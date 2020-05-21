The global share of the iOS mobile operating system has declined in April for the first time since 2018.

Apple is not overvalued relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq. But the company is very sensitive to the dynamics of the market as a whole.

The key financial results of the company are not growing. At the same time, its multiples and capitalization are close to record.

I will start with a quantitative analysis and then move on to a qualitative one.

Long-Term Trend

Starting from 2014, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend:

Now, the company's stock price is above this trend by one standard deviation. It means that AAPL stock price has been growing at a super-exponential rate. Generally speaking, such growth is not stable.

Estimates

After the last report, the average expectations of analysts regarding the growth of Apple's revenue and EPS in the current and next fiscal year have not changed much. Note, this fiscal year, almost no revenue growth is expected:

Growth drivers

In case of AAPL, there are several strong dependencies which allow us to judge how balanced the company's price is.

The first one is the long-term relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and the company’s capitalization:

As you can see, Apple’s current capitalization is approximately 50% above the balanced level within the bounds of this model. This figure is close to the maximum in the last ten years.

How can we explain this fact? Has the company’s gross margin grown significantly? No:

And as I noted earlier, the acceleration of revenue growth is not expected this year. In general, we get a strange situation - the company's revenue is not growing, but its capitalization is increasing. Maybe it's all about profit?

Considering the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, Apple’s current price is also overvalued:

And if we take the analysts’ average expectations as a basis, within the bounds of this model the company’s balanced price per share in Q1 2021 will be around $240.

Now let's look at how the growth rates of Apple's key financial indicators correspond to the core multiples of the company.

Having considered the long-term relationship between the company’s EPS growth rate and its P/E multiple, it should also be recognized that the current ratio of the multiple is in the “expensive” zone.

The same is true for the EV/FCF multiple:

I repeat, we have a very strange situation. The key financial results of the company are not growing. At the same time, its multiples and capitalization are close to record.

Comparable valuation

It's very tricky to compare Apple through multiples. But I will show you some time-tested models.

First of all, let's consider the forward P/E (next FY) multiple adjusted by the expected annual growth rates of earnings:

It turns out that in the context of forecasts regarding earnings growth rates in the next FY, Apple is not overvalued relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

The same conclusion is true of the EV/OpFCF multiple:

But Apple is overvalued according to such a fundamental multiple as EV/IC. This is not to be ignored.

We have to admit that now the company is not overvalued relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

Risk Parameters

Apple's Beta is now close to 0.9. It means that an increase/decrease of S&P 500 to 1% will be accompanied by average increase/decrease of the company's stock price to 0.9%. In other words, Apple is still very sensitive to the dynamics of the market as a whole.

Sentiment

When I started to write this article, I calculated that since May Seeking Alpha had 10 articles dedicated to Apple, and they all positively described the company. In most cases, special attention was paid to 5G technology. But let's look at the situation easier.

Like it or not, more than 50% of Apple's revenue comes from the iPhone:

For more than a year, Apple has not disclosed the number of iPhones sold. By the way, this is not an investor-friendly step. But what else do we know about this segment?

Well, firstly, we know that global share of the iOS mobile operating system has declined in April for the first time since 2018:

We also know that loyalty among iPhone users has dropped significantly last year:

And we know that tensions between the US and China can create a problem for Apple.

Is everything listed fatal for the company? Of course not! But this is clearly not what to expect, given that Apple’s capitalization is close to a record and its multiples clearly do not match the current growth rate of the company.

Further, speaking about whether the stock price will decline in the future, we ask ourselves whether there will be a second wave of market correction. And at the moment, I think there will be. And this will be another negative factor for Apple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.