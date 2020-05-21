Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (HRVSF) CEO Steve White on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX:HRVSF) Q1 2020 Results Conference Call May 20, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christine Hersey - Director, IR

Steve White - Founder and CEO

Leo Jaschke - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Kenric Tyghe - AltaCorp Capital

Graeme Kreindler - Eight Capital

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Pablo Zuanic - Cantor Fitzgerald

Robert Fagan - Stifel

Russell Stanley - Beacon Securities

Jesse Pytlak - Cormark Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Harvest Health & Recreation Conference Call to review First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results and discuss the Company's performance outlook.

At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The call will begin with prepared comments by management, followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Christine Hersey, Director of Investor Relations for Harvest. Thank you. You may begin.

Christine Hersey

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Harvest's first quarter 2020 earnings call. On today's call are Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Steve White; and Chief Financial Officer, Leo Jaschke.

Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The press release and a PowerPoint presentation are available on the Company's website and filed with the Canadian Securities Exchange and SEDAR.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that the comments on today's call will include forward-looking statements, which by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast in such statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about the material factors and assumptions forming the basis of the forward-looking statements and risk factors can be found in the Company's filings and press releases with the Canadian Securities Exchange and SEDAR.

During today's conference call, Harvest will refer to certain non-IFRS measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are defined in the earnings press release we issued earlier today. Reconciliation to IFRS measures are contained in the press release and our filings. Please note, all financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

I'll now turn the call over to Steve White, Harvest's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Steve White

Thank you, Christine. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. I appreciate your continued support and interest in Harvest and the opportunity to provide you with an update on our organization. The past few months have presented a number of opportunities and challenges as is always the case in our exciting and rapidly evolving industry.

On our last call, I referenced a number of times that we have a plan to return to profitability and that we would execute that plan. Like everyone else, as a company, we have been tested by a pandemic. We have the -- we had to modify our operating plan to ensure employee safety while maintaining business continuity and providing continuous service to the patients and customers who rely on Harvest as an essential service provider. All of this comes at a time when capital market conditions remain tight, and we deal with a host of obstacles that we've come to accept as normal course of business for the U.S. cannabis industry.

Once again, I would like to thank our employees for their continued dedication as we navigate various challenges that we face operating in an emerging industry and in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As they always do, our team has met the challenges while forging ahead, working tirelessly while moving toward our primary organizational goal of returning to profitability. I am very proud of the way our organization has performed in the past few months, and I remain highly confident that our team will continue to step up and rise to any occasion as we continue to build a profitable company. Our people are critical component of our success and essential to profitability.

In addition to talent, successful execution of our plan requires balancing revenue growth, and cost reduction efforts while managing liquidity.

During this call, we'll address first, revenue; second, costs; third, liquidity; and fourth, briefly touch upon developments since our last call in April.

Overall, I'm pleased to report that our recent performance is tracking according to our plan, despite all of the disruptions that have come up in the past few months. So, let's first talk about revenue.

Our first quarter sales of $45 million represent 134% year-over-year increase and a 19% increase from last quarter. Higher revenue was driven by growth in existing and newly acquired operations.

So, let's talk for a minute about growth from existing stores. For the 10 stores that were opened in Q1 of 2019, same-store sales growth year-over-year increased by more than 30%. As one of the oldest operators in the U.S. cannabis industry, some of our comp stores have been operating for many years. Despite the long operating history for our stores, we're still realizing growth in our retail base.

First quarter revenue included partial quarter contributions from newly opened dispensaries in Arkansas and Michigan, and three acquisitions. Those acquisitions include Arizona Natural Selections, Interurban Capital Group, and Franklin Labs.

Unless the High Times transaction closes prior to June 30th, second quarter results will reflect full contributions from those acquisitions and the Arkansas store. Our dispensary in Little Rock, Arkansas has outperformed our original expectations with stronger than expected sales since opening in early February.

While we're no longer pursuing large transformational M&A deals, we expect to realize revenue growth through increased sales in existing stores, opening of new stores, cultivation and manufacturing expansion, and small opportunistic tuck-in acquisitions, we remain focused on pursuing profitable growth.

Let's turn to our second topic, costs. As we detailed in our last call toward the end of 2019, Harvest began to concentrate on operations and expansion in core markets, streamlining the business for greater efficiency and implementing cost controls designed to realign the expense structure with revenue growth expected from the core business.

