Retail Mall REITs Still Forecasting A Depression

I remain short Simon Property Group (SPG) and Regency Centers Corp. (REG). It sounds crazy after the crushing price declines of 2020 for shopping center and mall owners, but I cannot find solid evidence of a bottom in my technical trend research. Writers and analysts of all stripes have been trying to predict a bottom in the mall sector REITs for years, without success. Could they reverse higher at some point? Yes. Has that point arrived? It’s a crapshoot today without more evidence the coronavirus is in permanent remission or a vaccine will be available in a few short months. Since neither condition is reality yet, what if the mall REITs go lower in price first.

What if consumers continue to shun shopping at mall locations for a year or two, a result of steady coronavirus spread rates and related fears of harm? If large existing retailers close locations to consolidate physical store costs, and potential new renters cannot justify business startups for 18-24 months, can mall owners cover their regular debt payments and stay solvent?

Simon Property Group

I mentioned Simon Property Group in 2016 on Seeking Alpha as having weak long-term prospects from the demographic consumer shift toward online sales and the dramatically increased use of leverage versus its recent past. Back then, the price was $180 a share. The company underperformed a strong multi-year S&P 500 upmove from late 2016 to the end of 2019 by roughly 60%. Then, COVID-19 showed up. As shopping destinations were forced to close by local and state government quarantine orders to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, rental income questions have arisen for the biggest mall owners. Simon fell 70% from the beginning of the year to its low in early April. You can review the monster drop below.

Of particular note on the chart, the intermediate-term 14-day Average Directional Index (ADX) has clawed back to a slack momentum reading under 12 today from an oversold reading above 50 in March. I have circled the ADX score in green, alongside similar occurrences the past year. Each turned out to be a great area to sell Simon Property Group before a significant price move lower. Even more worrisome than the November and February exit zones, complete breakdowns in both the Negative Volume Index (NVI) and On Balance Volume (OBV) line highlight an absence of buy interest. The NVI is marked with a red arrow. It reached a 52-week low today, May 20th. And the OBV indicator also outlined a new low today. Together, they represent clear evidence more sellers than buyers exist right now, and have retained the upper hand on both low- and high-volume days since March. If you are a student of supply/demand dynamics, Simon Property Group is screaming investors avoid this selection.

At the end of March, Simon generated around $5.2 billion in rental revenue and $2 billion in cash income, on a trailing 12-month basis. At the current $56 trust quote, the equity capitalization is still $20 billion against an accounting book value of only $2.5 billion. Simon held $27 billion in long-term debt and $31 billion in total liabilities seven weeks ago, as the coronavirus economic shutdown was just beginning. The company is also in the process of closing a large acquisition of additional mall assets through the Taubman Centers (TCO) transaction. Analyst rumors are Simon will drop its Taubman bid and slash the dividend as rents from tenants go AWOL in April-June. Retail bankruptcies and closures will likely dent future rents for years, and I am thinking leases will be renegotiated left and right by tenants that want to continue a comeback as the U.S. economy reopens.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. is a leading strip mall and shopping center owner in America. Often, grocery and department stores or national pharmacy chains serve as anchor tenants, with local retailers renting the smaller spaces. The operating business and stock ownership decline in price look remarkably similar to the Simon experience.

Regency reported $1.16 billion in rental revenue and $127 million in cash earnings over the trailing 12 months ended in March. It owned $6.2 billion in accounting equity, against $4.4 billion in long-term debt and $5.3 billion in total liabilities. Regency looks to have better value versus book calculations, but is much richer on price-to-sales and earnings than Simon Property Group. At $41 a share, the total market value of the trust is $7.1 billion in May.

On the 12-month price chart below, I am drawing the huge 50% price decline in 2020. Again, the ADX trend line is highlighting the absence of much discernible direction in price over the intermediate term. Falling from the clearly overbought ADX reading over 40 in March, today’s low 14 score may prove an excellent area to sell shares again. Similar to the green circled positions in February and October, investors may be able to liquidate shares now before another major sell-off appears. Unlike the two previous instances, the NVI and OBV lines look horrible on May 20th, although slightly better than the Simon Property Group setup.

Conclusion

I understand the sharp reversal in the general stock market since March has injected a shot of investor/consumer optimism that the worst of the coronavirus situation is behind us. However, events on the ground, including a U.S. unemployment rate approaching 25% nationally in May, an estimated 30-35% GDP drop in the April-June quarter, and retail sales declines of 50% at physical store locations (outside of grocery outlets still open), cannot be taken lightly. Current surveys of small business owners are detailing a projected 50-60% closure rate for retailers of all types by the end of the year, especially if the coronavirus problem is our new reality for an extended length of time.

What if the welcome respite in May from fear of coronavirus spread is a temporary break before a larger wave of infection and economic disruption appears in the summer or fall? If this is our reality, the lack of buying interest in the mall REITs makes perfect sense. They may be forecasting an ugly brick-and-mortar retail environment for the rest of 2020 at a minimum. The coronavirus recession/depression could be just beginning, with another 12-18 months of declining retail sales and consumer incomes dead ahead. Don’t take my word for it. Respected authorities like Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) and the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are warning investors a difficult year or two lies dead ahead.

If you decide to short Simon Property Group or Regency Centers, please understand that borrowing shares to sell involves greater risk than a long-only approach to investing. You can lose more than you invest initially if good news propels a stock higher unexpectedly. I suggest shorting a number of individual stocks from different industries with your capital mainly as a hedge against your investments on the long side. Smaller short positions and a net-neutral to long portfolio design overall will keep your bearish picks from ruining performance when one or more invariably outperform the market.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPG, REG.

