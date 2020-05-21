New products and corporate actions could be the catalysts for a further positive valuation re-rating for the company's shares.

MicroPort Scientific has revised the company's revenue growth guidance for FY2020 downwards as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed medical device manufacturer MicroPort Scientific Corporation (OTCPK:MCRPF) [853:HK].

MicroPort Scientific has revised the company's revenue growth guidance for FY2020 downwards as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. MicroPort Scientific currently trades at 208 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 114 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E, which implies that investors are paying a hefty premium for the company's future growth potential.

On the flip side, new products and corporate actions could be the catalysts for a further positive valuation re-rating for the company's shares. Nevertheless, the market continues to favor healthcare companies with strong long-term growth potential like MicroPort Scientific, and investors are willingly to pay a hefty valuation premium for the stock. As such, I retain a "Neutral" rating on the stock.

This is an update of my initiation article on MicroPort Scientific published on October 10, 2019. MicroPort Scientific's share price has increased by +256% from HK$7.23 as of October 9, 2019 to HK$25.80 as of May 20, 2020 since my initiation.

Readers have the option of trading in MicroPort Scientific shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker MCRPF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 853:HK. For MicroPort Scientific shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For MicroPort Scientific shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $55 million, and market capitalization is above $5.7 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own MicroPort Scientific shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, Invesco Ltd and Wasatch Global Investors among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Coronavirus Pandemic Led To Downward Revision Of Revenue Growth Guidance

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 31, 2020, MicroPort Scientific disclosed that it has revised downwards the company's revenue growth guidance for FY2020 from +13%-15% earlier to a single digit below 5%.

Specifically, the company's core cardiovascular device business segment is still expected to deliver a strong +5%-10% YoY revenue growth this year. The key growth drivers are increased sales for MicroPort Scientific's coronary stent products, Firebird2 (the second-generation version of China's first domestic drug-eluting stent) and Firehawk (the world's first target-eluting stent), and the launch of new tenders in various parts of China.

But the YoY revenue growth for MicroPort Scientific's orthopedics device business segment is expected to slow to +4%-6% in FY2020, compared with earlier projections of a +8% growth. Notably, weakness in MicroPort Scientific's international orthopedics device business will be offset by strength in its domestic orthopedics device business. MicroPort Scientific's international orthopedics device business is projected to see a sales decline of -10% YoY in this year, which will be compensated by a +25% YoY revenue growth for the company's domestic orthopedics device business. Nevertheless, the +25% YoY revenue growth guidance for the company's domestic orthopedics device business is still significantly lower than earlier sales growth guidance of +40%-50%.

For the company's cardiac rhythm management business segment, revenue growth is expected to reverse from a positive low single-digit growth to a negative single-digit decline this year, with expectations of a -10% sales decline for its European cardiac rhythm management business.

On the positive side of things, MicroPort Scientific guides that the company can maintain its gross profit margin at the 70%-71% level; the company's gross margin was 71.1% in FY2019. Negative operating leverage resulting from lower production utilization for MicroPort Scientific is expected to be offset by a more favorable sales mix led by stronger growth from the company's core cardiovascular device business segment this year.

MicroPort Scientific's lower revenue growth guidance and production utilization rate are largely attributable to production disruptions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The company noted at its FY2019 earnings call on March 31, 2020 that its China production facilities experienced a "temporary suspension of on-site works" in January and February 2020, but its " China sites have officially resumed the work since early March." On the other hand, its 2Q2020 operations and financial results, especially for the international orthopedics device business and the European cardiac rhythm management business, could be affected with the coronavirus pandemic spreading to Europe and North America in March and April 2020.

Market consensus expects MicroPort Scientific's revenue growth to slow from +18.5% YoY in FY2019 to +5.6% in FY2020. However, MicroPort Scientific is also expected to see a pick-up by FY2021 when revenue growth is estimated to recover to +16.9%.

New Products And Corporate Actions In The Spotlight

MicroPort Scientific's future revenue growth is supported by new product approvals and launches. As per the chart below, a number of the company's new products in the pipeline have obtained regulatory approvals in China and other overseas markets. Notably, MicroPort Scientific increased its research & development expenses as a percentage of revenue from 15.7% in FY2018 to 19.1% in FY2019.

New Product Approvals For MicroPort Scientific

Source: MicroPort Scientific's FY2019 Financial Results Presentation

MicroPort Scientific's recent new product launches have also been promising. For example, MicroPort Scientific's new Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation or TAVI product referred to as VitaFlow, obtained regulatory approval and a production license from China's National Medical Products Administration or NMPA in mid-2019, and VitaFlow has penetrated 36 hospitals in China and achieved a revenue of $3.1 million in the second half of 2019. MicroPort Scientific estimates that the number of TAVI procedures in China has quadrupled from 500-600 in 2018 to approximately 2,000 in 2019, with expectations of a further doubling of the number of TAVI procedures to 4,000-5,000 this year.

Other notable product launches last year include the introduction of made-in-China joint products (Aspiration™ Medial Stability Total Knee Replacement System, SoSuperior™ Medial Stability Total Knee System and Goral™ Total Hip Arthroplasty System) for its domestic orthopedics device business, and the launch of the ENO™ pacemaker in Japan for its cardiac rhythm management business.

MicroPort Scientific also has various corporate actions planned to create value for the company's shareholders.

On January 5, 2020, MicroPort Scientific announced that the company is "considering a possible spin-off and separate listing of the shares of MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corporation." This is referring to the company's TAVI business, which the company expects to achieve break-even in two to three years' time by 2022.

While MicroPort Scientific is not exactly cheap (refer to the "Valuation" section of the article below), there could still be a discount assigned to the stock based on the fact that the company has businesses and products across various medical verticals. A spin-off of MicroPort Scientific's TAVI business could potentially assist investors in valuing its different business segments with a market price attached to one of its independent businesses. Also, it could be easier for the TAVI business to secure new funding as an independent listed company.

Separately on May 13, 2020, MicroPort Scientific disclosed that Suzhou MicroPort Orthopedic Scientific (Group) Company Limited, a wholly-owned (equity interest to be reduced to 85.17%) subsidiary of the company, has received RMB580 million in new equity funding from its senior management team in exchange for a 4.83% equity stake. According to MicroPort Scientific's announcement, Suzhou MicroPort Orthopedic Scientific is involved in the "development, production and sale of implants, tools, and medical devices relating to joints, spine, trauma, and sports injuries."

On one hand, the additional funds will help to accelerate the growth plans for Suzhou MicroPort Orthopedic Scientific. On the other hand, there is greater alignment of interests between Suzhou MicroPort Orthopedic Scientific and its senior management team following the equity financing transaction.

Valuation

MicroPort Scientific trades at 208 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 114 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$25.80 as of May 20, 2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for MicroPort Scientific include weaker-than-expected revenue growth as a result of production disruption brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, a delay in new product approvals and launches, and new regulations which have a negative impact on the company's businesses.

Note that readers who choose to trade in MicroPort Scientific shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong), could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.