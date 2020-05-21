WPM is an excellent long-term investment, but the stock price seems to high now.

The company's attributable gold equivalent production this quarter was 182,241 ounces compared to 165,819 ounces in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $254.8 million, representing a 13.2% increase from Q1 2019 and up 14.2% sequentially. Gold averaged $1,534 per ounce.

Image: Stillwater mine.

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) is one of the most successful streamers amongst the five companies that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha. The stock has outperformed the group as we can see below:

Data by YCharts

During the first quarter of 2020, Wheaton Precious Metals paid only $426 per ounce for gold received $4.50 an ounce for silver and $402 per ounce of palladium for its US mines.

Comparatively, gold currently sells for around $1,745 an ounce, silver $17.38, and palladium $1,975. Hence, we can easily see why the "streamer" business model is so successful and why the company is producing so much free cash flow right now. Free cash flow reached a record high in the first quarter with nearly $177 million.

The investment thesis that I recommend this quarter is to keep a stable long term position in WPM, but make sure to trade the stock and take some profit off the table when the valuation is too frothy like it is now. You will be able to buy back on weakness and repeat this process for many years to come.

In short, you should be "in for the long haul" with this one, but you need to take advantage of the short-term fluctuation.

Randy Smallwood, the CEO, said in the conference call:

I am pleased to report that Wheaton had a very strong start to 2020 with over $177 million generated in operating cash flow in the first quarter, an increase of 50% relative to 2019, driven by the strength in precious metals prices. And we declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share in line with the minimum quarterly dividends set by the Board of Directors for the duration of 2020.

Wheaton Precious Metals has an extensive worldwide presence

Source: WPM Presentation (montage)

Wheaton Precious Metals: Financials And Production In 1Q 2020

Wheaton Precious M1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 225.05 189.47 223.60 223.22 254.79 Net Income in $ Million 57.35 -124.69 75.96 77.52 94.90 EBITDA $ Million 140.06 -53.15 147.94 143.0 174.7 EPS diluted in $/share 0.13 -0.28 0.17 0.17 0.21 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 118.2 109.3 142.3 131.9 177.6 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.2 0.8 0.8 1.52 0.75 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 118.02 108.51 141.54 131.87 176.84 Total cash $ Million 125.8 87.2 151.6 104.0 126.7 Long-term debt in $ Million 1,184 1,096 1,014 875 716 Dividend per share in $ 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.10 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 445.1 446.5 447.9 448.4 448.9 Production details 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 1Q'20 Production in Gold Equivalent K Oz GEO 165.8 161.6 184.9 186.9 182.2 Production in Silver Equivalent Oz SEO 13,888 14,221 15,020 15,185 15,187 Gold price realized $/Eq. Oz 1,308 1,317 1,471 1,483 1,534 Silver price realized $/Eq. Oz 15.64 14.93 17.09 17.36 18.41 The gold/silver ratio 83.6 88.0 86.1 85.4 83.3

Source: Company release and Morningstar

Note: historical data (more than four years) are only available for subscribers.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Gold Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend. Wheaton Precious Metals posted $254.79 million in revenu1 Q'20 1Q'20.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $254.8 million, representing a 13.2% increase from Q1 2019 and up 14.2% sequentially. The significant increase from last year came from the average realized prices of gold, silver, and palladium up about 18% for gold, even if it was partly offset by a 4% decrease in equivalent gold ounces sold.

We can compare Wheaton Precious Metals' key valuation metrics to Franco-Nevada (FNV) or Royal Gold (RGLD) in this "streamer" class.

Source: WPM Presentation

Cash from operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was $177.6 million or $0.40 per share compared to $118.2 million or $0.27 per share in the prior year. Below is the repartition per metal sold. However, commodity prices were higher sequentially again, as we can see in the graph below:

2 - Yearly free cash flow was $557.2 million with an FCF of $176.8 million this quarter

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. One characteristic is that CapEx is generally very small for a streamer unless the company engages in an acquisition.

