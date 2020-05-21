International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) is a British airline group that owns one of the biggest European legacy carriers like British Airways and Iberia. In the last few years, the company was able to achieve record earnings, and its ROIC at the end of 2019 was 14.7%, up from 4% in 2011. However, as COVID-19 started to spread all around the world at the beginning of the year, International Consolidated Airlines Group was forced to ground most of its fleet and mobilize all of its resources to survive this pandemic. Since February, the company’s stock declined by 66% and the company’s future looks bleak at this point, as it continues to burn roughly €200 million per week to stay alive.

While there’s a high chance that International Consolidated Airlines Group will outlive this pandemic without a state bailout, its balance sheet will be full of debt. As a result, the shareholders will need to wait a long time, before they’ll be able to get any returns from the company since all future profits will go directly to creditors first. Considering that International Consolidated Airlines Group trailing 12 months operating margin is only 2%, it will take a while before the company will be able to create additional shareholder value as it did before the pandemic. Considering all of this, we believe that it’s better to avoid International Airlines Group and the airline industry as a whole for a while until things return to normal.

Cash Preservation is Everything

Unlike Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) and Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF), International Consolidated Airlines Group decided not to opt for a state bailout and mobilized all of its resources to preserve as much cash as possible. Instead, the company decided to enroll in the payment support program that various countries throughout the EU offer to help their workers. For instance, the UK government is currently paying 80% of British Airways' wages.

While International Consolidated Airlines Group was created as an airline consolidation vehicle, the goal of which is to expand all around Europe, the company made a smart move recently of not acquiring Air Europa for €2.4 billion. Considering the current situation, the management decided to return to the negotiations table and once again discuss the final price. If International Consolidated Airlines Group survives this pandemic, then it’ll be able to cheaply purchase the airline at a later date, since it’s unlikely that Air Europa will get any other offers in the current environment.

Since the whole air travel business is currently bleeding, it’s not a surprise that International Consolidated Airlines Group reported poor Q1 results. Its revenue during the quarter declined by 13% to €4.6 billion, while at the same time its net loss was €535 million. Currently, the company has an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.34x, which is in line with the industry’s median EV/EBITDA of 4.4x. However, its operating margin of 2.76% and a negative net margin show that the business will not be profitable for quite some time and it will continue to lose money.

Source: Capital IQ

Q2 results without a doubt will be even worse and the main question right now is how long it will take for the traffic to return to its normal levels. Unfortunately, nobody has an answer to that question and International Consolidated Airlines Group's main goal in the upcoming months is to preserve as much cash as possible. The problem is that at the end of the current fiscal year its fuel expenses alone would be €4.4 billion, out of which €1.5 billion are losses on its fuel hedges. The company didn’t anticipate that the oil market will be so volatile as a result of a pandemic and it will be required to pay a big sum of money on an ineffective trade.

To improve the situation, the International Consolidated Airlines Group already decreased its weekly cash burn from €400 million to €200 million. At the end of April, it had roughly €10 billion in liquidity out of which €6.4 billion are in the form of cash and its equivalents, while €3.6 billion are in undrawn facilities. The company owns 31 Boeing 747 planes, 36 Boeing 777-2 planes, and 9 Airbus A340 planes. Overall, it can easily sell a large chunk of its fleet, if it’ll be unable to meet its obligations in the long run. At the same time, the company’s total debt at the end of Q1 was €14.25 billion. Considering this, we could say that the measures that were implemented by the management are exactly what the company needs, but the high debt burden will haunt the company for years to come.

While we believe that International Consolidated Airlines Group will survive this pandemic, its growth prospects remain dim. We share the view of the management that air traffic won’t return to its 2019 levels in the next couple of years, but we also think that its forecasts for Q3 and Q4 are too optimistic. The company’s biggest competitor Air France-KLM expects the air traffic in Q3 to be down 80% Y/Y, while International Consolidated Airlines Group believes that in Q3 it will only be down 55% Y/Y. However, even if International Consolidated Airlines Group is right in its estimates, the FY20 traffic will still be down 50% Y/Y, and the recovery will take years, while the company will be required to decrease its high debt burden before giving away any returns to its shareholders. Considering this, we believe that it’s better to avoid International Consolidated Airlines Group and any other airline at this stage since there’s a high risk that the company’s stock has all the chances to continue to be volatile from time to time.

Source: International Consolidated Airlines Group

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.