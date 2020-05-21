Quantifying The Private Mortgage Insurers' Significant Upside And Comparing The Firms

This article is a follow-up to my previous article "Mortgage Insurers: Market's Misunderstanding Creates Significant Opportunity". I'd recommend that anyone looking for a broader primer on the Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) industry and the bullish thesis take a look. The industry is also filled with acronyms and jargon. MGIC's (MTG) quarterly statements contain a very helpful dictionary at the begging of the documents.

Updates on the Macro Landscape

Residential RE data continues to be highly watched as it trickles in by the week. On May 18th, the NAHB Housing Market Index was updated for the current month of May and showed a rebound from April's levels while showing a rise in single family sales and buyer traffic. While this is just a one-month improvement, June's figures will be looked to for any possible confirmation that we are past the trough of decreased home buying activity.

Also released on May 18th was an update from the MBA which stated that forbearances had reached 8.16% as of May 10th, with Fannie and Freddie forbearances at 6.25%. Importantly, new forbearance requests did not dramatically surge as May payments became due and there are reasons to hope for green shoots:

According to Fratantoni, record-low mortgages rates are sustaining the refinance wave, helping homeowners lower their mortgage payments and save money during these challenging times. Furthermore, the consecutive increase in purchase applications in the last four weeks is a sign that housing demand is strengthening as more states ease restrictions on activity and people get back to work. Added Fratantoni, "We will continue to closely monitor the forbearance request and call volume data for any sign of an uptick, but current trends suggest that if the economy continues to gradually reopen, the situation could be stabilizing."

Total loans in forbearance of 4.1 million as of May 10th would put the trajectory of forbearances firmly on the more optimistic end of Black Knight's projections as of April 30th that my previous article highlighted:

Source: Black Knight Mortgage Monitor

The future is still murky, and there are clearly many risks still out there with respect to re-opening the economy and the way forward, but thus far, the trends for the PMIs have been positive.

Diving into the Firms

While the four pure-play PMIs are all highly correlated, they all have unique differences and advantages/disadvantages to their investment outlooks. In my opinion, these differences manifest themselves into the different Price to Book Value ratios that the firms have traded at over time. I think the below table serves as a helpful visual for supporting the differences in P/BVs.

Source: Assembled by author, data from S&P Cap IQ

MGIC and Radian (NYSE:RDN) trade at noticeably lower P/BVs. Both of these firms were in business during the GFC and consequently still have exposure to undesirable policies from that period. They are also more mature with consistently lower revenue growth and ROEs. Essent (NYSE:ESNT) and NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) on the other hand entered business after the GFC with the benefit of understanding the importance of risk management and the ability to capitalize on building market share as MTG and RDN re-built their badly damaged businesses. NMIH is the clear outlier in P/BV as the market is rightly valuing their continued strong revenue growth and 20% ROE, but (as we'll see later) their 17.2x RIF to capital ratio (which no doubt has contributed to that growth) carries risk.

Excess of Loss Reinsurance

Another important difference between these firms (especially during current times of heightened risk) is their utilization of reinsurance to transfer risk, particularly excess of loss reinsurance. The way this works is that a PMI would enter a transaction where a particular vintage of their insurance written would be subject to reinsurance. After a certain amount of losses are incurred by the PMI (the first layer), the re-insurer would then cover a specified amount of losses before losses, then revert back to the PMI. It's also worth noting that the reinsured portion amortizes over time as the reference new insurance written (NIW) is itself amortized, refinanced, etc. Below is my estimate of excess of loss coverages based on available SEC filings:

Source: Assembled by author, data from SEC filings

ESNT has excess loss coverage on more than 75% of their RIF, while MTG has coverage on less than half. RDN and NMIH are in the middle with roughly 50% and 68%, respectively. Another way to think of this is that, for the covered vintages, ESNT would avoid up to 5.7% in RIF losses after the first layer is exhausted, a sizable figure.

Fair Value and Price Targets Once the Dust Settles

As my previous article mentioned, I am optimistic that the PMIs will be able to emerge from this recession and recover without sustaining much damage in the way of claims payments. There are still many things that could go wrong, but I am going to assume that, by the end of 2021, we should have a comfortable amount of clarity on losses, and the PMIs will return to their 2019 P/BV valuation multiples. While I hope that the assumption notes in my tables below help guide the reader, I will call out the key steps in my valuation:

Assume a range of possible claims payout rates. Still a big unknown, but I will assume a 12% peak forbearance rate for Fannie/Freddie (consistent with Black Knight's base case) and that 40%/60%/80% get cured under a bear/base/bull scenario. Apply the average severity ratio (amount paid per claim, including QSR) from latest company data to estimate total claims payments to arrive at estimated cash payouts. This is just one snapshot in time for the severity ratio, and it would also increase in the event of a material housing price decline. Apply estimated cash payouts to a P&L through FY 2021 based on average sell-side revenue estimates to arrive at a YE 2021 book value of equity. Assume a return to average FY 2019 P/BV valuations.

Steps #1 and #2

Step #3

Step #4

There is a lot of data here, a lot of assumptions, and a lot to think about. In my mind, the two most important considerations are the payout ratios and the payout per claim (sensitivity tables included below). A few of my takeaways:

These findings would suggest RDN has the lowest amount of potential upside. This is largely driven by the fact that RDN currently trades at the smallest discount to the average 2019 P/BV. RDN may be trading stronger for a reason and achieve a better P/BV as they work to diversify their revenue streams.

ESNT's use of reinsurance should give them a significant edge in limiting downside exposure if claims payouts ratios take a turn for the worse. I'm attempting to model excess of loss coverage assuming pro-rata claims against different vintages and 10% amortization in the ILNs per year.

NMIH suggests the most upside, given the fact that they have seen the largest sell-off. This is consistent with their significantly higher RIF to capital ratio of 17.2x and consequently larger downside risk if claims rates are high. In other words, they would be the higher risk/reward opportunity.

Below are sensitivity tables that adjust for claims payout rates and dollar amounts per claim for anyone that wants to get an idea of their impact or see the outcome if they think my assumptions for these variables are off.

Concluding Remarks

To re-summarize my bullish thesis, I think that a gradual U-shaped recovery, unprecedented federal support to homeowners, and the strong underwriting standards of the PMIs will likely minimize net losses when everything is said and done. While I am long all of the mentioned names, I'll try and give each of them a summarized bullet below:

MTG: Best "value stock" given the largest discount to BV.

RDN: My lowest weighted holding of the four, given my opinion of its having the lowest upside, but it's certainly possible I'm missing something.

ESNT: My top pick of the four, given their low severity ratio and downside protection via reinsurance.

NMIH: Highest upside potential, but also the most volatile and risky of the four IMO.

Best of luck, and I'd look forward to any constructive feedback and commentary.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG, RDN, ESNT, NMIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.