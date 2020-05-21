Back in February, I wrote that Asanko Gold’s new life of mine plan for the Asanko Gold Mine was a bullish catalyst and that the company’s shares were set to develop momentum above $1.10. Since then, the company has changed its name to Galiano Gold (GAU) to avoid confusion between the company and the Asanko Gold Mine which it operates. Galiano Gold has a 45% economic interest in the Asanko Gold Mine Joint Venture, while Gold Fields has a 45% interest and Government of Ghana owns a 10% interest.

Galiano Gold has recently released its first-quarter results, and it’s time to look at how the company is performing in the higher gold price environment.

In the first quarter, Asanko Gold Mine produced 66,333 ounces at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $805 per ounce. The guidance for the mine was reiterated: Asanko Gold Mine is expected to produce 225,000 – 245,000 ounces of gold at AISC of $1000 - $1100 per ounce. Costs are expected to rise in the second quarter and the third quarter due to construction of the next lift on the tailings storage facility. For the gold price level seen in 2020, Asanko’s costs stay at a very comfortable level.

The joint venture finished the quarter with $55.6 million of cash on the balance sheet which included $30 million drawn from the credit facility to boost liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic. So far, the virus had no impact on production although Ghana is one of the most impacted African countries with more than 6000 coronavirus cases.

Galiano Gold finished the first quarter with $50.6 million of cash and no debt on the balance sheet. In the quarter, Galiano’s share of the net earnings of the joint venture was $20.5 million which helped the company record earnings of $21.8 million or $0.10 per share. While the mine’s costs are expected to increase in the second quarter, the average realized gold price is set to increase as well (Q1 average realized price was $1542 per ounce) so Galiano’s results will stay solid.

Currently, analysts are calling for full-year earnings of $0.14 per share, an estimate that definitely implies higher costs in the upcoming quarters. However, it looks like such estimate does not take into account higher gold prices. I’d note that I remain bullish on gold and that I believe that gold’s ability to stay above $1700 per ounce without a pull back after the major upside since mid-March signals that it has more room for upside.

The biggest risk for this year is a potential virus-related disruption. Other miners have already suffered temporary shutdowns of their mines due to virus containment measures, and Africa is a continent which is the last one to “join” the pandemic so the situation there is yet to develop. In addition, it’s hard to estimate whether a virus-related disruption will happen or not as Africa’s (including Ghana) virus data is less reliable compared to more developed regions due to insufficient testing. It is possible that the market will take this risk into account for the following months, limiting the potential upside of Galiano Gold shares.

Outside of potential virus-related problems, the current setup looks bullish. Asanko Gold Mine has a decent long-term plan while the current gold price level ensures solid positive cash flow. Analyst estimates appear to be conservative given the fact that Galiano Gold has already recorded a profit of $0.10 per share in the first quarter while the full-year estimate is $0.14 per share. In my opinion, Galiano Gold shares will have more upside from current levels.

