Call it good luck if you want, but the “BTFD” believers have been well rewarded for holding out hope that the COVID-19 selloff would be short-lived. Unemployment may “temporarily” be heading to Great Depression levels, but news that a promising vaccine from Moderna (MRNA) had favorable results in its initial trials continued to feed the market surge on 5/18 as investors decided it was better to just go with the flow. Follow-up reports have tempered the expectations of the medical community, but investors are frantic in searching out the last remaining bargains before assumptions about the end of the COVID panic get baked in.

The fervor helped push the one and only ETF dedicated to the airline industry - the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) was up more than 10% on the day, which was enough to boost the struggling fund above a downtrend line but with the fund running into resistance at the 50-day moving average, investors are more than a little curious about whether JETS is finally ready to take off.

Some investors certainly aren’t waiting for a better buying opportunity as JETS has seen its AUM and share count explode in the last three months with it among the fastest-growing equity ETFs we track! But asset growth has not translated into price growth even as JETS has become one of the largest owners of several airline stocks with a substantial portion of the new shares created sold short. That could provide the much-needed fuel for a future rally, but with potential resistance at $15 and $18 a share, not to mention an on-going pandemic that the CEO of Boeing (NYSE:BA) believes at least one major airline could bankrupt later this year (Boeing CEO Expects Airline Bankruptcy: What Did He Really Mean About Coronavirus Impacts?), investors might be better off looking for slightly less bloody investments to buy.

Back to the Beginning:

U.S. airlines have been among the companies hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic as its rapid spread has brought air travel to levels not seen since the 1950s. Robert Boslego here at Seeking Alpha (JETS: Warren Buffett Throws In The Towel On Airline Investments) has found numerous statistics interested investors should check out, but all tell the same story of an industry that has ground to an almost complete halt. The TSA monitors daily visits at airports (total traveler throughput) which at this time in 2019 was anywhere between 2-2.5 million per day and now totals just over 100,000 per day, roughly the same level as 1954 when the world’s first jet airliner, the de Havilland Comet, had only been in service for two years and the legendary Boeing 707 was still more than 3 years away from carrying its first passenger. Small wonder then that airlines have seen their earnings plummet with American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), United (NASDAQ:UAL), and Delta (NYSE:DAL) reporting a combined $4 billion in losses in the first quarter that has sent their shares to new lows as investors escape ahead of a potential bankruptcy.

Except not everyone is reaching for their parachutes as JETS has seen a surge in assets and shares outstanding as a recent Business Insider article discussed. The article, Investors bet against Warren Buffett as airline ETF sees 1,600% surge in fund flows/Markets Insider, where the author notes that JETS had seen a surge in AUM from $34 million at the start of March to over $615 by the end of April, which along with an equally large surge in Robinhood accounts (#23 on its leaderboard) that held the ETF led him to conclude that investors were betting big on airlines. Warren Buffett may be out, but as the chart below shows, Robinhood users are clearly all in!

With most airline stocks now trading at low single-digit price multiples and with a Federal government determined to resuscitate the airline industry, why wouldn’t you want to go long at these levels? Of course, the price of JETS hasn’t been trending higher, and its NAV on 5/18 was 13.19, less than 40% of what it had been on 2/14 and a stunning drop even for those dark days when the S&P 500 is now down only 13.3% from 2/14 through 5/19!

Still JETS has seen a surge in assets and shares outstanding - with 1.4 million shares outstanding on 2/14 where by 5/19, there were over 50 million, an increase of nearly 3500%. That’s the largest increase for almost any equity ETF during that period and it made JETS among the biggest owners of multiple airline stocks:

Those are some heavy hitter numbers that put JETS just behind a handful of exceptionally large index replicators like SPY or VOO as the biggest ETF owners of some stocks. JETS alone now holds nearly 2% of American, more than 2% of Spirit (SAVE) and over 4% of Hawaiian (HA). Even if you weren’t planning on using JETS to get exposure to airline stocks, you can’t ignore the impact it has on the market.

Short Interest is Taking Off:

But that is not the only thing that has expanded at JETS with the number of shares being sold short (short interest) rising rapidly and now at some of the highest levels ever recorded. In fact, almost as many shares of JETS are now short as existed on February 14th, when JETS achieved the apex of its performance. Well, some investors certainly are betting on some turbulence ahead as more than 1.6 million shares of JETS are still sold short, giving it one of the highest SI scores in our Quant Model!

That 1.6 million figure comes from Fintel and it may not sound impressive given the 50 million outstanding shares of JETS, not to mention ETFs are often not the preferred choice of traders when it comes to short positions thanks to their larger cost-to-borrow (Airline Stock Short Sellers Have Made A $4B Profit In 2020), although that could come down as the number of shares outstanding continues to grow. But remember that short interest figure is often a static value taken on a specific data and consider how it compares to the actual daily trade volume of the ETF. JETS currently trades just over 2.6 million shares per day, meaning that it would take roughly one day's average trade volume to cover the outstanding short interest. Hardly an elevated level, but an important factor to consider when you are debating whether fund flows represent a strong buy signal.

Another important factor to consider is who is doing the buying and selling, which brings us back to those Robinhood users who clearly have faith in JETS, or at least that it couldn’t get much cheaper from these levels. Retail investors like those at Robinhood may represent a large percentage of the long investors in JETS while more experienced traders and institutional investors could be shorting the stock to hedge long exposure, or just to take an explicit short position in the industry. While we’re running the risk of sounding elitist, could the difference in investment experience between long and short investors indicate that more experienced investors are taking a different view of airline stocks?

Warren Buffett may have recently thrown in the towel on airline stocks but what are other large investors doing? Fintel does track 13F filings but our Quant Model includes the put/call ratio in its Behavioral calculation and there we find a distinctly “meh” rating of just over 56. That means the current put/call ratio is only slightly above the median value observed over the life of JETS, hardly a strong indication that more sophisticated investors are preparing for a major breakout. While a high put/call ratio, indicating extreme bearishness and a possible contrarian signal, would get a higher score from our model, the lack of any clear trend combined with the higher short interest would seem to indicate that professional investors are taking a wait-and-see approach on JETS.

Conclusion:

Even if the skies remain cloudy for JETS, you can take advantage of the rising assets to take a different tack on the long airlines trade. While larger airlines may hold the top spot in JETS, the strong asset growth has made JETS one of the larger owners of multiple small airlines, including Hawaiian Holdings and Mesa Air Group (MESA) at 4.12% and 16.2%, respectively, of each company’s share float. Both are relatively small and have received funding from the Federal government to offset the current halt in air travel. And the net result?

As you can see, both airlines have slightly outperformed JETS and several of the bigger airlines since their recent peak on 2/14 although most investors would suggest losing only 50% is hardly worth bragging about:

But a different story emerges when you consider their performance following recent lows. For HA, that was on March 20th:

Since then HA is up over 50% while MESA was up 10% and JETS up over 9%. And for MESA which hit its low on April 3rd:

The stock is up over 40%! In fact, the major airlines remain only marginally above recent lows with AAL up 19.5%, DAL up 29.5% and UAL up 39%. And even with their stronger bounces off recent lows, HA and MESA still trade at lower price multiples compared to their larger peers with MESA’s P/B currently at just .25x as investors currently price the airline at likely worth more dead than alive.

Given the current backstops provided by the Federal government, that could signify a major mispricing on the part of investors and possibly opening up a smarter way to fly the not-so-friendly market skies.

Author's note: Thank you for reading! If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

