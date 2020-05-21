SolarEdge (SEDG) was initially hard-hit by the coronavirus, experiencing a ~50% stock drop in the weeks that followed the outbreak. The company has since rebounded and is even starting to reach record highs. SolarEdge, which is currently valued at ~$6.4 billion, has reaffirmed its status as one of the most promising solar companies in a long time. SolarEdge, along with its major rival Enphase (ENPH), is transforming how the solar industry operates.

SolarEdge reported somewhat disappointing Q1 results recently, missing GAAP EPS expectations by $0.24 with a GAAP EPS of $0.81. However, SolarEdge did beat revenue expectations by ~$9 million with a revenue of $431.2 million. Despite the underwhelming quarter, SolarEdge's momentum has not slowed down. SolarEdge is set to become one of the most influential solar companies this decade.

SolarEdge has experienced a sharp rebound in recent months.

Data by YCharts Strong Momentum

SolarEdge continues to reach new heights in terms of sales and revenue. The company's record quarterly revenue grew 58.6% Y/Y, which is all the more impressive considering the fact that competition has been ramping up in the solar MLPE space. SolarEdge has accomplished this while also maintaining a GAAP gross margin of 32.5%. While such growth cannot last forever, SolarEdge is doing a good job of maintaining its momentum.

Although the coronavirus may complicate matters for at least a few quarters, SolarEdge is well-prepared to overcome such near-term disruptions. The company has $543.6 million in total cash and investments, which should come in handy during this rough period. The company has also not faced any serious disruptions in its business from the coronavirus in Q1, which is definitely a good sign.

Power optimizers are clearly starting to gain popularity in the burgeoning solar industry. In the last quarter alone, SolarEdge shipped more than 5 million power optimizers and 200,000 inverters. The ability to optimize single panels is clearly proving to be highly advantageous for solar customers. While competition is undeniably growing in the MLPE space, SolarEdge is still maintaining a dominant market share in this arena.

SolarEdge's power optimizer and inverter products have been growing in popularity at a rapid rate.

Source: SolarEdge

Near-Term Hurdles Remain

SolarEdge is set to feel the impact of the coronavirus over the next few quarters. Solar installations are likely to slow down significantly over the next few quarters as a result of the coronavirus. Residential solar, in particular, will be negatively impacted given how much human-to-human contact is necessary in the residential solar installation process.

As much of SolarEdge's business is dependent on the health of residential solar, SolarEdge could see its sales slow down over the next few quarters. However, the long-term trend toward solar is undeniable at this point. The coronavirus will likely only be a temporary hurdle for SolarEdge to overcome.

Major Competitor

SolarEdge's major competitor Enphase has been performing similarly well in recent years. In fact, both SolarEdge and Enphase are now some of the most valuable solar companies in the entire industry. This would have been almost unfathomable just a couple of years ago. SolarEdge and Enphase do not even focus on manufacturing solar panels, which is arguably the most important aspect of solar.

Enphase will likely be SolarEdge's main competitor for the foreseeable future. While both SolarEdge and Enphase specialize in solar MLPE products, SolarEdge produces power optimizers and inverters while Enphase produces microinverters. It is still unclear which technology will ultimately dominate in the long term.

There is also a distinct possibility that both these products will end up dominating the market as they both have their own advantages and disadvantages. While the success of SolarEdge is attracting more competition, even from the likes of Generac (NYSE:GNRC), Enphase still remains the company's main threat.

Is still unclear which solar MLPE product will end up dominating in the end. However, there is a good possibility that both the power optimizer and the microinverter could be here to stay.

Source: SolarEdge, Enphase

Conclusion

SolarEdge is establishing itself as a new generation solar powerhouse. The company has firmly established itself in the solar MLPE space and is now expanding into even larger markets like battery storage. Even at its current market capitalization of $6.7 billion, SolarEdge still has more room for upside.

The company is a dominant force in an incredibly promising industry. Aside from Enphase, there appears to be no real competitive threat in the near term. While the coronavirus is certain to have a negative impact on SolarEdge for at least the next quarter, the company has more than enough resources to overcome this hurdle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.