Last Week I Said Go Shopping, Now It's Time To Sell A Bit. Also: Trouble Brewing For Chinese Stocks

After all the great opportunities to buy, I am betting that you have run out of cash. This means that it is time to start building cash once again.

Remember our cash management orientation, time to re-build!

Last Wednesday in the teeth of a nasty sell-off I told you to go shopping, and I hope you did. Look at how much cash you have left. Are you at zero? Don’t deny it! Who would blame you? If you had the dry powder I was asking you to build there was a ton of stocks to jump into. Now it’s time to be mindful of your cash. The party isn’t over, but it’s time to derisk, I would not be surprised if we have a momentary check back to the upper-mid 2,800s. Yes, we are still marching higher, I think 3K is definitely in our sights, crazy right? Look that is what the charts were telling me, and I showed you. I stuck my neck out even as Cramer was saying the market was going to fall hard this week on Mad Money I believe Friday night. The week isn’t over and maybe he will be right. Probably not, but still our discipline requires us not to be “all-in” for an extended period of time.

The above introductory paragraph was written before yesterday’s sell-off

The sudden dive at about 3 PM stopped me in my tracks. It’s not like I don’t expect some choppiness as we break above what was a very hard resistance line. As I outlined last week, sometimes the harder the rejection towards upward resistance the moment the break-through occurs as all the sellers are exhausted the easier it seems to break above. Even including yesterday’s dive. We sliced through that mid-2900 level and then we had some bad news to contend with. However, if you really believe that the market slammed down because some shade was thrown on MRNA -- Come on...There are 100 vaccine projects right now, and MRNA is the most advanced of the bunch, but this was a phase 1, so of course not every question can be answered. We soared for 3 days in a row, nothing goes up in a straight line. What probably happened was the last hurrah of “selling to get back to even” of stranded buyers from March at that level. As I discuss below there are probably other pockets lying in wait as we battle higher

Ignore calls for rotation to 'value'. Stay tech!

You may hear some market commentators heralding a rotation to value if the economy is destined to recover. That might be true, but tech is really part of every aspect of the economy. You want housing well Zillow (Z), and Redfin (RDFN) are housing AND cloud services. You want Airlines, take Expedia (EXPE) or Booking.com (BKNG), or if you want cars how about Uber tech (UBER), or Carvana (CVNA)? This doesn’t mean that a Boeing (BA) or a John Deere (DRE) don’t have a value, or create alpha. If you have a particular acumen in that area, then great, good for you. Even so, there is industrial IoT, where specialized chips like those made by Analog Devices (ADI) finds its way in all sorts of industrial and equipment manufacturing. ADI also just happened to smash earnings today.

I have an affinity and I believe a nack for reading tech trends, so I am going to emphasize that. Also, to my advantage, nothing scales like bits, and so perhaps yes, the banks can get some sponsorship as the economy recovers and there is a demand for loans and financial services. However, any bank that doesn’t embrace the cloud will be crowded out by the likes of Paypal (PYPL). Perhaps, the fallout from the epidemic gives us cause to eschew public transport and embrace the Tesla Model Y or the Ford F150 to commute. As I have illustrated there are still tech names that can play off of that trend. Any sector of the stock market can be covered by looking for its relationship with technology.

I welcome the wider trading range, let me tell you and show you what I mean

Aside from rotation and the occasional retreat from the latest attempt to scale the heights of this recovery. Days like yesterday will certainly happen again, today.the market roared back. Why? Why didn’t we continue to tumble lower? That is a question for the ages. The answer is, that right now the aggregate market message is that stocks are undervalued. The stock market is looking forward to next year. It is also telling us that the economy is going to rebound faster than we can account for. It also knows that interest rates will be permanently lower for several years going forward. It also knows that we have more than a dozen vaccines that are already very advanced, and again about 100 vaccine programs in aggregate. That aside, we also know, according to several market commentators that $2 trillion of retail cash was taken out of brokerage accounts and moved into money market funds. So naturally, the moment the rally gives an opening to get in the retail investor is now piling back, remember “T-I-N-A”, yeah, There-Is-No-Alternative. Are you going to sit in government bonds or money markets and earn nothing? No, you gotta get back in.

