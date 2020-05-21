Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) has recently provided its first-quarter trading update (interestingly, the company decided to use the COVID-19 emergency and skip the regular quarterly report). We'll start with the fleet status changes (note that I'll focus on changes from the previous contract update).

Letters of award for two jack-ups, which were announced back in April, have so far survived the downturn. Jack-up Saga is expected to work in Malaysia for PTTEP from August 2020 to August 2021, while jack-up Gunnlod will work for PTTEP from August 2020 to February 2021. Bassoe Offshore estimates that both jack-ups will work at a dayrate of $95,000. Jack-up Ran got a new contract from Centrica Storage in the UK. The rig will work from June 2020 to September 2020. As per the fleet status report, there's an option to extend this contract. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $80,000. Semi-sub MSS1 was sold for recycling. Jack-up B391 was sold for recycling. Jack-up Dhabi II was sold but Borr continues to operate the rig in UAE. Jack-up B152 was sold but Borr continues to operate the rig in UAE. Jack-up Mist got a notice of early termination from Roc Oil effective May 2020. The rig was supposed to work in Malaysia until November 2020.

Source: Borr Drilling May 2020 fleet status report

At this point, Borr Drilling has 11 available premium jack-ups and 5 jack-ups under construction. That's too much for the current market environment. Previously, the company had good chances to capitalize on the utilization and dayrate growth in the modern jack-up space, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed the situation.

In the first quarter, Borr Drilling had revenues of 104.1 million and a loss of $87 million. At the end of the quarter, the company had $13.2 million of cash and $93.8 million of restricted cash on the balance sheet, while long-term debt stood at $1.8 billion. Borr Drilling commented:

"The company has, as a result of the weakened market, actively entered into discussions with the shipyards and creditors to create a liquidity runway until 2022 even in an unlikely low scenario without any further contracts. These discussions are showing material progress, and the board expects the process to be finalized in the near term".

Borr Drilling stated that due to reduced demand, it will not have to spend capital on rig activation, which will reduce its cash burn. In negotiations with lenders and yards, the company is seeking postponement of yard commitments, adjustment in covenants and reduced amortization as well as deferring cash interest payments. At this point, lenders have waived the minimum free liquidity covenant. Also, the company achieved interest payment deferrals.

In a positive development, Borr improved its Mexican operations and has collected $18.3 million from Pemex. I know that many readers have expressed doubts regarding Borr's ability to get anything out of Pemex after the geological event that happened in Mexico, which was reported in the previous quarterly release, but apparently Borr has succeeded in this endeavor.

In May, Borr took delivery of 4.26 million of Valaris (NYSE:VAL) shares under forward contracts and sold 1.7 million shares as it continues to exit its ill-fortuned speculative position in the peer driller. Borr has previously promised not to engage in such speculations, but as it turns out the company still has a position in Valaris! I'm sure this case will get into textbooks.

Interestingly, Borr Drilling continues to be involved in tenders that may lead to the sale of certain modern rigs, which may boost the company's liquidity. It looks like the company's idea is to postpone everything that can be postponed into 2022 and hope that the premium jack-up market experiences upside in 2021, allowing Borr to score new contracts and refinance its debt.

I do not believe that efforts to build a liquidity bridge into 2022 and then refinance all the debt will lead to a positive result. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I was optimistic on Borr's chances to succeed, but the damage done to the offshore drilling market is simply huge. While oil prices may continue to rise as inventories (hopefully) decline, many months will pass before the offshore drilling market will stabilize since it will have to deal with reduced customer activity and increased rig supply due to rigs rolling off contracts. Borr's mission appears to be impossible in the current market environment.

