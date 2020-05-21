While a lot of investors like to ding Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) for constantly missing some aggressive growth targets, the U.S. multi-state operator (MSO) continues to deliver market-leading revenues and scale. The stock remains a bargain as investors are looking backwards on quarterly numbers and missing the value in the market leader. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock here in the $5s.

Image Source: Curaleaf website

Strong Q1

Curaleaf produced a very strong Q1 despite the COVID-19 impact to dispensaries in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company saw managed revenue jump 29% to $105 million due in part to the inclusion of around $11 million for the Select acquisition since the February 1 closing.

Source: Curaleaf Q1'20 earnings release

How investors value the company varies depending on whether one uses managed revenue, total revenue or factors in the pro forma revenues, which include over $40 million for the Grassroots deal in the current quarter. Curaleaf reported pro forma revenues of $147.4 million during Q1 with a forecast for a jump to $165.0 million in Q2 despite the major hit from Massachusetts and Nevada retail stores being closed for most of the quarter.

Per CFO Mike Carlotti on the Q1'20 earnings call:

As such, we currently expect that managed revenues for the second quarter of 2020 will be approximately $120 million, reflecting sequential growth of approximately 14% and growth of approximately 118% versus the second quarter of 2019. It's worth noting that the impact of temporary closures in Nevada and Massachusetts have reduced our expectations for the quarter by about approximately $29 million.

For a normal environment, Curaleaf is forecasting sales of $194 million in the current quarter due to the $29 million sales hit. The market has likely forgotten about the Acres Cannabis deal in Nevada closed on January 3 which added a Las Vegas dispensary adjacent to the Strip and another dispensary expected to open in Q2. In addition, the Massachusetts business was just ramping up before shutting down.

Grassroots is a strong market leader throughout the Midwest adding access to Illinois and Pennsylvania markets for Curaleaf and additional resources in key areas such as Arizona and Ohio. The company has a portfolio of approximately 63 dispensary licenses, including 33 operational today and 23 cultivation and processing licenses. Crucially, Grassroots has 8 dispensaries in Illinois driving substantial growth from the opening of recreational cannabis sales on January 1.

The deal was forecast to close back in 2019, and the new estimate is June. The transaction price is 108.8 million shares and $75 million in cash. The company will have over 628 million shares after closing the Select and Grassroots deals, with an additional earn-out potential, Select isn't likely to achieve.

Before getting to valuations, the more important financial measure is the sudden surge to EBITDA profits. Curaleaf has now generated nearly $34 million in EBITDA profits in the last two quarters after topping $20 million in Q1.

More importantly, the company is seeing strong leverage when adding scale now. Sales were up 29% and EBITDA grew 45% sequentially.

Curaleaf has 57 open dispensaries with plans to end the year with 17 additional dispensaries. Combined with the Grassroots dispensaries, the company will reach 100 dispensaries across 22 states.

The vertically integrated cannabis leader has access to open over 140 dispensaries providing for substantial growth just from adding retail locations in the next couple of years.

Similar Values

A lot of the MSO stock valuations all consolidate at similar valuations. Curaleaf trades at similar EV/S multiples of Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF). Using forward sales, all three stocks converge near 3x sales estimates.

Data by YCharts

Just looking at Curaleaf, the stock has a market cap of $3.6 billion and analyst estimates for 2021 now reach $1.1 billion.

The reason to pick Curaleaf here is that scale usually wins. Curaleaf is a leader in multiple states and has a far larger and expandable footprint than Cresco Labs or Trulieve. If the U.S. legal cannabis market doubles to $30.1 billion in 2024, the best pick to play that growth is the market leader trading at similar valuations to peers.

Ultimate sales growth depends a lot on whether states such as Florida legalize recreational cannabis in the next few years. A lot of these MSOs are positioned in states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Arizona set to legalize recreational cannabis in the next few years providing revenue growth without needing additional retail space.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Curaleaf is a market leader trading in lockstep with other MSO valuations. The stock is a bargain here at nearly 3x '21 sales estimates. The one negative is that the Grassroots deal hasn't closed and, any failure to close the deal might alter the stock appeal.

