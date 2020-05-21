The Market Is Getting Too Complacent Again

Main Thesis and Background

The purpose of this article is to give a broad overview of my take on the current state of the equity market in the U.S. right now, to decide if initiating new long positions makes sense. When 2020 got underway, I was cautiously optimistic on stocks in general. I expected a modestly positive year, as the country was seeing economic growth, rising employment figures, and the upcoming election was likely to prevent any major legislative changes. Fast forward to now, and 2020 has been anything but normal. As the COVID-19 virus spread, markets went into free-fall mode, only to rebound sharply over the past six weeks. With so much volatility in the past two months, investors have to be wondering, what's next?

To answer this question, I looked at some broad economic indicators, and I did not like what I saw. While I see a path higher for the equity indices, it will not come easy. As states re-open, if we manage to not see a rise in new infections, businesses and consumers will regain confidence. Additionally, interest rates, in the U.S. and around the world are at record lows, which limits the options for investors and could act as a catalyst for equity inflows. However, I see major headwinds in the short term that will likely limit this upside potential. One, investors appear quite optimistic, with bearish bets declining to pre-crisis levels. This tells the contrarian in me to be careful. Two, as stocks have been broadly rising, earnings estimates have continued to fall. This has pushed the forward P/E ratio for the S&P 500 to a historically high level. Three, corporate investment spending is expected to remain low in the short term, which is a negative for broad economic growth.

Bearish Bets Have Declined Sharply

As I noted in the opening paragraph, I am very cautious with respect to equities right now. While I continued to build on my positions in stocks and bonds through early May, I have ceased buying over the past week. Simply, I am concerned the recent rise in asset prices has been too far, too fast, and does not reflect the risks facing corporate America. While I have missed a bit of upside, I am content with that, and am going to sit with some cash until better entry points present themselves, which I believe will happen in the short term.

A reason for this outlook has to do with the general mood in the market. At the beginning of 2020, stocks were hitting new highs quite frequently, and investors were not adequately hedging their downside risk. While I am not faulting investors for not predicting a pandemic would sweep the globe, I am critiquing how bearish bets on the market continued to fall, while stocks kept rising higher, despite a lack of earnings growth (for the market as a whole). When markets began to fall, bearish bets, as measured in the options market via put/call ratios, increased tremendously. Now, as stocks have been rising, bearish bets are back on the decline. While this makes logical sense, what concerns me about this trend is the put/call ratio has declined near the lows for the year, which was where the put/call ratio stood when the sell-off began:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Of course, just because this one indicator is sitting at the pre-crisis level does not mean we are going to see a sudden reversion back to the March lows. However, it is, in my view, flashing a warning sign that investors need to consider before continuing to buy. The biggest stock gains are made when you buy when nobody else is, and that is far from the case right now. In fact, bets on the market moving lower are limited, which means the majority of the market is expecting a continued rise in prices. While following the trend can work for a while, I see this momentum fading fast if the country and state re-openings do not go as planned in the U.S. and/or around the world. While I do not see this put/call ratio as a "Sell" signal, it does indicate to me that there is downside risk in the market right now that investors are ignoring.

As Earnings Forecasts Drop, Stocks Look Expensive

My second point also supports my thesis for holding off on broad equity buys at the moment. As investors are aware, stocks began to rally hard since early April and are well off their March lows. While the major U.S. indices are still well shy of their all-time highs, the rising market has pushed stocks to their most expensive level in almost 20 years, as measured by the forward P/E ratio of the S&P 500, illustrated below:

(Source: Bloomberg)

But wait, you may say, how can the multiple be higher now than it was earlier in the year, when stocks were at even higher levels?

The answer is simple, and also quite negative. As the economy remains in partial lockdown and corporate revenues have taken a bit hit, forward earnings estimates for the broader market have declined markedly. The forward P/E ratio measures current stock prices against expected earnings, as opposed to the current P/E ratio that utilizes past earnings. The forward P/E will rise if stocks go up and also if earnings estimates go down. As it happens, both are the case right now.

