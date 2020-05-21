I wrote an article about data storage company NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last May ahead of the company’s earnings report. I was bullish on the stock in that article, and my bullish stance was due to a combination of factors. Those factors included solid fundamentals, an upward trend in the stock, and bearish sentiment toward the stock. I couldn’t have been more wrong about the bullish stance as the stock has fallen over 30% since that article was published.

NetApp is set to report earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, and I took a look at the three analysis styles again to see how things had changed. This earnings report will be for the fiscal fourth quarter and year end results for 2020. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, and that would be a 5.7% decline from the $1.22 EPS the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. The consensus estimate for revenue is at $1.43 billion, and that is 10% lower than last year’s $1.59 billion.

Over the last three years, NetApp has seen earnings grow by an average of 21% per year, while revenue has grown by an average rate of 3% per year. Unfortunately, the company saw earnings decline by 3% in the third quarter while revenue fell by 10%. The company has seen earnings decline in two of the last three quarters when compared to the same period from a year earlier.

Despite the issues with declining earnings and revenue, the company’s management efficiency ratings are really good. The return on equity is 69.6%, which is incredibly high compared to other companies. The profit margin is at 23.3%, and that is above average. From a valuation standpoint, the stock has a trailing P/E of 10.61 and a forward P/E of 9.65, and both of those are well below average. The company does pay a dividend, and the current yield is decent at 4.3%.

Overall, with the exception of the earnings and revenue expected to decline, the fundamentals are pretty good. Unfortunately, stocks don’t just move on the fundamental indicators - there are also technical and sentiment factors.

From an Upward Trend to a Downward Trend

When I wrote the article last year, NetApp was hovering just above its 104-week moving average, and the stock had found support at the moving average in December ’19 before rallying rather sharply. I sometimes get grief for using the 104-week moving average, but it represents two years' worth of data, and I find it useful.

Looking at the chart a year later, what I see now is a downward-sloped trend channel where the upper rail is formed by connecting the high in September ’18 with the highs from April ’19 and January ’20. The parallel lower rail connects the lows from December ’18, July ’19, and March ’20.

This trend channel is one of the most perfectly formed channels I have ever seen. Usually, the stock moves slightly above the upper rail or slightly below the lower rail, but this one is perfect. And that might not be a good thing for the stock.

The upper rail is currently in the $60 range, and the stock is trading around $46, so we could see a decent gain in the coming months. A move from the current level to where the upper rail is now would mark a gain of 30%, but that upper rail is descending and is going to get lower each week.

Looking at the overbought/oversold indicators, we see that neither of them has moved back above the halfway point of their respective ranges, and that is encouraging. Both the RSI and the weekly stochastic indicators fell in to oversold territory in March, and the stock has been gradually climbing off of that low. If the stock moves back up to the upper rail of the channel, the indicators would likely be in or near overbought territory.

The Sentiment is Still Bearish, but There Have Been Shifts

The bearish sentiment was yet another plus for the stock last year, from a contrarian point of view that is. When you have a company with solid fundamentals and the stock is trending higher, bearish sentiment can switch to bullish sentiment, and that helps push the stock higher. That didn’t happen in this case, and over the past year, the sentiment has remained bearish, even though there have been shifts in the indicators.

Last year, 14 out of 29 analysts rated the stock as a “buy”, while 12 rated it as a “hold”, and three had it rated as a “sell”. Analysts are considerably more bearish now, with only five out of 26 ranking the stock as a “buy”. There are 18 “hold” ratings and three “sell” ratings. If we break the ratings down into a buy percentage, it was 48.3% last year, and it is now 19.2%. This suggests that analysts are far more bearish than they were a year ago.

The short interest ratio has moved in the opposite direction as the analysts' ratings as it has become less bearish. The current reading is 3.9, and that is down from the 6.7 reading last May. We see in the table below that the ratio was as high as 9.5 in January and has steadily declined since then. This suggests that short sellers are slightly less bearish than they were a year ago and considerably less bearish than they were at the beginning of the year.

The put/call ratio is at 1.23, and that is down from 1.9 last year. There are 18,215 puts open at this time and 14,750 calls open. There were over 25,000 puts open last May, so option traders appear to be less bearish now than they were then.

The overall sentiment seems to be a little less bearish with the short interest ratio and the put/call ratio both moving toward a less bearish stance. However, analysts have become more bearish, and even though the ratios have shifted, they are still considerably more bearish than the average stock.

My Current Take on NetApp

Overall, the fundamentals of NetApp are good, but not great. The ROE and the profit margin are great, but the earnings and revenue have been trending lower over the last year. With an increase in cloud computing needs and with a trend toward more and more people working from home, NetApp should benefit in the coming quarters, and that could change the trend in earnings and revenue.

As a contrarian, I like the fact that the sentiment is considerably more bearish for NetApp than it is for other stocks. This means that it isn’t overly-loved, and there are still plenty of investors that can be flipped to the bullish camp and help push the stock higher. Analysts that have the stock rated as a hold can upgrade the stock to a buy, and regardless of how we feel about analysts, an upgrade can still give the stock a boost. If we get numerous upgrades in a short period of time, the stock can see a strong rally.

My problem with NetApp is on the chart. The downward trend in the stock that has prevailed for over a year and a half now is a major concern. Sure, the stock could rally after the earnings report, and it could see a nice jump of 25% to 30%, and that would bring it right up to the upper rail. And the 104-week moving average is right in the same area, which means it has to break through two layers of resistance.

If I owned the stock, I would certainly hang on to it at this point, but I would be watching closely if it gets back up to the upper rail of the channel. I would consider selling at that point, but I would watch to see if it can break through or not.

If you are a short-term trader and looking for a 25% to 30% gain over a couple of months, I think NetApp can certainly provide a nice return. If I were a long-term investor, I would be reluctant to buy the stock at this point in time - not with the current pattern on the chart. Sure, the valuation is attractive, and the dividend is decent, but the downside risk at the upper rail and 104-week is far greater than the benefits of the dividend and low P/E.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.