5 Charts That Show What Stocks Have Worked In 2020

I have grouped stocks into different categories to understand what strategies have been working best in 2020, and why.

The S&P 500 has been climbing closer to all-time highs, but not all groups of stocks have been doing as well lately.

Believe it or not, the S&P 500 (SPY) is not too far from all-time highs. The COVID-19 crisis caught everyone by surprise, unleashing the sharpest and fastest bear attack in history. Now, the market seems to be getting over it, as the broad stock index is about to reach the 3,000-point mark once again.

But looking at equities through the lens of the S&P 500 alone can be misleading. Some corners of the market seem to be working fairly well, while others do not.

Today, I group stocks into a few different categories to understand what investment strategies have been working best in 2020 so far, and why this has been the case.

A closer look at the buckets

To perform the exercise, I used Seeking Alpha's ETF performance pages to obtain YTD returns by major stock category. The table below summarizes my findings.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from Seeking Alpha)

The sector that did best this year so far has been technology (XLK), whereas the worst-performing one has been energy (XLE). Although 2019 feels like a very distant memory, given all that has already happened over the past four and a half months, the recent returns in these two sectors have not been very different from last year's.

The outperformance in tech only helps to reinforce my belief that "a secular shift may have occurred with the advent of the Web 2.0, born around the mid-2000s". In the age of cloud and SaaS, economic value may be increasingly concentrated in the hands of companies that have been driving the most gains in productivity. This appears to be also true in 2020, as the top-performing sub-sectors are in "trend-right", software-heavy, scalable businesses: gaming and eSports (ESPO), cloud computing (SKYY), Big Data (AIQ), and cybersecurity (CIBR).

Graph 1: Tech +40% vs. energy

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the growth vs. value debate, I start to believe that the latter is, in fact, dying a slow death. Growth (IUSG) has returned to nearly flat YTD, while value (IUSV) is still 20% below December 31 levels. The time for value to shine would have been during a bear market and early stages of a recession, as conservatism should have trumped aggressiveness. It looks like the opportunity has come and gone.

As I pointed out in a previous article, growth tends to get an uplift from being naturally more exposed to the tech sector. But even when I control for the sector variable, the evidence still suggests that value investing has been left in the dust.

Graph 2: Growth +19% vs. value

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Next, I compared small cap (IJR) to large cap. The former has historically outperformed during the early innings of economic recoveries. For this reason, and considering the generally adverse macroeconomic landscape in the first few months of 2020, large cap has outperformed by a mile.

But here again, the trend has remained consistent with last year's. With FAAMG stocks accounting for about one-fifth of the S&P 500, the overwhelming success of these five companies has been helping to produce better returns for large cap as a whole. As I noted last month, Big Tech seems to be perceived as both good offense through strong economic periods and solid defense during downturns.

Graph 3: Large +18% vs. small

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Lastly, I looked at domestic vs. international stocks. While the gap in this case was a bit narrower than in other comparisons, US stocks have outperformed the rest of the world (SPDW) by just short of ten percentage points.

It is well-known that the US stock market has been stronger than international ones for a while. Over the past several years, I believe that the concentration of tech companies in North America best explains the phenomenon. In 2020, I think that any flight to quality during times of uncertainty would have benefited the US, which is what I see happening in the past few months.

Graph 4: Domestic +9% vs. international

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Winners are large US-based tech stocks

Once I combine all the factors mentioned above, I reach one final conclusion: large US-based tech stocks have been the clear winners during this very atypical year. This is why the tech-rich, cap-weighted Nasdaq 100 index (QQQ) has been outperforming not only the S&P 500, but also its smaller-cap, more diversified cousin Russell 2000 (IWM) and the industrials-heavy Dow 30 (DIA).

Interestingly, this would have also been true for most of the past decade at least, reinforcing the theory that FAAMG and its few direct peers have been a good group of stocks to invest in during good and bad times.

Graph 5: Nasdaq 100 +15% vs. Russell 2000

I have no reason to believe that this trend will reverse anytime soon. Large US tech names continue to (1) generally benefit from the stay-at-home economy relative to other companies, (2) enjoy a position of nearly undisputed leadership in their respective fields, and (3) boast spotless and enviable balance sheets.

I use an approach that favors predictability of financial results and broad diversification when choosing stocks for my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. So far, the small $229/year investment to become a member of the SRG community has lavishly paid off, as the chart below suggests. I invite you to click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.