Last week, as part of our ongoing efforts to right size our organization, we took the difficult but necessary steps towards continuing to reduce our ongoing operational expenses, which included the reduction of personnel across all levels of the organization. We estimate that these actions combined with extensive cuts to operational expenses implemented to this point during 2020 will result in annual cost savings of $24 million.

We believe we have the opportunity to further reduce our operational expenses. Our plan calls for the continued examination of organizational and operational footprint adjustments as necessary to return to profitability. And as we've said before, we remain committed to rightsizing infrastructure and expenses to more closely match our near-term anticipated growth trajectory.

Improving quarterly trends underscore the considerable progress we've already made on our plan to return to profitability over the past few quarters. On an absolute basis, revenue and gross profit are increasing while overhead is decreasing, resulting in improved adjusted EBITDA. We're focused on continuing to deliver improved results as we work to increase scale and efficiencies and realize the benefits of operating leverage in our business model. As such, we're on track to be adjusted EBITDA positive in the second half of 2020.

Turning to the third topic, liquidity. Despite challenging capital market conditions, Harvest raised $41.3 million in debt and $59 million in equity during the first quarter. Harvest ended the first quarter of 2020 with approximately $82.5 million in cash and $290 million in debt. As of May 15th, after paying down some debt and making cultivation of manufacturing investments in Florida, Maryland and Pennsylvania, we had approximately $70 million in cash.

Our capital requirements for the remainder of 2020 include operational expenses, debt service and capital expenditures. Our debt service for the remainder of the year is approximately $40 million, some of which we have optionality to extend and which we expect to be partially offset by incoming capital estimated between $10 million and $30 million, which includes the collection of notes receivable, new and extended financing arrangements, and divestitures of non-core assets.

Capital expenditures for the remainder of the year are expected to raise between $10 million and $30 million, in addition to the $15 million spent during the first quarter. We have the flexibility to accelerate or delay capital expenditures as our capital position changes, and we are actively managing our liquidity. And we will make necessary adjustments to our plan to ensure that we meet our obligations, while still continuing to pursue profitable growth.

Lastly, we have had a few developments at Harvest since our call in April. Besides the cost reductions -- this cost reduction efforts already discussed, we have started permitting customers to return to select retail stores and we announced the planned divestiture of select California assets to High Times Holdings. Since our last call in early April, our facilities have remained on line with modified operating procedures to safeguard employees, patients, and customers. And to this point, we have not experienced any significant disruptions to our supply chain or our operations.

Last week, we were able to resume in-store purchases with appropriate social distancing measures in place at our retail dispensaries in Arizona, Florida, North Dakota, and in Napa, California. We continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 and economic uncertainty on sales trend and will provide updates when it is appropriate.

As we focus on our core business and return to profitability, we are exploring divestiture of some noncore assets where practicable. Subsequent to quarter end, we announced the planned divestiture of 13 retail assets in California to High Times Holdings for a total consideration of $80 million, comprised of $5 million in cash, $7.5 million in notes and $67.5 million in preferred stock. The planned divestiture includes a combination of operational retail dispensaries and licenses.

As we highlighted on our last call, we believe that targeted investments in our core markets will result in fast and favorable returns. Expanding existing operations in key states allows us to achieve scale within those markets, resulting in greater efficiencies and improved financial performance. As such, capital expenditures in 2020 are primarily slated for our four key markets with approximately 80% of scheduled investments occurring in Arizona, Florida, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Each of our core markets are medical markets with limited license regulatory structures, continued patient growth and future potential upside from adult use consumption when it is permitted.

Our home state of Arizona is one of the fastest growing medical markets in the U.S. The number of qualified patients is over 3% of the population and still growing, surpassing all original market projections. We have the largest retail presence in the state with 14 open retail dispensaries which are supported by cultivation facilities in Camp Verde, Phoenix and Wilcox, and processing and manufacturing facilities in Phoenix with lifestyle. [Ph]

We are expanding cultivation and processing operations in Arizona to supply our retail stores with more internally produced product which will enhance our margins and improve financial performance in the state. We could potentially add additional retail locations, given the strength of the current market and potential upside from the expected rollout of adult-use cannabis consumption in 2021.

The Florida market has been particularly strong since the start of flower sales in the first quarter of 2019. Patient growth year-to-date is over 13%. In Florida, we operate six open retail dispensaries, and indoor cultivation and processing facility, and a secure outdoor cultivation and processing facility.

