27 Durable Dividend Dogs For Our Times: The May Uprising

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Kiplinger our times dogs showed 1.2% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Smaller, lower-priced, Kiplinger reliable retirement stocks led the pack this month.

The 58 select stocks ranged 0.00% to 6.83% in annual yield and ranged -29.20% to 75.39% in annual price target upsides per brokers 5/19/20.

Kiplinger article titles were, '15 best Nasdaq stocks'; '20 Best Stocks To Invest In During A Recession'; '11 Best Stocks to Ride-Out the Coronavirus-Outbreak'; '11 best E-Commerce Stocks.'; '10 Health-Companies Fighting Covid-19.'

Kiplinger Investing listed 5 sets of stocks qualified to survive the pandemic and more. The "our-times" 27 dividend stock list was parsed from those five articles. Thirty-one more non-dividend stocks were noted.

Foreword

This article is based on five Kiplinger investing articles aimed at survival qualities endemic to our times:

Pros' Picks: The 15 Best Nasdaq Stocks, by Dan Burrows, published 5/13/20, "screened the Nasdaq Composite for stocks followed by a minimum of 10 analysts [and]... stocks with an average broker recommendation of Buy or better [to find]...the top-scoring names.

The process gave us a host of stocks, from small biotechnology plays to some of the biggest, best-known companies in the world."

20 Best Stocks to Invest In During a Recession, by Will Ashworth published 4/16/20, 'The International Monetary Fund believes the world economy will remain in a weakened state all year, with GDP contracting 3% – before rebounding with 5.8% growth in 2021. The companies best suited to survive, if not thrive, in this kind of environment, are defensive stocks that provide products and services people simply can't live without."

11 Best Stocks to Ride Out the Coronavirus Outbreak, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 2/25/20 "We'll get through this. But in the meantime, we have to deal with a stock market that could suffer considerably at the hands of this worldwide health scare.”

11 Best E-Commerce Stocks for Electrifying Returns, by Patrick Sanders, published 5/5/20, "E-commerce giants have risen to the challenge and largely met consumer expectations," says Jeremie Capron, director of research at New York-based index, advisory, and research company Robo Global. "As a result, we expect an increase in adoption, not only during this crisis but also on the other side of it."

10 Health Companies Fighting the COVID-19 Coronavirus, by Lisa Springer, published 3/12/20 updated 5/18/20, "Here are 10 health and pharmaceutical companies playing a role in the fight to control the COVID-19 coronavirus. Stocks for each of these companies has the potential for considerable gain, whether it's because they're developing a treatment or their products are in greater need amid the outbreak.”

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; this Kiplinger collected group of stocks for our times are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the May 19 data for 27 dividend stocks plus 31 no-pays.

Prices of 2 of the 23 dividend payers (listed by yield) most reliable stocks for retirees made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those two are HRB and GSK that live up to the idea of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price. To learn which of these are 'safer' dividend dogs, click here.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 10.24% To 30% Net Gains For Ten Top Kiplinger Dividend Stocks For Our Times To May 2021

Seven of ten top Kiplinger our-times dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these February dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 70% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 19, 2021, were:

Unilever (UL) was projected to net $300.02, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was projected to net $223.49, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Service Corporation International (SCI) was projected to net $186.97, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) was projected to net $170.71, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) was projected to net $166.33, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% under the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) was projected to net $142.14, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% under the market as a whole.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) was projected to net $134.87, based on the median of target estimates from thirty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) was projected to net $114.15, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) was projected to net $103.20 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from eighteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) was projected to net $102.40 based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 16.44% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Source: wallpaperwolf.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

40 Kiplinger Stocks For Our Times Per May Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

40 Kiplinger Stocks For Our Times Per May Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Kiplinger Stocks For Our Times By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger Stocks For Our Times represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors. First, and sixth through tenth places were claimed by six consumer defensive sector representatives, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) [1], Unilever [6], General Mills, Inc. (GIS) [7], Kimberly-Clark Corp. [8]. PepsiCo, Inc. [9], and Procter & Gamble Co. [10].

A single consumer cyclical representative occupied the second slot, H&R Block Inc. [2].

Finally, three Healthcare stocks occupied third through fifth places: AbbVie Inc. [3], GlaxoSmithKline [4], Gilead Sciences, Inc. [5], to complete the Kiplinger Stocks For Our Times top ten by yield for May.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger Stocks For Our Times Showed 42.83-209.46% Upsides While (31) No Lowly Downsiders Emerged In May

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 1.20% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Kiplinger Stocks For Our Times To May 2021

Ten top Kiplinger Stocks For Our Times were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger Stocks For Our Times screened 5/19/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger Stocks For Our Times (32) Delivering 12.81% Vs. (33) 12.66% Net Gains by All Ten Come May 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger Stocks For Our Times kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 1.20% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced selection, Unilever, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 30.00%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger Stocks For Our Times as of May 19 were: H&R Block Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline; Unilever; General Mills, Inc.; Philip Morris International Inc., with prices ranging from $16.51 to $68.51.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield Stocks For Our Times as of May 19 were: Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie Inc.; Procter & Gamble Co.; PepsiCo, Inc.; Kimberly-Clark Corp., whose prices ranged from $72.34 to $135.27.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Here is the listing of all fifty-nine Kiplinger-listed Stocks for Our Times detailed in the Foreword section of this article. The list is in alphabetical order by stock ticker.

Source: YCharts.com

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Stocks For Our Times purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: wallpaperwolf.com

Get The 'Safer' Dividend Stocks For Our Times Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article. Catch A Dog On Facebook. At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.