My takeaway here is this means there is a bit of a disconnect in the market. While corporate earnings are expected to drop in the quarter ahead, stock prices have risen. This is largely due to two key reasons. One, Congress and the Fed have announced massive support for households, businesses, and municipalities. Two, investors have already begun to look past the next quarter or two, and are banking on an economic recovery once the worst of COVID-19 passes. My issue here is not that I disagree with this logic. I absolutely see government stimulus as a positive for stocks, and I also believe the worst of COVID-19 is behind us. But I recognize that government support is not a substitute for actual earnings. Similarly, I do not believe the effects of the pandemic are going away anytime soon. The impact from the current crisis will be lasting and is going to change business and consumer behavior for the foreseeable future. While I believe in the resiliency in the American economy and stock market, that does not mean I am willing to buy in to it at any cost. Considering how expensive the S&P 500 is, based on the forward P/E ratio, I have little desire to keep adding to my long positions now.

Planned Investment Will Be A Drag On The Recovery

My third point examines the corporate outlook and why this is another red flag for me. Specifically, I am looking at forecasted capital expenditures, or capex, which are corporate outlays related physical assets, such as property, buildings/plants, or equipment, among others. This could occur when a business wants to buy or construct a new building, upgrade an existing facility, or purchase new equipment. This type of spending is generally correlated with a growing economy or when businesses are optimistic about the future. This makes logical sense, as companies will typically want to expand their operations when they are seeing, or expect to see, a rise in demand.

As noted, rising capex plans are a positive sign. But by contrast, declining planned corporate capex is an ominous sign. Simply, that indicates businesses are concerned about the future demand for their products and services, and do not see an environment where investment makes sense. Unfortunately, planned capex has indeed fallen off a cliff, as many businesses are expecting challenging times to continue in the near term, as seen below:

(Source: Charles Schwab)

Of course, this is just a forecast. Corporate spending will undoubtedly rise as the economy opens back up, and actual capex could certainly rise well above the current forecasts if consumer demand surprises to the upside.

However, I view this metric quite negatively, and believe it accurately reflects what capital spending will look like over the next few months. As the economy re-opens at the state and federal level, I don't see a scenario where demand comes back to pre-crisis levels. Will demand go up from current levels? Absolutely. But I see a new normal with less loan activity, less investment, fewer travel plans, etc. My point is that while airlines, hotel chains, casinos, and restaurants will all see a relief rally, the upside will be capped as we adjust to a lower level of consumer and business activity. After all, if flights are not at capacity, will be airline need to buy new planes? If restaurants are only half-full, who is going to open a new one? If more employees work from home, will construction begin on new office buildings?

My takeaway here is not to spell out doom for the U.S. economy. It will survive this crisis, as it has survived every other crisis in the past. But it is making me very selective about when I buy, and I'm viewing current bullishness as a signal to wait on the sidelines.

Bottom line

This market has been quite unpredictable, and I am not going to pretend to have all the answers right now. While I felt the market sell-off was overblown, I have also been surprised by the sharpness of the rebound. In simple terms, I underestimated the market on both the low and the high end. As such, it would be very difficult for me to forecast the next move in the market. However, that does not stop me from being cautious. With equities rallying, I am content to let my current positions ride higher, while also protecting the cash I have on hand. While this will limit my total return if further upside materializes, it will prepare me to take advantage of potential market drops in the months ahead. Investors appear to have gotten over the fear they felt in March, and the time to buy is when that fear is at its highest levels, not once it moderates. As such, I am going to hold off on new equity positions for now, as I see multiple flashing warning signs, such as rising stock valuations, rising investor confidence (that I believe is unjustified), and declining corporate spending. Therefore, I will wait for lower prices before I put cash to work, and I recommend investors approach any new positions with caution at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.