Products and cultivation expansion at the end of 2019 continues to ramp, resulting in higher sales and margins at our retail locations. We plan to begin another cultivation expansion of 2020 with new products with store openings coming into the market in 2021.

Maryland has been a solid limited license medical market for several years. In Maryland, we currently have three open retail dispensaries and a cultivation and processing facility. Harvest is a net wholesaler of the state of Maryland with strong sales outside of our retail operations. We anticipate further expansion of our cultivation and processing operations in 2020 to supply our own retail locations and support overall continued market growth. Given the strength of the market, we would potentially add another retail location in Maryland, reaching the maximum of four dispensaries allowed by state regulations.

The Pennsylvania market has experienced rapid growth and the supply constraint. Harvest currently operates five open retail dispensaries in Pennsylvania, and the recently acquired cultivation and processing facility in Reading. Harvest has five retail licenses Harvest or Harvest affiliates have, five retail licenses allowing for up to 15 potential retail locations. We're expanding cultivation and manufacturing operations to alleviate product supply constraints, enhance margins and support the opening of additional retail locations in 2020 and 2021.

We remain confident in our belief that investing in markets with favorable regulatory frameworks and limited licenses to operate afford the Company the best opportunity to return to profitability in the near term. We are on track with our plan to pursue profitable revenue while right sizing our business.

We look forward to demonstrating further progress with respect to our overall plan to return to profitability. As our business scales, we plan to provide additional disclosures which we believe will further inform our stakeholders about our ongoing operations and future prospects. We value and appreciate your support at Harvest.

We remain very confident about the long-term trajectory of the industry, and we believe Harvest will continue to navigate near-term challenges as they present, and continue to be a strong and focused operator in the U.S. cannabis industry.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Leo, who’ll discuss our financial results and guidance.

Leo Jaschke

Thank you, Steve.

For the first quarter, revenue was $45 million, representing an increase of 134% year-over-year and 19% sequentially. Revenue growth was driven by the addition of new and acquired dispensaries as well as growth in our existing operations. Approximately 80% of our first quarter revenue was derived from our core markets of Arizona, Florida, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Revenue mix during the first quarter was 68% retail, 14% wholesale, and 18% licensing and other.

Gross margin before biological asset adjustments during the first quarter was 40.6% compared to 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Gross margin is an important component of our return to profitability. So, I’ll add additional color on our margin performance.

Consistent with the revenue mix results for Q1, we have three lines of business, which each contribute differently to our margins. The largest and most consistent component of revenue is our retail business.

Margins in our retail business are in the range of upper 40% to lower 50%, and we expect those margins to improve over time as we increase retail presence in states with higher margin opportunities as we leverage more of our internally produced product and as we continue to focus on reducing costs.

Our licensing margins can vary significantly depending on the nature of the contract. Our wholesale business margins vary based on product mix and market. The Q1 margin change from Q4 was driven by less favorable wholesale mix, partly offset by improved retail margins. We remain focused on expanding the most profitable components of our business. And we expect our margins will continue to trend upwards overall, with some quarterly fluctuations due to mix and market changes.

Net loss for the quarter was $20 million compared to a loss of $88.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. First quarter adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of biological asset adjustments was negative $3.9 million, an improvement compared to fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of negative $6.8 million. The sequential improvement was due to a combination of revenue growth and additional reductions in operating expenses.

Harvest ended the quarter with 36 open dispensaries, up from 31 at the end of fourth quarter. Subsequent to quarter-end, the retail location of Michigan was closed. As of May 15, 2020, Harvest open owned, operated or managed 35 retail locations in seven states, including 14 open dispensaries in Arizona. Harvest owned, operated or managed dispensaries exclude licensing arrangements, other service agreements and select assets held for sale.

Turning now to guidance. We are targeting full year revenue of approximately $200 million in 2020. The revenue forecast includes continued growth driven by retail dispensary openings, same-store sales growth, and new and expanded cultivation and manufacturing operations. We expect continued adjusted EBITDA margin improvement due to increased scale and overhead absorption as well as ongoing cost reductions. We are on track to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2020.

Forecasts for 2020 assume no meaningful impacts or disruptions to our operation as a result of COVID-19 pandemic beyond the new protocols and safeguards already implemented throughout the Company. In some areas, regulatory approvals, permitting and inspections may be delayed due to additional burdens placed on regulatory bodies by COVID-19 pandemic.