The free cash flow was not meaningful in 2019 with the acquisition of the two new significant streams (e.g., Stillwater, etc.). However, starting 4Q'18, the FCF has been steadily climbing and averages over $130 million per quarter.

Yearly, FCF is a profit of $557.2 million ("ttm"), and the first quarter of 2020 was a record gain of $177.6 million.

The Board agreed to pay a $0.10 per share quarterly dividend this quarter, which represents about $180 million a year or a dividend yield of 0.86%. Gary Brown said in the conference call:

Based on the company's dividend policy, the company's Board has declared a dividend of $0.10 a share payable to shareholders of record on May 22, 2020. Under the dividend reinvestment plan, the Board has elected to offer shareholders the option of having their dividends reinvested in newly issued common shares of the company at a 1% discount to market.

Note: Wheaton Precious Metals is a Canadian company, and dividends are subject to Canadian tax (~25%) taken at the source, which reduces significantly the amount paid.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity

As of March 31, 2020, Wheaton Precious Metals had cash and cash equivalents of $126.7 million, and debt outstanding was $715.5 million (under the $2 billion revolving credit facility), which give the company a net debt of $588.8 million.

To protect the company against financial issues, Gary Brown said in the conference call:

The company established a $300 million at-the-market or ATM program on April 16, 2020, under which capital can be raised through the modest issuance of common shares, ensuring that the company has [sufficient] [ph] assets that this form of capital should it require itself to execute on its accretive growth strategy.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and trend details

The gold/silver ratio is 83.3 this quarter (please see chart below). Silver is slowly recovering.

The company attributable gold equivalent production this quarter was 182,241 ounces compared to 165,819 ounces in the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by record attributable silver production at the Peñasquito mine. Silver production was up 18.5% year over year to 6,704 ounces, and palladium production rose 12.3% year over year to 5,312 ounces. The company sold 166,121 gold equivalent ounces in the first quarter, down from the prior quarter of 173,464 gold equivalent ounces.

Also, as of March 31, 2020, 88,400 payable gold ounces, 5.3 million payable silver ounces, and 4,900 payable palladium ounces have been produced but not yet delivered to the company (conference call).

The company withdrew Guidance 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wheaton Precious Metals has withdrawn the production guidance for 2020 due to the temporary ramp-down of operations at some of its partner mines. As of May 5, six mines located in Mexico and Peru (Constancia, Yauliyacu, San Dimas, Los Filos, Peñasquito, and Antamina) were temporarily suspended to comply with government restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Wheaton Precious Metals had a tremendous run in the past two months. It started by a strange selloff of the gold miners and streamers around mid-March, as you can see in the chart below. Several analysts attributed the fall to margin calls, but the extent of the correction is still puzzling me.

However, the gold sector recovered quickly, and gold stocks more than doubled in value. This correction was an opportunity of a lifetime. But it seems that we are now flirting with an overbought situation. Yes, of course, the momentum can always extend higher, but is it prudent to wait for more and do nothing to protect your paper gain?

I am not a believer in this type of passiveness that I find very dangerous because gold is an extremely volatile commodity often prone to sudden and dramatic price fluctuations. In my opinion, it is better to take off a substantial part of your WPM holding and turn it to cash now.

Technical Analysis

WPM is forming an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at $48 and line support around $44.25. The stock closed today at $46.70 with an RSI at 76, which means that we are in an overbought situation now. If we analyze the RSI trend and the stock trend, we see a divergence forming, which indicates a sell.

The strategy now is to sell about 30%-50% of your position at between $46 and $48 and wait for a significant retracement. However, if the gold price continues to be bullish, WPM may eventually reach $50-52, but it is a gamble that I would not take after such a run-up. All the technical signs are telling you that we are in an overvalued situation at the moment.

If gold price turns bearish, it may be the signal for a sharp retracement for most of the gold miners and streamers that have enjoyed a massive increase since mid-March.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My rating is between neutral and bearish short term but I have a long term hold for WPM. Short term I believe the stock is overbought.