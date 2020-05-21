Investors looking to grow their dividend income would be wise to look at this company, which is a play on the growing economy.

While an economic recession will certainly hamper results, the company will come out just fine.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been a beneficiary of industry consolidation and an improving economy. Many of its products are tied to consumer purchasing activities which have changed in recent months. With the economic shutdown and reopening happening, many store closures are sure to have affected the company in negative ways. However, strong e-commerce demand should help make up for losses on the other side of the business. The company is cyclical in nature, but at these levels, weakened results seemed to be priced in. While I do not expect a quick snap back and perhaps even a delayed recession effect, International Paper should be able to weather the storm. Investors who buy shares today are locking in an attractive high yield that is measurably safe.

Performance

International Paper recently reported results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

While results showed a contraction in the quarter, this was to be expected. The company saw a decline primarily due to printing paper demand declining. With the closure of offices and more people working from home, this was to be expected. As workplaces shifted to being online and documentation being digital, less paper demand was obvious. I expect this segment to be weak in the coming quarters as well.

Despite concerns of a slowing economy or increased capacity in the containerboard industry, International Paper still managed to grow its packaging segment from the fourth quarter, although it was down a bit from the first quarter in 2019.

To see how well this report actually means the company is doing, take a look below.

The company reported free cash flow of $363 million, which is plenty to cover the dividend of about $190 million for the quarter. Of course, this is down from the $565 million in free cash the company generated in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the $460 million in the first quarter of last year. However, the company has been saving its cash for a rainy day. This is evident from the balance sheet.

Source: 10Q

The company has over $1.2 billion in cash on hand and, with committed credit facilities, has $3.5 billion in liquidity. Plenty to weather a downturn which should soon recover.

The company increased its dividend for the 10th year in a row last year, and with a recovery potentially in the works before the year is over, this trend could continue. While there was a cut in 2010, this was due to a significantly weaker economy and a significantly weaker company.

International Paper has made many acquisitions that have now allowed for the company to earn much more than in the past. It also has given the company a cost advantage over many competitors to allow it to compete in a weak economic environment without losing share to lower cost producers.

The company continued to improve its margin versus 1Q of 2018, which is a positive as the earnings growth wasn't all due to the revenue increase only.

Many companies are facing significant margin pressure due to rising labor costs and higher transportation costs. In fact, IP management had highlighted this in the past. Additionally, operating in a commodity-like business, the company will face pressure when prices of the product it produces by the ton face pressure. This happens to be a bigger problem when demand weakens as we are going to see for a few quarters.

Even with the dividend increases of the last two years, thanks in part to share repurchases, the cost of the dividend has remained steady. The dividend costs the company going forward about $800 million per year. First quarter share repurchases of about $40 million were significantly less than the prior year due to cash conservation. The company should generate enough cash flow for the year to cover its dividend, presuming even one quarter of significant pressure before a modest recovery.

The company is highly tied to the food and beverage industry as well as e-commerce. With the closure of many restaurants, venues, and events, the company will see material impacts in certain segments. The company highlighted this for us to see below.

The positive of this is that as e-commerce continues to grow, International Paper should continue to benefit. Additionally, there is some security in the business model as food sales don't tend to slow much during a recession. The important part is to note that 50% of the business is safer than most realize. Also, the pharma segment is secured by the needs of an aging population, which will increasingly rely on increased healthcare needs. Knowing the company will benefit in the upside of a growing economy while being protected somewhat in a recessionary economy should give investors confidence.

The balance sheet is looking in rather good shape. As the company has no significant debt due for over a year, it can maintain its shareholder returns until at least this time, should free cash flow remain at or near current levels.

With strong free cash flow, debt reduction plans, and share repurchase plans, the company appears to be doing rather well. This makes me more confident that the recent sell-off was perhaps overdone and offers investors an opportunity. In fact, the company had gone through this before with shares falling dramatically.

In the beginning of 2016, when the company was earning about half as much as it is now, the shares traded down to below current levels.

Getting the chance to purchase shares at levels not seen in almost five years and when the company was financially less attractive seems like an opportunity to me. Especially with such a high yield.

Valuation

Valuation for the past five years highlights that now is a better time than ever to purchase shares.

IP trades at a lower P/E, FP/E, P/B, P/S, P/CF, forward P/E than it has in the last five years. This is quite impressive and signals a buying opportunity as the company is continuing to perform well and shows no signs of slowing down.

I also like to take a look at the yield historically and see if we are able to lock in an abnormally high yield.

From what we can see above in the last 25 years, the shares have never really offered the type of yield they do today of 6.5%. The average yield for IP is around 3%. Shares would rise more than 100% for the stock to trade back at levels in which its yield is average. Even a 50% recovery to a level where the dividend is still significantly above average would lock in some healthy returns for investors. This should give investors confidence knowing they are getting a higher yield than practically ever before minus a few rare occurrences in which the shares rebounded to more normal levels.

Conclusion

For investors looking for opportunities among a market sell-off that seems exaggerated, International Paper looks like a good bet. The maker of boxes and consumer packaging is growing its dividend and can cover continued capital returns with its strong cash flow. Even if a recession led to a 25% haircut in free cash, the company would still have ample margin of safety to continue to reward its shareholders. Buying shares at a time when it hasn't been cheaper in over five years seems like an easy decision. While risks are abound with an unlikely time frame on the current economic situation recovering, I am willing to take the risk with shares of International Paper. Once investors see the dividend continues to be safe, I believe shares will recover.