Anyway, so what is happening with the rally? As I said in my Sunday piece, I showed how we will likely break to 3050. I don’t want to create the impression that it’s a straight shot to that level. However, we made huge progress and ended nicely above that rough resistance level of about 2940-2950. It looked easy, didn’t it? Now, we could by the end of the week reach 3000. Crazy right? Let’s look at the charts:

So now carrying the conversation from last week we see “V” “V” a double Vee. “W” formations are fairly bullish, and this chart conforms to a ‘W”, though I would have like a higher low on the right side of the “W” -- 2nd “V” if you will. If you recall I used the trader’s maxim “There are no triple tops”. Meaning a double top is bearish and could mean a hard fall, but a triple top means that the market is going to break higher. This is not always true, but in our situation, and to my eye, it was certainly true. Seeing is believing and I just wanted to continue the illustration to give you confidence.

So barring unexpected and new bad news that surprises the market, we ARE going higher. So far I will stick with my prediction of 3050. We may very well have some choppiness somewhere around 3000. A key level like 3,000 has some psychological import to a chartist it is just a coincidence, you’ll be surprised to learn that even numbers have no special significance. I am just identifying it as the mid-point in the measured move I mapped in the Sunday note. We are the highest level since March 6th right now and we may again hit some pockets of stranded speculators approaching that midpoint. The lowest I see us getting to was where the low from the last sell-off last week settled at 2760ish. We are collecting cash so that if we are lucky and we do have an extended foray to the lower bound of our trading range you will have the cash to profit from that fall.

Build cash

So as I have noted in the title of this article, enjoy the unalloyed joy of a confident rally, but please start setting aside some cash. It’s so easy, just trim a few shares off of each position every day until you have a substantial cash cushion. Try and get to 7% cash this week and to 14% next week. If we have another 2-3% fall go ahead and use that cash to buy. The implication is, I just don’t see a big whoops right now. Once we get to 3050, we can reassess.

Senate passing 'Holding foreign companies accountable' legislation.

There is a reason why I DVR every political talk show over the weekend and watch even though it’s so boring. Once in a while, something comes up that could bite a stock investor in the tukhes. So the Senate passing this is very significant, and while it does not expressly single out Chinese companies that is exactly who they are gunning for. This, as I said, is coming out of the Senate, GOP territory, and going after China is decidedly bipartisan. Please don’t fool yourself, the hammer is coming down on Chinese stocks this is happening even though the Chinese stocks shrugged this off today. Use this opportunity to get out while you have some profits. Legislation will:

Would require companies to certify that “they are not owned or controlled by a foreign government.”

The legislation also stipulates that if American regulators are unable to inspect the company’s audits for three consecutive years, the firm’s securities will be banned.

Its passage in the Senate reflects the anger among U.S. lawmakers toward China and what many regulators say is a disregard of American financial disclosure standards.

I Will let Marlo Kolanponvic -- of JP Morgan Chase sum it up...

“As the virus risk is abating, globally political/geopolitical fallout is emerging as the new risk. For example just today the US Senate passed a bill to bar Chinese companies from being listed on US exchanges.“

Again please use this time of buoyancy in stocks to move away from Chinese stocks. Even Alibaba (BABA) is a “no-touch” for now.

My Trades: First I really want you to start lightening up. That said I started slowly accumulating two tiny stocks that fit with the Zeitgeist -- Shiftpixy (PIXY) and Upwork (UPWK)

These are in a way totally opposite type stocks. One is for on-premise physical work, and the other is primarily off-site remote professional work. However, both are cloud services names that provide a market-place for part-time or project-oriented labor. Not only does PIXY help manage shift workers, but it also just came out with an application geared to restaurants, offering delivery management. A way to offer running your own delivery without paying a king’s ransom for Grubhub (GRUB). UPWK is about remote work, right now much attention is focused on employees working remotely. I think it is just a slightly adjacent orientation to “UBER”ize professional work. This won’t be right for every business, but I think businesses like UPWK have a bright future. Please don’t buy it all at once.

