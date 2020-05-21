GBP/USD: Likely To Struggle In 2020

The closer we get to the end of the year without successful trade negotiations, the more likely that GBP/USD will drop down below 1.20. If this is met with adverse economic divergences (between the U.K. and U.S.) and/or more global risk-off moves, GBP/USD could break the 1.10 level.

As the rest of 2020 pans out, unless significant progress is made on the Brexit trade front, we can expect GBP/USD to remain range bound between 1.21 and 1.26.

This is because Brexit trade negotiations are still on the minds of traders, casting a shadow over GBP FX crosses. The bond market is not priced optimistically either.

Having said this, another global risk-off move across markets (as we saw in March 2020) is likely to hit GBP harder than USD.

Since the COVID-19 crisis has been a global phenomenon, economic divergences in the FX space will be more important than the broad facts of the crisis.

The GBP/USD currency pair, which expresses the value of the British pound sterling in terms of the U.S. dollar, is currently viewed heavily by the market as a risk-on pair. The dollar is a classic safe haven, being the world's reserve currency, and hence nothing has particularly changed in this regard. However, the market's perception of GBP has in fact changed over the years.

The risk of Brexit continues, even in 2020, in spite of progress achieved by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson which preceded the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently managing globally. Since Brexit negotiations have had to take a back seat, the risk to the British pound sterling has in fact risen in recent times, while the demand for USD has heightened in light of recent tepidity in financial markets.

With the United Kingdom no longer enjoying the safety and "status quo" of belonging within the European Union, GBP has traded like a commodity currency against USD, falling rapidly in March as global equities crashed. The recent rise in GBP/USD, which I predicted successfully in my last article covering the pair (March 22, 2020), has stabilized in the range of approximately 1.21 to 1.26 (from late March to present).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter)

GBP/USD is currently trading close to the bottom of this range. It is interesting that most recently, the Bank of England has back-tracked and decided that negative interest rates is something worth exploring (the current short-term rate is only just positive at +0.10%). This was reported in the Financial Times on May 20, 2020, and followed a successful (and over-subscribed) bond offering in which the U.K. government was able to sell £3.8 billion of three-year gilts (bonds) at a negative yield of -0.003%.

Nothing definitive has been said with respect to negative rates from the Bank of England; it is simply an option that it is not ruling out. In my opinion, negative rates are not a particularly enticing option. The European Central Bank first dropped its deposit facility rate into negative territory in 2014 and has lowered the rate incrementally since (from -0.10% through to -0.50%, the last cut being on September 18, 2019).

As shown below, while the annual inflation rate in the euro area is greater than it was in early 2016 (where deflation was reported), the rate has struggled to stay within the 1-3% range (a common inflation target for central banks).

(The Euro Area Annual CPI Inflation Rate over the past five years. Source: Trading Economics)

Meanwhile, negative rates are effectively a tax on liquidity. The United Kingdom needs to attract capital (from foreign investors) because it runs a significant current account deficit (see below). Negative rates in a sense punish investors and translate into tighter commercial bank margins. European banks have under-performed for years.

(U.K. Quarterly Current Account Deficit, presented in GBP billions. Source: Trading Economics)

Negative rates are, in my opinion, probably not going to be implemented in the United Kingdom. Nevertheless, the fact that investors were over-subscribed for the recent negative-yielding bond issue suggests that there is ample demand even at the zero-yield bound.

Ultimately there are many institutions in the U.K. that will be (perhaps almost mindlessly) following their investment mandates, allocating capital to bonds as part of their wider portfolios (this includes pension funds). Even as the U.K. government spending picks up, liquidity currently remains high (the current crisis is not a liquidity crisis, after all) and as such as we can expect a tight U.K. yield curve for the foreseeable future.

The chart below shows the difference between the U.K. 10-year and 2-year yields, a popular measure of yield curve steepness (a negative figure signals an inversion of the yield curve, which is conventionally viewed as a harbinger of economic decline and/or recession). The chart below also marks the day of the recent low in GBP/USD (on a closing basis), which was March 19, 2020. This low in GBP/USD coincided with a sharp improvement in the yield curve steepness, which was in fact a successful indicator of a rebound in the GBP.

Since then, however, the steepness has softened, down from the recent peak of about 60 basis points to around 20 to 30 basis points. In other words, investors are asking for only 20 to 30 basis points (0.20-0.30%) more yield for 10-year gilts than they are for two-year gilts, which is a clear sign that the bond market is not optimistic for long-term GBP rates. Given the recent "zero-bound" bond issuance, which was evidently very successful, there is a possibility that we get another inversion in the U.K. curve (or another flattening) since there is currently very little prospect of long-term rates rising.

All in all, this makes GBP unattractive from a yield perspective, which means that even if risk sentiment continues to hold strong, GBP is not going to attract inflows from speculators. The United Kingdom has already left the European Union (as of January 31, 2020, thanks to early progress made by Boris Johnson). Yet trade negotiations are still underway, and a decision is due by the end of the year (otherwise standard WTO rules would apply).

Brexit remains a source of volatility for GBP on both sides. A successful negotiation could send GBP/USD higher, or at least enable the pair to trade above 1.20 without another sharp decline. A break-down in negotiations or a resorting to WTO trade rules might not negatively affect the U.K. economy substantially, but the uncertainty surrounding this new chapter would likely mean that the market would price greater risk premium into GBP FX crosses.

Certainly, a combination of failed negotiations and a second wave of COVID-19 (and/or another sharp drop in risk sentiment, perhaps engendered by poor global economic data) could easily send GBP/USD back to new lows under the 1.10 level. Amidst these risks, USD appears to remain firmly in demand regardless of prevailing risk sentiment. Further, comparing the U.K. yield curve measure above to the United States', we can see that the U.S. 10-year to 2-year spread is higher (and currently rising), at about +50 basis points (about double the spread built into the U.K.'s curve).

Finally, returning to the GBP/USD chart, we can see below that the 10-year yield spread (offered between U.K. and U.S. government bonds) is now declining (after the sharp adjustment in the first quarter of 2020, which was driven by the Federal Reserve sharply cutting rates to the zero lower bound).

Bond markets will be useful to keep an eye on. However, at present, I would expect GBP/USD to likely struggle to break out further to the upside. The pair is likely to remain fairly range bound, but we must still entertain the possibility of volatility on both sides. As the rest of the year passes, we will begin to see any possible economic divergences reveal themselves (following government interventions to support the economy during lock-downs).

Furthermore, the closer we get to the end of 2020, the more likely GBP/USD will fall, unless or until Brexit trade negotiations show significant progress. These negotiations, or lack thereof, are likely to continue to cast a dark shadow over GBP FX crosses for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.