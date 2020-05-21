The company has instilled zero faith in investors heretofore, though I still rate AT&T a buy at $30.

AT&T's elevated yield is safe, though management must execute such that its debt burden and corresponding interest expense decline.

The company has re-evaluated its stance on inorganic growth (i.e., it's done with ill-advised LBOs), which should portend positive days ahead for shareholders.

AT&T has found itself in something of a debt spiral, wherein its interest expense continues to rise even as it pays down its debt.

Investment Thesis

AT&T (NYSE:T) is trading at a dividend yield of ~7%, which represents a great buying opportunity for investors seeking higher, secure yields. Historically, AT&T stock has traded closer to a 3-5% dividend yield, but temporary concerns regarding its debt pile (and the corresponding interest expense) and coronavirus fears are weighing heavily on the stock price. But, according to my analysis, AT&T's short-term liquidity is adequate, and cash flows are stable. My investment thesis revolves around the following points:

AT&T's dividend yield of ~7% is secure,

launch of HBO Max and 5G technology will revive revenue growth, and

famed activist investor Paul Singer is driving changes at the firm.

Hence, I expect the company to continue paying its dividend faithfully, and thus it represents an excellent value buying opportunity for those who desire a higher, highly secure yield.

AT&T - A Secure High Yield

When a stock's dividend yield is as high as a junk bond, an investor must be prudent before taking a long position. That is, thorough financial analysis must be done so as to ascertain the strength of a company's financials. Historically, AT&T has been an excellent company with a dividend yield of around 3-5%. So, what has caused AT&T's dividend yield to go as high as 7%? Is the stock nearing a place we might call "junk"?

In my opinion, AT&T is suffering from two terrible management missteps, namely the leveraged acquisitions of DirecTV ($49 billion in 2015) and Time Warner ($85 billion in 2018). AT&T's free cash flows have been boosted by these acquisitions, but its use of leverage has resulted in a company saddled with a debt pile larger than what any non-financial American corporation has ever seen. As a result, the balance sheet has been dramatically weakened alongside AT&T's prospects for growth. The company's "Debt to EBITDA" ratio of more than 3 represents an unsustainable path forward, and as such, the market is pricing the stock accordingly.

That is, due to the elevated risk for bankruptcy in light of its $8 billion interest expense coupled with zero prospects for organic or inorganic growth, AT&T's dividend yield of 7% and its share price remain depressed.

The Curious Case Of Costly Commitments

In the current market environment, both DirecTV and Time Warner would fetch far less than what AT&T paid for the two companies. DirecTV has lost customers ever since AT&T bought it. Read more about DirecTV failure here.

Coronavirus has fueled accelerated cord-cutting due to a lack of live sports, which means DirecTV's performance might get worse going forward. Moreover, Warner Studios is not creating any media with stay-at-home orders in place, and sales were already dropping, as evidenced by a 4.4% yoy decline in 2019. Although it is too early to comment on the success or failure of the Time Warner deal, both investments look like significant missteps by AT&T's management at the moment.

In 2018, immediately after Time Warner's acquisition, AT&T's debt pile was as high as $194 billion (3.5x Debt to EBITDA). Since that time, management has made small divestitures and used free cash flow to reduce debt levels to $168 billion (3.06x Debt to EBITDA). Still, anything beyond 2.5x Debt to EBITDA is unhealthy for a company such as AT&T. All these factors, along with coronavirus uncertainty, are weighing heavily on the stock.

Nevertheless, AT&T Is Still A Worthwhile Investment

Paul Singer's Elliott Management, a famous activist hedge fund, took a 1% equity stake in AT&T towards the end of 2019. Since coming on board, Elliott Management has pushed for several changes at AT&T, including operational, managerial, and strategical changes.

AT&T has already agreed to "No major acquisitions like DirecTV and Time Warner." Current CEO Randall Stephenson is retiring in June, and COO John Stankey will be stepping in to replace him. An independent director will be elected as chairman of AT&T once Randall Stephenson leaves as executive chairman in 2021. Additionally, Elliott Management has asked AT&T's management to divest non-core businesses (like spinning off DirecTV) but to no avail. Regardless, the changes at AT&T and the three-year plan, to which the company agreed with Elliott Management, give hope to investors for capital appreciation.

With EBITDA of $55 billion per year, AT&T could easily pay interest expense of $8.29 billion for now. Thus, current debt levels are very serviceable. The company has reduced its debt in the last couple of years, resulting in a more sustainable financial position. According to AT&T's three-year plan, the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio will come down to a range of 2.0 to 2.25x, and free cash flow will rise to a range of $30 to $32 billion through margin expansion.