As Steve indicated earlier in the call, we are committed to returning to profitability through a combination of targeted investments, cost reduction measures and divestitures of non-core assets. We remain optimistic about the long-term prospects for the industry and our Company. We believe Harvest is well-positioned to weather the short-term market challenges and will emerge as a stronger company.

With that, let's open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Aaron Grey with Alliance Global Partners. Your lines open.

Aaron Grey

Hi. Good evening, and congrats on the improvement in the quarter. So, first question for me is just on the overall guidance. Just could you offer some of the underlying assumptions within that? First of all, does that include some of the sale that you're going to have in terms of the California divestiture, is that what’s in the $200 million? And then, how best to think about expectation in terms of incremental store openings within that $200 million guidance, and then how to think about the sequence of that quarter-over-quarter? Thank you.

Leo Jaschke

The $200 million revenue is our target for the entire year of 2020. That does include all of the existing operations that we have in place today. We do acknowledge that there are degrees of uncertainty with the economic impact and consumer behavior. That being said, we do have a handful of stores that we do expect to open in the second half of this year, and that is included in the $200 million.

Aaron Grey

Okay, great. Thanks. That's helpful. And then, just another question on Florida specifically. Steve, you mentioned earlier in terms of expanding cultivation, both in 2020 as well as 2021. Could you talk about the degree of that cultivation expansion relative to what you have today? And some more color, when you expect that to hit the P&L. Would that be more of 4Q in terms of 2020 or when you expect that to kind of come in and hit the P&L? That would be helpful. Thanks.

Steve White

Leo?

Leo Jaschke

Yes. I’m happy to help on that one. So, with Florida specifically, what I would recommend is the PowerPoint presentation that's available on our Investor Presentation site, has specifics around each of our core markets. Specifically in Florida, we have total capacity or total square footage of 115,000 square feet. In addition to that, in our Gainesville property, we have 0.2 acres of secure outdoor and a 1,000 square feet of processing facility. The Alachua facility is being built out. We have our first phase of growth that is contributing flower to our stores this year. The next phase of growth will primarily contribute to additional flower and additional store growth starting in 2021.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Kenric Tyghe with Alta Corporation.

Kenric Tyghe

If I just follow up on the revenue outlook of $200 million, could you provide some indication or how we should think about the sensitivity, given your range of capital expenditures for the rest of the year of $10 million to $30 million? If you could just give us some indication on potential sensitivities or how to better handicap the revenue guidance in the context of the capital expenditure guide? That'd be useful.

Leo Jaschke

Yes. A couple of key points around our capital expenditures. First, about 80% of those capital expenditures are targeted towards our four key markets Arizona, Florida, Maryland and Pennsylvania. In addition to that, although we have -- our capital investments will depend in part on the projects and the states reopening post-COVID and the permitting associated. We expect roughly 50% or more to be in cultivation assets. So, in total, the majority of our CapEx, there will be some benefit to 2020, but really it sets us to -- we believe that sets us well to 2021 and beyond to reap most of those cultivation rewards.

Kenric Tyghe

And just on the Q2 sort of outlook, you highlight as well sort of full revenue contributions from Arizona Natural, Interurban, Franklin et cetera. Is there any way you could also help us handicap the materiality of those contributions or even just provide some color as to the sort of evolution through 2020, how you expect those to sort of roll around? That would also be useful.

Leo Jaschke

Yes. So, two key concepts there. First, we won't comment on a specific store or a specific acquisition. That being said, in total for Q1, approximately $4 million of revenue came from the completed M&A transactions and the new organic stores that came on line. The second key piece of that is a portion of that revenue could potentially go away with a successful closing of the High Times deal.

Kenric Tyghe

And just on that High Times deal, a quick final one for me. We saw the extension to June 30th on that potential capital raise from May 15th. We've seen multiple extensions on this. Has that extension impacted any of your thinking there? Has it changed the risk profile of this transaction? How comfortable are you with it? Any color there would be really useful. And I'll get back in queue after that. Thank you.

Steve White

The extension of their Reg A offering does not affect the closure of the transaction. So, teams from both organizations have been working diligently to actually wrap that transaction up, and the extension should have no impact on it.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Graeme Kreindler with Eight Capital. Your line is now open.

