As anyone who follows our work is aware, we firmly believe that Home Depot (HD) is the superior choice over Lowe's (LOW) in the long term. That said, Lowe's has generated some solid returns since the COVID-19 selloff, and we think there is more room to run. Sure, we still believe Home Depot has dominance, but Lowe's is holding its own here. We have traded this stock several times and are looking to reenter the name again on the next pullback. This market will give us that chance. Most recently, after our price target was achieved in late summer 2019, we booked profits and downgraded the stock to a Neutral (or Hold) rating for the longer term. After seeing the numbers from a stellar earnings report, we think it is a great buying opportunity when the stock retracts in this volatile market.

Sales impress

You would not have thought there was much of a COVID-19 shutdown looking at the Q1 results. Sales were a whopping $1.35 billion over consensus. They were up double digits from last year. Traders should look for entry around $110 here. Long-term investors can stay in the name, as we do expect slow growth in share prices even if volume normalizes. This is not a bad investment. However, Lowe's has been very inconsistent in the past few years, and we think you can get a better price. Let us delve into what we are seeing.

Home Depot has long been the choice from construction and remodeling contractors. However, Lowe's is in the process of making a push for the professional market by making acquisitions to boost its presence in that regard, though so far, the name lags Home Depot. That said, it is closing the gap. Lowe's has tried to make headway here and is starting to gain ground. That said, the name did report Q1 sales that blew away expectations. Let us be clear, it was a great result. Sales growth was driven almost entirely by physical U.S. stores but also supported by investments into technology, store environments and the Pro business, as mentioned above. Overall, we were floored by the ongoing growth in sales. That said, revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% year over year to $19.7 billion, from $17.7 billion last year. Why so strong? Take a gander at comparable sales.

Comparable sales dazzle

We think it is key to point out that comparable sales increased 11.2%. That is not a typo. Comparable sales increased 11.2%, which is astounding. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 12.3% for the first quarter, which led to a massive top line gain. The comparable sales performance suggests that the consumer is still healthy and the company is executing well. This comes as stores had reduced hours in March and individuals were told not to leave their homes. Never bet against America, as they used this opportunity to fix their homes. Sales on Lowe's website spiked 80%. A stellar quarter.

There are fewer stores than there were at this time a year ago. As of March 31, 2020, Lowe's operated 1,970 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada, representing 207.8 million square feet of retail selling space. This is down 7 shops from just last quarter. Still, with revenues higher than expected, we saw a huge earnings beat, which was also driven by expense control and better margins.

Controlling expenditures

Before this fiscal year, when we look back at the last dozen quarters, we see that earnings have historically been an issue. Meeting or beating EPS estimates is where the company has had trouble and why the stock's growth has been below that of HD over time. This quarter, Lowe's bucked the trend once more and delivered a bear. Expenses were well-managed, though gross margin continued to be pressured overall versus last year, but was better than expected. Operationally, the company is thinning its spending, and that helped.

Despite the fact that the cost of sales has risen, operating margins improved and the company reduced its share count by buying back $947 million of stock. Right now, share repurchases are on hold to improve liquidity, but man, they got a great price for shares. The retailer's gross margin rate came in at 33.1% of sales vs. 31.5% a year ago. That is winning! Operating income improved to $1.99 billion from $1.42 billion last year, while operating margin expanded to 10.1%. Simply stunning. This led to earnings per share growing:

Source: SEC filings, graphic by BAD BEAT Investing

This is a solid trend. This quarter's net earnings were $1.34 billion, or $1.77 per share, which was an incredible $0.45 ahead of expectations. That was driven by comps, by higher than expected revenues, and controlled expenses. It is significant growth from last year's $1.31

2020 expectations

As we consider the investments the company is making to attract the pro market and push e-commerce, we think sales will now grow 7-9% in 2020. We believe the company will continue to manage expenses and help improve operating income. It is tough to pinpoint the impact of share repurchases on adjusted EPS, but we are anticipating growth to $7-7.50 in 2020. This translates to around 20% growth in EPS year over year. With that being said, at our entry point of $110, this would mean you could acquire shares at 15X forward EPS, an exceptional price. Buy it.