The arrivals of HBO Max streaming service and 5G technology give hope for revival in growth at AT&T. HBO Max alone could add $2 billion to AT&T's top line in 2020 at an ARPU of $15, and this number could go to $5 billion by 2025.

Safety Of AT&T's Dividend

In today's environment, the most critical aspect for an AT&T investor is determining the safety of its dividend. Before we get into financial analysis, let us look at why AT&T is considered a dividend aristocrat.

As you can see from the chart, AT&T has a 35-year long history of growing, albeit modestly, dividends; hence, the status of a dividend aristocrat. But will short-term economic pain force AT&T's streak to break? Will this aristocrat cut its dividend?

Let's look at AT&T's financials to figure out the safety of its dividend.

Therefore, AT&T's dividend is safe for now. The company has free cash flow of $27 Billion and paid out $14.91 Billion in dividends last year (cash dividend payout ratio of just 54.76%). Hence, even if AT&T's cash flow fell by 50%, it should be able to cover its dividends this year.

The company also has $12 Billion in cash and short-term investments, while it raised another $5.5 Billion in debt recently to allow additional flexibility amid uncertainty caused by coronavirus pandemic. Thus, an investor can be confident about AT&T maintaining its dividends in 2020 and beyond.

In the event that coronavirus pandemic has a prolonged effect on AT&T's business, any planned divestiture for 2020 might not go through, resulting in a need for extra capital from alternate sources. So shareholders should not discount the risk of dilution or fresh debt issuance. Nevertheless, I am reasonably confident that AT&T's dividend is safe, and the 7% dividend yield; therefore, offers a very attractive opportunity for income-seeking investors. Before we calculate the intrinsic value for AT&T's stock, let's have a look at revenue and margin performance for AT&T.

From the chart above, you can see the effect of DirecTV and Time Warner acquisitions on AT&T's top line. In the last five years, revenues have gone up from $135 billion to $180 billion, but the growth is inorganic, and in many senses... toxic.

AT&T's gross margins are stable at around 50-55%, while operating margins have slightly improved to 16.56%. Further operational improvements are expected to result in margin expansion in the next three years, while revenue is estimated to grow at 1-2% CAGR. According to AT&T's management guidance, free cash flow will rise to a range of $30 to $32 billion by the year 2022.

So with these projections in mind, what is a fair price for AT&T?

A Reasonable Price To Pay

To answer this question, let's ascertain AT&T's intrinsic value using our proprietary valuation model, to which many of you have been exposed by now. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of the fluctuation in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 years (3a.). Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

The L.A. Stevens Valuation Model answers two questions:

Is the company under- or over-valued? What should I expect in the way of future returns?

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $4 Free cash flow per share growth rate 2% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 5 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, I determined that AT&T's fair value is $52.27, i.e., the stock is currently "Undervalued" by 42.61%.

The expected CAGR on investment in AT&T for ten years at the current price of $30 is only 4.98%, which is lower than our hurdle rate (9.8%, i.e., 90-year annualized return on S&P 500).

But when we take the dividends into account, the total return without dividend reinvestment is 8.98%, and the total return with dividend reinvestment is 10.04%.

Even though these returns are not exactly market-beating, AT&T offers a safe and secure modestly growing dividend income. Remember, a 2% FCF per share growth rate is exceptionally conservative (lower than management projections), so is the assumed price to FCF ratio of 10 at the end of 10 years, which we used to generate our 2030 price target, by which we created the above projection.

Hence, I think yield-seeking investors should add AT&T to their portfolios at today's price of $30, as this is a grossly undervalued stock (granted it can stem the growth of its interest expense) with solid dividend history and some potential for capital appreciation.

Conclusion

AT&T has found itself in a position where its interest expense continues to grow while it pays down tens of billions of dollars' worth of debt. Its management's missteps have resulted in massive shareholder value destruction, though it now seems to be atoning for its past sins of bad acquisitions.

If the present debt load and corresponding interest expense cannot be alleviated, the stock will continue to trend downward, as the market continues to price in further elevated bankruptcy risk.

The leveraged acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner have strained AT&T's balance sheet and left the company burdened under a huge pile of debt in a very difficult economic environment, as we've thoroughly explored.

Thus, AT&T may continue to languish at around $30, though its dividend is highly secure. The company will only begin to trend higher once it has reduced its bankruptcy risk, which means it must continue to accelerate its debt repayment.

On a positive note, the new ZIRP environment should make debt a little bit less expensive as AT&T continues to refinance coming maturities.

Key takeaway: AT&T is a buy at $30 and below.

Please feel free to provide your feedback in the comments section and share your thoughts on AT&T!

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.