Stuck in a narrow trading range, Ford (F) shares will break out naturally if the market continues to bounce back. The mere anticipation of businesses accelerating their re-opening and consumers buying big items like automobiles may appear far-fetched. Besides, the impending bankruptcy of car rental firm Hertz (HTZ) poses a supply risk. To liquidate its assets, it may increase vehicle supplies as Hertz sells its rental cars.

Ford cannot control the macro risks but it can work on two things. First, it cannot botch the launch of its upcoming Bronco. Second, the variety of the upcoming F-150 model cannot have quality and reliability issues. If Ford does that, then the stock’s uptrend should continue through the rest of the year.

Ford Bronco

Ford is betting that the demand for SUV and the crossover SUV market will continue to outpace consumer interest in cars. The Bronco will not have a V-8 engine. Instead, it will meet emission targets with a twin-turbo V-6. Low-quality builds may threaten the Bronco’s reliability. Turbo-powered engines use more pressure and could have problems down the road for their owners. The V-8 could have given more than enough power and performance. It would also work better off-road and handle tough tasks than the V-6.

If Ford Bronco fans give the re-design a chance, then expect decent initial sales.

Ford’s 2021 F-150

Ford will have at least six powertrains on the next-generation F-150. At a wide price range of $30,000 for the XL to $70,000 for the Limited model, the truck will suit any customer’s budget. Again, the twin-turbo models are at risk of sub-par performance and reliability. Looking into the competitive future, consumers may pass on F-150 and opt instead with Tesla’s (TSLA) unattractive (okay, unusual) Cybertruck.

Ford will not have a hybrid model at launch. Another disadvantage is that this variant will have only 10 miles worth of electric-only range. Also, if the company nixes the development of the F-150 full-electric, it will fall dangerously behind Tesla. Ford previously confirmed that its over $11.5 billion investment in electrification included the development of an electric F-150.

But Ford’s management also sent a memo to employees and wrote that “we continue to review and adjust our business and product plans — as all prudent businesses do. As we moved through the development cycle, we determined that it would be better to pivot from the Rivian skateboard platform and focus our development efforts on Lincoln’s own fully electric vehicle.”

Ford Stock Cheap Compared to Tesla

Now that it faces billions of dollars in losses in the quarter, Ford stock is not cheap. Relative to Tesla, it has three times the value. This is not saying much: Tesla scores a ‘4’ on value, compared to an ‘11’ for Ford. Tesla scores a 93/100 on growth, beating the other automotive firms.

Investors might buy a Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) stock based on its overall rating score and efficiency. But Fiat’s strategic struggles add risks for investors. The company stopped selling its cars in North America. Its vehicle quality continues to burn customers.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANF) (OTCPK:NSANY) would look like a good value play compared to Ford with the ’83’ score. But years of poor quality plagued sales. Nissan has not built reliable cars since its Datsun, where production ended in 1986. Its massive debt raise suggests that the company is in dire need of cash to survive.

Your Takeaway

Ford shares enjoyed a few consecutive days in the green and are up 6.43% in the week. This compares favorably against the S&P 500, which rose 1.85%. The stock will probably not return to the pre-selloff $9.00 range in the near term.

Though sales may disappoint the markets in the near term, the Bronco and F-150 must launch without a hitch. And beyond that, Ford must re-affirm its commitment to an electric F-150. Otherwise, it will cede the EV truck market to Tesla.

For now, investors will want to confirm that customers will go to Ford’s showroom and buy its vehicle. As consumer confidence slowly builds in the next few weeks, that might happen.

