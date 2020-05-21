Loans will likely receive a bump in the second quarter from the Paycheck Protection Program. Acquisition of State Bank in 1Q will keep earning assets high compared to last year.

Provision expense will likely remain high for another quarter because economic growth for the second quarter appears to be worse than the forecast incorporated in the 1Q loan loss reserves.

Earnings of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) dipped by 25% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter due to a hike in provision expense. Credit costs will likely remain high for another quarter before trending down in the second half of the year. The management's GDP contraction outlook for the first quarter's loan loss reserves was not severe enough; hence, GBCI will need to adjust its reserves in the second quarter. Strong loan growth will likely offset the negative impact of the hike in provision expense. GBCI's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program will likely drive loan growth in the second quarter. Furthermore, a decline in non-interest expense due to system conversion will likely support earnings this year. Overall, I'm expecting GBCI's earnings per share to decline by 8% year-over-year to $2.2 per share. The probability of an earnings surprise is higher than usual this year partly because the impact of COVID-19 on provision expense is uncertain. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Nevertheless, I'm adopting a neutral rating on GBCI because of the risks and uncertainties.

Upward Revision in Reserves for Loan Losses Likely in the Second Quarter

GBCI's provision expense surged to $23 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $57,000 in the corresponding period last year. As mentioned in the first quarter's conference call, the first quarter's loan loss reserves incorporated an unemployment rate north of 15% and GDP contraction of around 10% in the second quarter. Further, the management assumed a "Nike-swoosh" shaped recovery trend. While the unemployment rate assumption appears reasonable given the current economic environment, the assumption of GDP contraction appears a bit off. According to the latest estimates of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, GDP can contract by 41.9% in the second quarter. As GDP is on track to miss the management's estimate, I'm expecting GBCI to adjust its reserves upwards in the second quarter, leading to high provision expense.

GBCI's exposure to risky sectors will likely drive provision expense. As mentioned in the first quarter's presentation, the hotel/motel industry made up 4.2% of total loans and the restaurant industry made up 1.5% of total loans at the quarter-end. The travel/tourism, gaming, and oil and gas industries made up altogether less than 1% of total loans. Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting GBCI's provision expense to increase to $53 million in 2020, up from $57,000 in 2019.

Acquisition and Paycheck Protection Program to Drive Loans and Net Interest Income

Net loans increased by 5.9% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter due to the acquisition of State Bank Corp. of Arizona. GBCI's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will likely drive loans in the second quarter. As mentioned in the investor presentation, GBCI approved $1.375 billion worth of loans under PPP in April. These loans will have a material impact on the balance sheet in the second quarter because they're large relative to GBCI's current balance sheet size. I'm expecting the majority of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the third quarter. Considering these factors, I'm expecting loans to surge by 12% in the second quarter and then plunge by 10.5% in the third quarter on a linked-quarter basis. Further, I'm expecting GBCI to end the year with loan balances of $9.97 billion, up 6% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

Net interest margin, NIM, compression will likely offset loan growth in the remainder of the year. I'm expecting NIM to decline in the second quarter due to the 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March. GBCI's NIM is fairly sensitive to interest rate changes, as can be gauged by a simulation conducted by the management. According to the results of the simulation, a 100bps rate decline can reduce net interest income by 2.55% in the first year. The following table from the latest 10-K filing shows the results of the simulation.

Considering the rate sensitivity, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 22bps in the second quarter. For the full year, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 28bps, as shown below.

System Conversions of Acquired Banks Likely to Save Operating Costs

GBCI's non-interest expense declined by 3.5% in the first quarter on a linked-quarter basis. I'm expecting non-interest expenses to remain subdued this year due to the planned conversion of Heritage Bancorp's systems in June. The conversion of State Bank Corp. of Arizona's system in the first quarter will also keep expenses subdued this year. Consequently, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to decline by 2.4% year-over-year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings per Share to Decrease by 8%

The surge in provision expense and dip in NIM will likely pressurize earnings this year. On the other hand, loan growth and cost savings following system conversions will likely support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting GBCI's earnings per share to decline by 7.6% year-over-year to $2.2 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

There are above normal chances of a negative earnings surprise this year due to the uncertain economic environment. If the COVID-19 related economic downturn lasts longer than expected, then the provision expense can exceed expectations. Further, fees under PPP can fall short of expectations this year if fewer than expected loans are forgiven in 2020. The prolonging of the duration of PPP loans will lead to a deferred booking of fees under PPP. These uncertainties have increased the riskiness of GBCI.

I'm expecting GBCI to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.29 per share in the remainder of 2020. I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 53%, which is below the five-year average of 66%. The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Risks Counter High Price Upside

GBCI has traded at an average price-to-book multiple, P/B, of 1.99 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $23.3 gives a target price of $46.3 for December 2020. As shown in the shaded column below, the target price provides an upside of 17.7% from the May 20 closing price. The table also shows the sensitivity of the target price to different levels of the P/B multiple.

The attractive price upside is marred by a high level of risk. As discussed above, the uncertainties regarding the duration and severity of COVID-19 make GBCI quite a risky investment. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on GBCI.

