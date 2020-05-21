Benchmarking The Canadian Mortgage-Backed Securities Market
In this FTSE Russell Product Insight, we profile a new index series designed to measure the performance of Canada's mortgage-backed securities market.
We summarize the key characteristics of mortgage-backed securities and describe the core structural features of the Canadian MBS market.
Through the lens of the newly launched index, we look at market dynamics, including issuance levels, interest rate spreads, prepayment rates and duration.
In this FTSE Russell Product Insight, we profile a new index series - the FTSE Canada NHA MBS 975 Index - which is designed to measure the performance of Canada's mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market, an important sector of the investment opportunity set in Canada. We summarize the key characteristics of mortgage-backed securities and describe the core structural features of the Canadian MBS market. Through the lens of the newly launched index, we look at market dynamics, including issuance levels, interest rate spreads, prepayment rates and duration.
Read this paper for
- Canadian Mortgage Assets
- Canadian MBS Pool Types
- Market Issuance
- 975 pools
- NHA MBS vs CMB Agency bonds
- Methodology / Index approach
- Performance
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.