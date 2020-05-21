Short-term headwinds have harmed the natural gas market, but the long-term thesis is intact as low industry CapEx this year will cause a potential shortage next year.

Due to the physical nature of its business, USAC is less exposed to production declines than are pipelines and producers.

Oil & gas transportation companies were among the hardest hit by the February-March crash in equities and fossil fuel commodities. The popular Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) lost nearly three-quarters of its value as investors raced for the exits.

Since then, most midstream MLPs have risen 50% or more, and with a rise in both crude and natural gas prices, it seems that recovery is in-store. Fossil fuel demand still remains low due to COVID and production has declined dramatically which has caused the revenues to transportation companies to decline. However, if the declines are short-term and do not result in permanent impairment, many of the companies are very undervalued today.

USA Compression Partners' Short-Term Headwinds

One that comes to mind is USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC). USAC offers compression services to natural gas producers that allow the product to be transported in pipelines across the U.S. Its clients include producers, utilities, and other midstream MLPs that require compression services. As such, the decline in production and demand for natural gas has harmed the company's profit expectations and has caused investors to fear equity dilution.

As you can see below, the company's revenue per share is largely a function of the US natural gas production which has been on the rise over the past decade:

Unfortunately, natural gas production has fallen off a cliff since the figure was last updated. Production has declined by about 6% this year and the rig count has fallen by nearly 40%. This is due to a combination of COVID supply and demand impacts as well as low natural gas prices.

Evidently, the US natural gas rig count appears to have the largest impact on USAC's price. In general, the operating rig count rises when nat-gas spot rates rise to over $2, which represents a common breakeven level for many producers. As you can see below, natural gas is currently below that level and the rig count is at 2016 levels. Additionally, USAC's price tends to lead the natural gas rig count:

Given the recent rally in USAC's stock, it is likely that investors increasingly expect a resurgence of natural gas prices and production. This is likely so long as the summer season is not too cool and winter not too warm (as was the recent season).

From a long-run perspective, the company is likely to see increased demand due to the ongoing transition from coal power to cleaner natural gas. This has been a major factor that has boosted USAC's revenue and it is unlikely to slow until US reserves are depleted (which is decades away). As you can see below, the trend toward natural gas is strong:

Few MLPs have gained substantially from this trend due to increased competition. Many new pipelines have been created which has caused rates to not rise with production/consumption. However, pipeline growth is finally slowing and will likely be very low this year due in part to COVID. The same is likely true with the compression industry-segment as it tracks pipelines.

In summary, the long-term outlook for USAC is very favorable. Capital expenditures are falling, which means there will likely soon be less competition and finally allow USAC to obtain more favorable rates. Despite a poor winter, demand for natural gas continues to rise and will likely soon rise faster than supply thereby increasing industry health. The short-term headwinds are substantial, but they have created a stellar, long-term value opportunity.

A Look at USAC's Financial Health

In the short-run, the primary concern is USAC's financial health as the company must make it through this difficult period without permanent impairment. Due in part to the crash in natural gas prices as well as non-cash impairment of goodwill, the company saw a staggering $602M net loss. It would have had a profit of about $17M if the impairment is excluded.

Due to economic uncertainty, the company is planning to reduce 2020 capital growth spending by a quarter and operating expenses by 10%. However, the company still expects a strong adjusted EBITDA of $395-$415M with $195-$215M in distributable cash flow.

Indeed, the company has a very strong operating cash flow that has increased over the years. As you can see, it currently has a TTM CFO of $302M with around $150-$200M in capital expenditures:

Note the reason for the cash-flow spike is largely due to its acquisition of Energy Transfer's (ET) compression business. This doubled USAC's fleet and enabled the company to expand into growing basins including Eagle Ford and the Permian.

Overall, I believe it is clear that management does not expect the business to be impaired by the current situation. Yes, the company operates at a higher leverage ratio of 4.5 that will likely rise slightly with lower EBITDA, but is unlikely to rise to its 5X covenant requirement given current earnings expectations.

USAC's core business model is more stable than that of a traditional pipeline and is less impacted by changes to production. The company is paid for horsepower usage which actually increases with lower pressure in a natural gas pipeline (given no change in volumes). As wells age and resources are consumed, pressure naturally declines which boosts USAC's demand/revenue. With lower production of natural gas, volumes will be on the decline but horsepower demand is likely to decline much less. This largely unknown physical attribute has the effect of shielding USAC from substantial revenue declines given a substantial decline in drilling activity. It will also likely cause the company's revenue to rise in the future even without additional CapEx.

Put simply, USAC is unlikely to see declines worse than it did around 2016 which did not see significant cash-flow declines. Despite that, the stock is heavily discounted with a forward dividend yield of 21% and likely strong, long-term growth. USAC also trades around its book-value which is likely below its true net-asset-value and at a low forward "EV/EBITDA" of 6.7X. This is among the lowest valuation the company has ever traded at.

The Bottom Line

USA Compression Partners is among my favorite oil and gas MLPs. With rising long-term demand and the production of natural gas, the company's growth prospects remain strong. Capital expenditures among it and its competitors are in decline which should enable better rates in the future. Its near-covenant high leverage ratio is a concern, but the reality is its core business model is extremely stable even in unstable times.

The largest impact of the virus will not be a substantial decline in earnings, but a temporary pause to growth. I do not believe its dividend will be materially impacted, particularly considering cost-cutting measures. Given its 20% dividend yield and near record-low valuation, I believe these risks are worth taking.

Now, there are a few issues with USAC to keep in mind. From a long-term perspective, it is problematic that the company competes with its own clients. Many client midstream and/or production companies have their own compression systems and use USAC's to account for excess demand. If they feel they're paying third-party companies like USAC too much, they could vertically integrate and add their own systems.

Fortunately, the opposite has been true lately as USAC has purchased compression systems from vertically integrated companies (like Energy Transfer) that are looking to raise cash. This has been highly accretive for USAC and is likely to continue to boost the company in the short run. However, in the long run, it is important to consider this risk. Most likely, it would only become material if USAC's margins rise much higher than they are today.

Overall, I am bullish on the stock and believe it will return to January levels by year-end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.