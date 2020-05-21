"Building a Strong America", the company's motto, may take longer than expected and only the longest of long-term investors should consider the stock.

The current economic environment is working against most of the company's businesses.

MDU Resources is an interesting combination of utility, natural gas pipeline, construction services and construction materials companies.

Back in September, I recommended MDU Resources (MDU) as a “reliable workhorse”. Here were my main points at that time:

The company has grown from its utility roots into construction services and materials.

As a result, the businesses within the company balance out the highs and lows of the economy.

Not the most innovative utility, the company remains a steady if unexciting income opportunity for investors.

At the time of that article, MDU was trading north of $28 a share. Since then, the coronavirus market scare brought the stock price down to a 52-week low of $15 in March and saw the stock slowly climb back up to $21, still 25% below its September price and 34% off its 52-week high.

Given how the world has changed since September, it is time to reassess those views.

Company’s business

While technically still showing as a utility stock, MDU Resources has been deliberately growing its construction and materials businesses.

As a result, electric and natural gas services are only a quarter of its most current income measure, with almost 2/3rd of its income from construction services and construction materials.

In the present environment, MDU has several trends working against it.

Public Sector difficulties

The coronavirus and its effect on state government revenues will make public construction projects more difficult to fund. Governments are losing revenue as businesses have been shuttered, and taxpayers will be in little mood to pay higher taxes given their own income constraints.

Promised national infrastructure legislation has never appeared, and without significant investment from the federal government - which seems unlikely given the government’s current priorities - infrastructure investment, which was highlighted during the 2016 presidential campaign, seems remain only a campaign promise to be trotted out and then forgotten after the election.

Private Sector difficulties - Construction

Companies expect declining revenues, at least over the next 12 months, and are cutting back on capital projects to save cash.

Yes, MDU has a presentation that includes showing a strong backlog of $1.2 billion for its construction services and over $900 million for its construction materials.

But as we know, those orders can quickly slide away. Even the most rigid legal contract can be modified or cancelled. If governments and companies need to avoid spending cash, this backlog can melt away into a sea of delays and defaults.

Private Sector difficulties - Pipeline

Finally, MDU's pipeline business is focused on the Bakken oil fields.

By now, we all know of the collapse in oil prices, and Bakken producers have been hit as hard as any production anywhere in the U.S.

The price of natural gas has rebounded from its lows in early April, but natural gas prices remain 32% below their level of a year ago.

At least for the present, the U.S. is oversupplied with natural gas, and states like North Dakota are having emergency meetings to see if they can salvage their oil and gas businesses.

Positives for MDU Resources

Having listed some of the negatives weighing down the stock, it is important to remember that there are some positives as well.

MDU's utilities business saves the company in times of recession, like now. That is a steady, if unspectacular, business that provides a ready base of income. Unfortunately, the company’s preoccupation with growing its construction business means that utilities are a smaller contributor than in the past. Combined, electric and natural gas distribution represented 30% of the company’s revenues in 2009, whereas as of 2019, that had dropped to 23% of total revenue.

MDU continues to pay a hefty dividend of $0.83 a share. For the first quarter of 2020, the $0.2075 dividend exceeded its first-quarter per share earnings.

At a $21 price, that translates into a 3.95% yield.

The low earnings in the first quarter is not a near-term problem, as the company maintains a solid balance sheet and its first-quarter earnings are usually the lowest of its quarters.

Conclusion

Looking for a lift to MDU stock price as well as sustaining its dividend at this level requires two activities, of which the company has control over only one:

The general business environment must rebound, and both companies and governments must be willing to pay for infrastructure projects. Right now, that seems a doubtful scenario over the next 12 months, short of a miracle recovery of the “real” economy as opposed to the stock markets.

MDU must be careful about not expanding too quickly by buying out smaller construction firms. In the current environment, there appear to be lots of opportunities to purchase smaller private construction companies as MDU has done in the past, but these “opportunities” are good only if construction work reappears. Otherwise, the company is in danger of overpaying and wasting its financial resources, especially if the economic downturn proves to last longer than expected.

At the other end of the current economic downturn, I expect MDU Resources to come out as one of the winners, but in the current situation, the stock should be for only the longest of long-term investors.