Graeme Kreindler

Hi. Good afternoon and thanks for taking my questions. I just wanted to follow up regarding the question that was asked earlier on the 2020 revenue outlook. I just wanted to confirm whether that does or does not include any contribution from assets that are expected to be divested in California at High Times. Thanks.

Leo Jaschke

Graeme, it's a great question. And I want to reiterate that the $200 million total revenue is our target for the year. And we look at multiple scenarios on that. And there is a degree of uncertainty again around the economic impact and consumer behavior, and specifically the potential closing of the High Times transaction. That being said, we believe that $200 million is a good target, given those variables. And we'll be able to provide more direction once one or more of those transactions close.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. So, is it fair to say in other words that there's a potential scenario where if High Times doesn’t close within 2020, there's a pathway to $200 million? If it does, you can take the capital that comes in there, direct that to other states and that fuels the pathway to $200 million. Am I capturing that in a fair way?

Leo Jaschke

That is fair.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. Thank you. Then, the other question I had is, seeing some of the other earnings reports roll off here, seems like there's -- looking generally like strong sequential growth into Q2 despite the operational challenges you might've had in terms of adapting things for COVID-19. So, I was wondering if you could give any sort of color on how things have trended to date in your core markets into Q2 and if you’ve thought of any sort of quantification of where things might've been potentially, if we didn't see an impact from COVID.

Leo Jaschke

Steve, do you want to take that one or should I take that one?

Steve White

Yes. Graeme, good question. So, first of all, we haven't seen any supply chain or significant disruptions to our operations due to the COVID pandemic. We did see -- I think we outlined previously, we did see a sales spike in mid-March. In April, what we saw was an impact as it's been widely reported by our peers, the arrival of stimulus check did have an impact on sales as did the normal expected bump in sales that you get from 420 in April. We haven't done any analysis about whether or not a comparative COVID to non-COVID, but that’s what we've seen thus far. But otherwise, we have seen a consistent demand for the product. We have seen some increase in basket size and a slight decrease in the amount of times that people have to show up to the store. We’re waiting to see the impact -- as we open some of the retail stores and allow for traffic back into them. We don't have enough data yet to draw any conclusions about the impact of that.

Graeme Kreindler

And then, my last question, you mentioned the potential divestiture of noncore assets. So, just, with respect to those potential transactions, can you give any color or context in terms of how robust the market for those assets is looking right now, given the uncertain outlook, because of COVID-19? And just generally, we've seen a narrowing of the focus of many operators in the space to focus on some core markets. So, just wondering what the discussion has been like and potential pathways to actually crystallizing a transaction there?

Steve White

Graeme, it's a great question. It's a hard one for us to answer because we've never been in a situation where we are fielding offers for an asset. And so, we don't have a lot of historical context about what that looks like. I can tell you, we've identified our core markets. We do have assets that lie outside of those core markets and we have had what we would consider a healthy number of conversations about some assets that you would be open to divesting at the right price.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Bottomley with Canaccord Genuity.

Matt Bottomley

First question, I just want to get a bit of a reconciliation on the dispensary count going forward, given some of the announced deals previously and their closings. So, you had 35 in the quarter, how many of those are in California that would be disposed of? I have the number out of four. And then, what exactly with respect to Have a Heart currently exists in California and Iowa as well?

Leo Jaschke

So, with the 35 that we have that we reported, that excludes the Have a Heart locations of which there's three in California. So, want to clarify that. Second, of that 35, there are two operating stores today within that number that are operating in California, under the Harvest brand, that would be part of the transaction with High Times.

The Iowa stores specifically, there were two stores in Iowa that were operational at the time we closed the Interurban Capital Group transaction. Those stores were underperforming. We recommend their closure and the ICG team executed on that.

Matt Bottomley

Okay. That helps tied altogether. Can you also give a little bit of color as much as you can on how those three or four -- apologies, I don’t have in front of me, ANS stores contributed versus sort of your average portfolio of the other 10 or 11 you had before? Are they -- do they outperform, they underperform, is everything kind of grouped together in an average that way?

Leo Jaschke

Yes. Those eight -- what I can share is those operational, the three AZNS stores are consistent with our Arizona market.

Matt Bottomley

And then, lastly, just with respect to the deal with High Times, just any more color on the actual plan for those pref stocks, what their liquidity are -- is and what that might sort of turn into in the next six months to a year?

