Making Sense Of Macro (Video)

Where to look for green shoots (and the initial glimmers).

Expect a big rebound, but in the mean time, it's going to be more downgrades, deflation, and doom (which could deceive).

The big theme or tension is stimulus vs. social distancing.

In this video, I take you through a presentation called Making Sense of Macro (when nothing seems to make sense). It provides a good overview of some of the key issues on the global macroeconomic outlook and implications for multi-asset investing.

In the video I talk through the global macro/market outlook, specifically:

-Start with some context by explaining my research process/framework

-Talk through core views around the short vs medium term macro view

-Emerging risks and opportunities as the data could easily deceive

-Where to look for green shoots, and the status thereof

-Implications for global equities positioning

-Asset allocation views i.e. bonds vs equities, and "what you would have to believe..."

The presentation was originally delivered over webinar

