This means they are reliant on commodity prices and given the sheer uncertainty surrounding the timing and extent of any recovery, I believe that maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate.

Since Occidental Petroleum is more similar in nature to Chesapeake Energy than Royal Dutch Shell, this indicates that this strategy is likely to fail for them too.

To my surprise, the strategy appears to have worked well for Royal Dutch Shell; however, as expected, it worked poorly for Chesapeake and actually saw their leverage increase slightly.

I have long been skeptical of this strategy and thus I have conducted an analysis of whether it worked for Royal Dutch Shell and Chesapeake Energy.

The significant financial distress facing Occidental Petroleum is well-known and has seen them turn towards reducing capital expenditure and divestitures in an attempt to rebuild their solvency.

The financial distress that is currently plaguing Occidental Petroleum (OXY) following their heavily criticized Anadarko Petroleum acquisition is no secret to investors. This has seen them turn towards reducing capital expenditure and divestitures in an attempt to rebuild their solvency. Since I have long been skeptical regarding the validity of this strategy, mostly the divestitures portion, I thought it would be worthwhile and interesting to analyze a couple of real-world examples, such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Chesapeake Energy (CHK). Essentially, my primary concern is that whilst this may shrink their net debt by say 20%, if their earnings also shrink by this same amount, then they are not in any better position to handle their remaining debt as leverage would have remained unchanged.

The first company, Royal Dutch Shell, began a $30b divestiture program following their BG Group acquisition in 2016. Meanwhile, Chesapeake Energy found themselves overleveraged following oil and gas prices collapsing in 2015. Unfortunately, since there are numerous moving parts, the analysis would have been too inaccurate to simply just review their actual performance. This means that the impacts of dividend payments, share buybacks and commodity price movements were removed, thus leaving capital expenditure, net divestitures and production as the only three variables which utilized actual results.

The basis for this analysis was to select a beginning year, which was 2016 for Royal Dutch Shell, and then scale their operating cash flow excluding working capital for each business segment in subsequent years by their changes in production. This was then deducted from their beginning net debt along with their net divestitures, before adding their capital expenditure to reach a final projected number for the year.

The results are compiled into the table included below, with the most important line to review being at the bottom, net debt-to-operating cash flow, which provides a snapshot of their leverage across the projected years. It can be seen that even if operating conditions had remained static with 2016, which was the worst year during the previous downturn, they would have still been able to significantly lower their leverage with this strategy. This indicates that despite my aforementioned skepticism, it actually seems possible to deleverage through divestitures.

Unfortunately, the situation for Chesapeake Energy would not have been nearly as favorable. The analysis was constructed in essentially the same manner, with the base year being 2015 and all other years scaling their operating cash flow excluding working capital from this point. The table included below compiles these results and clearly shows that their leverage actually worsened, as decreases in net debt were met by larger decreases in operating cash flow. Given they are on the verge of filing for bankruptcy, this is not too surprising and indicates that without higher commodity prices, they had no realistic scope to escape their debt burden.

Image Source: Author.

The primary implication for Occidental Petroleum is that relying on asset divestitures to reduce their leverage and thus rectify their solvency issue has mixed real-world success. This means that the next question is which of these two other companies better resembles their current situation.

It could be argued that the situation for Royal Dutch Shell was never as severe as that for Chesapeake Energy, with their starting net debt-to-operating cash flows being 2.25 and 3.27, respectively. Be this as it may, it misses that the point of this analysis was to assess the change in their leverage from the beginning to the end, which then provides an insight into whether it materially improved.

Following their disastrous Anadarko Petroleum acquisition, Occidental Petroleum became the largest United States producer of oil in the second half of 2019. Given that Chesapeake Energy has a similar scale and focus on oil and gas, more so gas, production in the United States, I would argue that they are more similar to them than Royal Dutch Shell. Especially since the operations of the latter are considerably more diversified across the value chain and their upstream production is more weighted towards conventional non-shale assets. This indicates that whilst divestitures are likely to help through providing short-term liquidity, it is quite risky to assume that they will help reduce their leverage and thus restore solvency.

After reviewing the mixed examples of success deleveraging through reduced capital expenditure and divestitures, I believe that their ability to navigate this downturn is reliant on oil and gas prices recovering. Given the sheer uncertainty surrounding when oil and gas prices will recover and to what extent, I believe that maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Chesapeake Energy’s SEC filings and Quarterly Reports as well as Royal Dutch Shell’s Annual Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.