Leo Jaschke

Sorry. I just want to make sure I understand the question. Was that a question on the deal itself or what those assets are doing? I just want to make sure I understood the question.

Matt Bottomley

Yes, more on the asset side, with respect to the component, the consideration that was under pressure.

Leo Jaschke

Yes. So, we're not going to comment again on any specific M&A transaction or any specific store. What I have shared, though, is in Q1 between all of the M&A activity and the additional store, the organic stores that we brought on line, total of $4 million was contributed in revenue in Q1. A portion of that is related to the assets that are part of the High Times proposed transaction.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Pablo Zuanic with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Pablo Zuanic

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Look, I have a bit of a general question about when you talk about your four strategic states, I find that in relative terms, you don't have a lot of scale, like even as we saw on right half of your business, it's I understand 5%, 6% of the cultivation. Yes, you have more stores. Then we go to Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, you don't have a lot of scale either versus your competitors. So, how should we think about that? And yes, you get the positive EBITDA in the back half. But, how high could margins be, if you're on a scale disadvantage, or that's the wrong way to think about it. And because these four markets may be have shorter supply and demand outstrips, supply margins will continue to be pretty good. Just trying to understand that because when we try to think of how stock should trade and valuation and things like that, relative scale matters. And your large scale in your four strategic markets, if we can help with that? Thanks.

Leo Jaschke

Steve, do you want to take on that one, or would you like to?

Steve White

Go ahead, Leo.

Leo Jaschke

Yes. All right. So, as we laid out in our investor presentation, again, when we look at our four key markets, first of all in Arizona, we have 14 stores; in Pennsylvania, we have five stores; in Florida, we have six; and in Maryland, we have three today, and we have the rights to open one more if we choose to do so.

Within Pennsylvania, the five stores, we have the rights to increase that to a total of 15; and in Florida, it’s effectively unlimited. And within Arizona, we have the option to open with our existing licenses, at least an additional store if we choose to. And then, there's some M&A tuck-in transactions that still remain.

In terms of scale, it's really more of, I would argue about having access in Pennsylvania in Florida to cultivated flower product. There is a limited supply -- or in the case of Florida, there is no wholesale supply under current state rules. So, you have to produce it yourself to be able to support the stores. We are making those investments, we have made those investments in Florida and are already producing quality indoor flower that started to be for sale in our stores towards the end of Q1. And we're increasing that capacity.

In Pennsylvania, we closed our transaction for Franklin Labs. And we now have that cultivation facility under our umbrella and are able to support our stores with higher and more quality flower.

And Maryland is a little bit different because we did have a cap on stores there. But, it is a very strong wholesale market. And we've been successful in that market on the wholesale basis.

In terms of scale, I would argue that on a store-by-store basis, we are able to capture the margins, assuming that we have access to that flower. And we do not expect there to be a material variance, based on whether there is the existing five stores in Pennsylvania or until it's built out to 15. The primary driver is going to be access to flower to be able to support those stores with additional, higher margins based on the internal sales of homegrown product.

Pablo Zuanic

And just a quick follow-up. Is there any significant difference within the four strategic states in terms of how the authorities have reacted to COVID in terms of restrictions or regulations, just to understand what's going to change and how that will evolve over the next few months for those four key states, if there's any big difference? And the second question unrelated, in the case of ICG transaction, why the revenue from that transaction will not be reported on the top-line? I believe it will be a fee income, if you could just give some color about that. Thanks.

Leo Jaschke

Sure. Steve, do you want to take that COVID piece?

Steve White

Yes. I'll take the COVID piece, and then Leo can respond to the second question. For those key markets, we haven't seen any material differences in how the regulators have reacted to the COVID crisis. In each and every instance, regulators have responded quickly with efforts to attempt to allow businesses to continue operating while keeping employees, patients and customers in the community safe. So, all of them have done a very good job within the legal frameworks that they've been provided. You haven't seen in those cases things where you had actual shutdowns or anything like that. So, those cases in those four states, they responded similarly.

Leo Jaschke

And let me follow-up then with Interurban Capital and then revenue recognition there. So, revenue from dispensaries we operate which include the three in California is fully consolidated. In addition to that, we provide services to the five Washington dispensaries and we receive service fee revenue, which is included in our licensing and other revenue. The licensing and other revenue is about 18% of our total sales and is a material component and is recognized as revenue as such.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Fagan with Stifel.

