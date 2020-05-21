The partial share offer by Keppel Corporation's major shareholder should provide support for the company's current share price, which is at a 18% discount to the partial share offer price.

Keppel Corporation is in the process of drafting Vision 2030, a new blueprint for its medium term strategies, which investors are pinning their hopes on.

The Property business could see a slowdown in new launches and completions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 1Q2020, the Offshore & Marine business achieved its highest quarterly gross profit margin in two years, but this has been overshadowed by the oil price slump and coronavirus pandemic.

I maintain a "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed Keppel Corporation (OTCPK:KPELY) (OTCPK:KPELF) [KEP:SP], a diversified conglomerate.

Considering both near-term headwinds (oil price slump and coronavirus pandemic) and medium-term catalysts (Vision 2030 and partial share offer), a "Neutral" rating for Keppel Corporation is fair.

This is an update of my prior article on Keppel Corporation published on January 29, 2020. Keppel Corporation's share price has decreased by -10% from S$6.72 as of January 28, 2020 to S$6.06 as of May 20, 2020 since my last update. Keppel Corporation trades at 12.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a slight premium to its historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 12.4 times and 12.3 times respectively. The stock is valued by the market at 0.99 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.9%.

Readers have the option of trading in Keppel Corporation shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers KPELY and KPELF, or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker KEP:SP. For Keppel Corporation shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Keppel Corporation shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million and market capitalization is above $7.8 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Keppel Corporation shares listed in Singapore include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, Schroder Investment Management and Aberdeen Standard Investments, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Offshore & Marine Business To Be Impacted By Oil Price Slump And Coronavirus Pandemic

Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business saw net profit halve from S$6 million in 1Q2019 to S$3 million in 1Q2020, which was primarily attributable to losses at associate companies. Notably, the Offshore & Marine business achieved its highest quarterly gross profit margin in two years at 5% for 1Q2020, but this has been overshadowed by the slump in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Keppel Corporation acknowledged at the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on April 29, 2020, that "the current situation with oil price has obviously created some challenges for the offshore sector" and "unless oil prices recover faster, if not there will be an impact on the E&P (exploration & production) spending by the oil majors." The negative impact of the oil price slump on Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business is partly mitigated by the fact that the company has diversified into renewable energy projects and Liquefied Natural Gas/LNG projects in the past few years. As of March 31, 2020, oil rigs only accounted for 23% of the Offshore & Marine business' net order book.

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected the Offshore & Marine business' operations. Keppel Corporation disclosed at its 1Q2020 earnings call on April 29, 2020, that the company has "reduced our headcount at our yard significantly in Singapore" and "the yard operations right now are just limited to essential services, basically ship repair", due to measures put in place in the country to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, only slightly more than 1,000 of the Offshore & Marine business' workers in its six yards in Singapore are currently working, compared with its full staff strength of between 22,000 and 23,000 workers. In addition, Keppel Corporation's two yards in the Philippines are also temporarily closed. On the flip side, the company's yard in Nantong, China has already resumed operations.

On the positive side of things, in its home market Singapore, the Job Support Scheme has been introduced which will see the Singapore government co-funding part of local workers' wages for nine months. Keppel Corporation estimates that approximately 5,000 of the company's workers will benefit from the Job Support Scheme, which will help to partially ease cost pressures for the company.

Property Business Could See Slowdown As A Result Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Keppel Corporation's property business, which is primarily residential-focused, saw a +15% YoY increase in the number of units sold to 450 in 1Q2020. Of the 450 units of home sales, 73% or 330 units sold were attributed to China.

The company noted at its 1Q2020 earnings call on April 29, 2020, the Mainland China residential property market "is coming back quite nicely" and "the launch prices, including our own over the weekend, have been quite encouraging." But Keppel Corporation also cautioned that it is "reluctant to say that we are back to where it was before" and "the recovery in some of the markets may take a bit longer." Furthermore, Keppel Corporation's revenue recognition from prior pre-sales in China will likely be delayed by a few months, as construction projects in China have been halted in the early part of the year.

In Vietnam, another key market for Keppel Corporation's Property business, the company faces a different problem. While property demand in Vietnam remains relatively resilient, the company's Property business does not have sufficient inventory available for sales. This is because government approvals for new housing project launches have been slow in Vietnam, partly due to resources being diverted to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In Keppel Corporation's home market Singapore, sales for its 101-unit, 99-year leasehold property project, 19 Nassim, are also likely to be negatively impacted, as property showrooms in the country remain closed.

Vision 2030 Puts 15% ROE Target In The Spotlight

Keppel Corporation's historical FY2019 ROE was 6.3%, and market consensus expects Keppel Corporation to deliver ROEs of 6.6% and 7.2% for FY2020 and FY2021 respectively. In contrast, Keppel Corporation's medium to long-term ROE target is 15%.

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on April 29, 2020, Keppel Corporation highlighted that it is in the process of drafting Vision 2030, a new blueprint for its medium term strategies and goals, which will be finalized soon. The company also emphasized at the earnings call that it "will take a disciplined approach to managing our businesses" and assess whether any specific individual business "contributes to our ROE target of 15%."

Specifically, Keppel Corporation is already doing a strategic review of its logistics business. Notably, the company's subsidiary Keppel T&T divested 38 million units in data center REIT Keppel DC REIT for close to S$92 million on April 30, 2020. This suggests that Keppel Corporation's Vision 2030 could lead to more divestments and capital recycling in the future to help the company meet its 15% ROE target.

Partial Share Offer By Major Shareholder Provides Downside Support

Earlier, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings announced on October 21, 2019 that it plans to make a partial share offer to acquire 30.55% of Keppel Corporation's shares at a price of S$7.35 per share.

The partial share offer by Keppel Corporation's major shareholder should provide support for the company's current share price. Keppel Corporation's share price of S$6.06 as of May 20, 2020 is at a 18% discount to the partial share offer price.

Notably, Keppel Corporation stressed at its 1Q2020 earnings call on April 29, 2020, that "I don’t believe we have breached any of these three MAC (material adverse change) clauses" relating to the partial share offer. This should help to partially allay concerns that the partial share offer by its major shareholder will fail to materialize because the coronavirus pandemic could have potentially resulted in a breach of material adverse change) clauses.

Valuation And Dividends

Keppel Corporation trades at 16.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 12.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of S$6.06 as of May 20, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 12.4 times and 12.3 times respectively.

Keppel Corporation is valued by the market at 0.99 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 1.05 times and 1.65 times respectively.

Keppel Corporation offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 3.3% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.9%. Market consensus expects Keppel Corporation's dividends per share to decline by approximately -10% from S$0.20 in FY2019 to S$0.18 in FY2020.

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on April 29, 2020, Keppel Corporation did not commit to maintaining its dividends at a similar level for FY2020. The company noted at the recent earnings call that "Keppel has never put out a specific dividend policy" and "we will wait until the first half, then we will decide (on the 1H2020 interim dividend)."

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Keppel Corporation are fewer-than-expected new order wins for the Offshore & Marine business, weaker-than-expected sales for the Property business, the partial share offer by its major shareholder failing to materialize, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Keppel Corporation shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore), could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

