base are as healthy as bulls hope, Q2 volume declines should be temporary and mostly based on production constraints. The volume will rebound quickly and almost no demand will be permanently lost as missed production can be slowly made up over time. However, if Ferrari sees a high number of cancellations or a low number of new orders and begins to eat through their waitlist, this would cast significant doubt on the bull case.

A final thing I'd like to mention is on revenues coming from F1 and "Other" segments (which is non-vehicle branding revenues coming from the Ferrari museum, Abu Dhabi amusement park, and other branded products). Management indicated that losses in these segments would account for much of the lowered guidance, and that these losses would flow directly to the bottom line:

... there is no way we can offset through cost reductions, although we have reduced cost in Formula 1, but there is no way we can offset the hit to the revenues on sponsorship fees and especially on the revenues that are generated by the commercial rights holder. So the hit to revenue essentially goes down to the bottom line with some minor offsets, but it's a big hit. And as I said, the good news is it's confined to this year, hopefully. - CEO Louis Camilleri, Q1 Earnings Call

As indicated, these revenue losses are temporary and these segments are not the core of the business. It's certainly unfortunate that Ferrari is missing out on this cash because of the coronavirus, but I don't think that this reflects negatively on the core business going forward. F1 is more important in terms of racing prestige and technical development (since these flow into the core business) than for sponsorship and ticket revenues, and neither should be damaged in the long run.

Conclusion

I've been a Ferrari shareholder for a while because I bought into the bull case on future growth and like the recession-resilient nature of the business. While shares performed solidly through 2019, the events of Q1 2020 offered the first significant test for the investment thesis.

It's impossible to be completely confident in any consumer-facing business right now given the uncertainty of the coronavirus epidemic. Italy was hit especially hard by the virus, and management has conceded that a strong second wave that caused additional shutdowns was not in their forecasts and would be impossible to guide for.

This uncertainty prevents me from being completely confident about Ferrari, but I'd say I'm about as happy as I could be with Q1 results given the circumstances. Management clearly addressed the critical factors of the business and responded well to questions, which is a great sign for a company that relies so heavily on protecting their intangible assets. If things continue on this course, I believe shares will continue to appreciate as Ferrari delivers on additional sustainable growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RACE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.