Robert Fagan

Look, I got to ask this on the guidance. I mean, your Q1 revenue run rate is $180 million. If I back out some number, close to the $4 million for the contribution of these stores and acquisitions, it looks like roughly 9% to 10% organic growth in the quarter. And you mentioned that you’ll be getting same-store sales for legacy stores 30%. Like, why is this, the $200 million number not higher? It seems that organically you're growing better than that and you have some contribution from acquisitions like that coming in. Can you just give a bit of explanation there?

Leo Jaschke

Rob, it’s a great question. And thank you for asking that. Again, for our full-year revenue target of $200 million. First, it's important that we are acknowledging there are uncertainties primarily from the economic impact of COVID. And then, honestly the consumer behavior given unemployment rates to date, I would say we have not seen material negative impact. Steve talked through Canada, the puts and the takes, but overall we're on track. We don't know with certainty whether that'll continue to be the case for the balance of the year. We do have healthy comp store growth forward growth as Steve mentioned, our 10 stores that were open for the entire quarter were an excess of 30%. We do anticipate having additional stores, a handful of stores come on line in the second half of this year. And then, we may -- some of that revenue that we had in Q1, if we're successful at the High Times transaction or any other potential divestiture of noncore assets, may decrease the revenue again. But, we feel confident given all of those variables that $200 million is the best information that we can provide to you and to other stakeholders.

Robert Fagan

Okay. Fair enough. Maybe if you could give us an update on how you're looking about the rollout of stores in Pennsylvania, clearly a very good market to be in, and now you’re vertical there. How quickly can you make use of those 15 licenses that you have?

Leo Jaschke

Yes, great question. So,, when I mentioned the handful of stores that we planned to open this year, Pennsylvania is one of the markets where we have the rights to total of 15 or 3 per each of the 5 licenses, and some of the stores that are in our Q are in that market.

Robert Fagan

Okay. But you guys can’t give us any kind of a cadence or maybe some target for end of year yet?

Leo Jaschke

Well, again, I think, we're at 35 today and we have plans to open a handful is how best I would say. I think, from our prior earnings call, we're hesitant to be shooting for an objective of store count. And at the end of the day, profitability and cash flow are the things that we need to be focused on and we are focused on. And we don't want a store count number to take priority in that ranking.

Robert Fagan

Okay. Another one I'm interested in is the partnership with Cookies and in Arizona. How has that gone so far? Is it getting significant traction, and are you maybe enticing some customers in that state to come into Harvest stores to get that product? I think it's exclusive, right?

Steve White

Sure. So, the relationship with Cookies in Arizona has been one that we've been pleased with today. They -- as you can imagine, the genetics that they produce are desirable. And we have in some instances seen, particularly when you hold events, right, so we had an event, for example, in our Tempe store where one of the principal of Cookies appeared and shook hands, signed autographs, took pictures. We certainly saw lines around the building when he was there. And so, we've been overall very pleased with the relationship. It's one that we like, also one if you're familiar with that brand, is they also have a relationship with some of the hard stores in the state of Washington.

Robert Fagan

Okay, great. Well, hopefully, that'll serve you well in a rec market context there. So, that looks good. Thanks.

Steve White

Thank you, Robert.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Russell Stanley with Beacon Securities.

Russell Stanley

First, around the same-store sales number, thanks for providing that, just wondering if you can break down the drivers as to whether it was more a transaction volume or an increase in ticket size and that drove that number year-over-year.

Leo Jaschke

So, the same-store sales is of greater than 30%. And that again, that's the 10 stores that were open for the entire quarter this year versus last year in Q1. It’s actually a very even and healthy split between both. We're seeing increases in average order size and we're seeing increases in transactions.

Russell Stanley

Great. And just wondering on Arizona, I think, it was in last week, the Supreme Court, I guess, decided against allowing the use of the digital signature gathering. But, I believe the initiative has something like 100,000 more signatures than the actual threshold. I guess, those need to be validated. So, I'm wondering, do you feel comfortable that that's enough of a buffer to secure a spot or where are you at there, are you still pursuing additional signatures at this point?

Steve White

So, it's a great question. And the initiative in Arizona is really critical for Harvest. It's something that we're very much looking forward to, and we've spent significant time and resources ensuring that that passes. As you know, the COVID pandemic caused an issue with social distancing. And so, it made it very difficult to collect signatures for petition gatherers.

We joined the lawsuit with a couple of other initiatives. That lawsuit was intended to seek the ability like candidates do to get signatures collected in online rather than actually going out into the community. Recently, the Supreme Court ruled that we were not entitled to do that. In the time since we filed that case, the reason that we were involved, agreed to be a plaintiff is because we did see a decrease in how quickly we're gathering signatures. Now, understand that we were well over the limit that we need. We want to be well over that limit to withstand any challenges to the validity of some of those signatures.

Since the time of that ruling, or since the time of the filing of that lawsuit, Arizona has started to open back up and we have seen a dramatic increase in the pace at which signatures are being gathered. So, we're very comfortable that we will have more than enough signatures well before the deadline to turn those in.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jesse Pytlak with Cormark Securities.

Jesse Pytlak

Just follow-up on the commentary with the same-store sales growth. First, I'm just wondering if you would have that number on a sequential basis. And if you don't, or can't provide that, can you just kind of comment on the drivers quarter-over-quarter in terms of just kind of basket size and traffic trends?

Leo Jaschke

Yes. So, we haven't provided the quarter-over-quarter, but the 30% year-over-year is consistent. And we're seeing that -- if you take that equal number and do the math, you're going to zero in on the quarter-over-quarter pretty quickly. And we are consistently seeing a growth for both the average order size and transaction. So, that's going to be similar.

Jesse Pytlak

Okay. And then, just on the $24 million of annual cost savings and the initiatives that you've kind of done to achieve that. Should we expect to see kind of the bulk of all that work kind of surface in Q3, are there other puts in place that might delay some that or pull some of it more forward?

Leo Jaschke

Yes, great question. So, with the cost reductions, first of all, I want to clarify that that is what has been implemented on a year-to-date basis. So, some of that is reflected in Q1. I would say the vast majority of it, however, was effective as of just about a week ago with the changes. And that will effectively take hold? I would say some of it in partial month of May and June and beyond. There are some components of it for contractual reasons or other, won't take effect until later this year, but in aggregate the $24 million of annualized savings is the number.

Jesse Pytlak

Thank you. I'll pass the line.

Steve White

Thanks, Jesse.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of [Indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

I just want to get a little bit more color. Just can you guys just tell us, like any, why the growth rate sequentially would change much between Q4 to Q1 versus Q1 to Q2, what reason it would change significantly? Given you’ve highlighted stimulus check and other stores reopening.

Steve White

Yes. I think the key changes from Q4 to Q1 and then Q1 to Q2 is that in Q1, we had roughly about $4 million of contribution from M&A activity and organic sites coming on line. And so, that's definitely a step up versus the core quarter-over-quarter. We do not expect to have at this time any additional openings in Q2 from either M&A or organic. I think, the other piece to keep in mind is if the transaction with High Times closes before the end of June, a portion of that revenue that was already recognized in Q1 will not exist for the entire quarter of Q2.

Unidentified Analyst

So, what's the right way to think about sequential growth of the business?

Leo Jaschke

Yes. So, we’re at 45 in Q1 and we're targeting 200 for the full year.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm asking about second quarter. I'm not asking -- I read your numbers. I'm asking about second quarter.

Leo Jaschke

Yes. And our guidance is for the full year. We're not providing guidance on a specific quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you expect the business to grow in the second quarter?

Leo Jaschke

We expect our business to continue to grow for the balance of the year. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then, of the incremental growth, can you just talk about -- I know you guys highlighted getting EBITDA positive in the near term. Just curious, the incremental revenue growth from Q1 to Q2 or throughout the rest of the year, what the incremental drop down to the EBITDA line is. So, if you can grow $5 million or $10 million sequentially, what that means for EBITDA?

Leo Jaschke

Yes. So, we're not giving specific guidance on EBITDA, other than we do anticipate that we are -- will be positive EBITDA, we will transition to positive EBITDA in the second half of this year.

Unidentified Analyst

That's doesn't really answer my question. The incremental EBITDA dropdown and incremental dollars of revenue is what?

Leo Jaschke

It varies by business segment. So, what we have disclosed is our margins on retail are generally in the high-40s to the low-50s. And so, incremental revenue generated from a retail segment will have a higher flow through than revenue generated from the other business segments.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, the incremental EBITDA contribution goes up as revenue goes up from here?

Leo Jaschke

Right.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.