U.S. Stock Market: (Still) Trying To Understand The Bulls

If your read my last article "Trying To Understand The Bulls," which was published two days ago, you might have looked at the bullish arguments and confront me with the counterargument that there are much more reasons why the stock market will continue to climb higher. And you are absolutely right, and this is the reason why I am publishing this second article.

(Source: Pixabay)

In the last article, we looked at earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021, the comparison to China and why this current crisis won't just be a temporary hit leading to a quick V-shaped recovery. In the following article, I will look at the five biggest companies listed in the S&P 500 (SPY), which are expected to lead the index higher, the illusion that all facts are on the table, and of course, the actions of the Fed and the government. Similar to the last article, I will once again explain my own point of view and argue why the bulls are wrong. And finally, I will also look at two aspects that are usually missing in bullish articles, but are extremely important.

Argument 4: Tech Will Lead The Market Higher

As this article is intended to be the follow-up to my last article, this is the fourth bullish argument we are looking at. We are hearing and reading quite often that the strong performance of the tech sector (and the healthcare sector) and especially the performance of the five biggest companies which make up 21% of the S&P 500 and have been responsible for the rally not only in the last few weeks will lead to a higher S&P 500. When looking at those five big tech companies, only Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is lagging a bit behind as it is still down about 10% compared to February 20, 2020. And while Amazon (AMZN) is trading even 12% higher than before the crisis, the other three - Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) - are trading close to the levels before the crash.

Data by YCharts

The argument is pretty simple. Especially these five companies (as well as many other companies from the tech and/or healthcare sector) won't be affected much by the pandemic and the recession or might even profit and report higher revenue and higher earnings. But I am not so sure if this is true. Let's take a closer look.

It is certainly true that these five companies can take advantage of the lockdown and shelter-in-place orders. The cloud business of Microsoft and Amazon might profit. Facebook and Apple should profit when people spend more time on their iPhones and computers. Amazon will profit when retail stores are closed and people have to order online. But that is only true as long as the lockdown is in place. When people can go out again - and in several states many people are pushing hard to limit or suspend the restrictions - all these positive effects for the big tech companies might be gone again.

And the potential threats for these businesses are not only limited to the removal of the positive effects of shelter-in-place orders. Especially Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon are more or less dependent on revenue from advertisement (Alphabet about 80% and Facebook almost entirely), and while users might spend more time online, the revenue is actually coming from companies buying advertisement. With thousands of businesses being in trouble right now, we should expect revenue spending to decline. Especially small companies are important customers for Facebook and Alphabet - and these are often the businesses hit hard by the pandemic (I provided more information on Facebook and the impacts of declining advertisement in my recent Facebook article).

(Source: iab. Study)

More than 37 million people are without a job right now (and millions of people will be unemployed not only for a few weeks), the disposable income is declining leading to reduced spending. This could lead to lower revenue for Amazon (as the company is not only selling essential products) and especially for Apple (as the purchase of a new iPhone or iPad might be postponed in 2020). Summing up, I see several threats to the business model of these five companies and declining revenue is not impossible and also not unlikely.

Additionally, we have to look at the valuation of these companies. And I don't think all five are extremely overvalued, but valuation could also become a problem. Due to high growth expectations, these companies are usually ascribed high multiples, and while four of the five companies are still growing in the double digits, Apple's growth rates are not really impressive. But especially Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet are currently trading at a much higher forward P/E ratio than the five-year average. And while Microsoft is actually reporting a higher growth rate than the five-year average, for Apple and Alphabet, growth has slowed down. And while Amazon can still grow at a high pace, the forward P/E still seems excessive.

Rev growth 5-year average Forward P/E 5-year average Microsoft 13.49% 7.86% 32.23 26.82 Apple 3.67% 7.25% 24.91 15.45 Amazon 22.66% 25.79% 126.43 180.26 Facebook 24.44% 43.40% 29.31 38.29 Alphabet 17.37% 19.68% 32.65 27.06

Earnings for 2020 and especially 2021 have only been revised downwards a little bit (10% at best), but if revenue and earnings are actually worse than expected and sentiment is changing, the assigned multiples might also decline. And the combination of actually declining earnings as well as lower ascribed multiples (not around 30 as right now, but maybe only 25 or 20) could easily lead to declines of 30%, 40% or even 50% for these stocks.

Argument 5: Big Corporations Lead To Stability

This argument goes hand in hand with the previous argument. The big corporations are much more stable and sometimes have a lot of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet (Alphabet, Facebook or Apple for example). And in times where liquidity is extremely important, cash on the balance sheet will provide stability. And even if these companies should not have enough cash reserves, they have easier access to capital.

I already argued above why I think the five big companies which led the S&P 500 higher in the last few weeks can also decline as their business models are not invincible and we might also see a changing sentiment ascribing these companies a lower valuation multiple.

We can also look at the past bear market during the years 2007 and 2009 and will see that the big corporations outperforming and "stabilizing" the index is not an untypical pattern. When looking at the 10 biggest companies in the S&P 500 (according to market capitalization in September 2008), 7 out of these 10 outperformed the S&P 500 in the first half of the crash (I draw the line on September 15, 2008, when Lehman failed because at that point the selloff intensified and the housing crisis became the final crisis leading to problems all over the world). Since the peak in September 2007, the S&P 500 declined about 24%. Only Exxon Mobil (XOM) declined similarly steep and reported a 20.96% decline. Chevron (CVX) declined 13.70% and Microsoft declined 10.90% and therefore saw a much softer decline till September 2008. IBM (IBM) declined only 2.63%, while Procter & Gamble (PG) could gain 1.49% and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) increased even 5.07%. And finally, Walmart (WMT) could increase 36.32% during these 11 months.

Data by YCharts

We can also argue that these companies did keep the S&P 500 higher and counterbalanced the steeper decline of several other stocks. We usually have one or several industries that are affected hard at the beginning of the crisis (in 2007 it was basically every company associated with subprime mortgages, and in 2020, travel, restaurants and smaller retail stores were hit especially hard). The problems also often start with smaller companies and then spread slowly through the system. The big corporations are much more stable and can withstand difficult times much longer than smaller companies. In 2006 and 2007, the problem started with house owners who defaulted and couldn't pay interest on their mortgages anymore. And if you are arguing that small companies don't matter right now and won't threaten the economy, small house owners in 2007 should also not have been a problem, right? But at some point, this was threatening the whole economic world and affecting even huge corporations.

Data by YCharts

When looking at the performance of the seven companies we mentioned above after September 15, 2008, we still see an impressive outperformance in most cases, but many stocks fell 20% or 30% nevertheless (while the index was declining almost 50% from mid-September) and it was enough for the stock market to decline 56% during this bear market. In 2008 and 2009, the outperformance of the big corporations couldn't save the index and a decline of 20% or 30% for Facebook, Microsoft or Amazon is not impossible. So, don't bet on these five corporations to hold the stock market up. A strong performance in the beginning of a bear market is a pattern we also saw last time and it didn't prevent the stock market falling more than 50%.

Argument 6: All Facts Are On The Table

A sixth argument is indicating that the high levels of uncertainty we saw during February 2020 and March 2020 are gone now and all facts are on the table. It is true that market participants hate uncertainty and it is also true that we know way more now than two or three months ago. We know more about the virus; we know the reactions of the Fed as well as the government and we have quarterly results from most companies.

But there are so many unknowns: Medical and epidemiologic aspects like the question when we will find a vaccine or if we manage to contain the virus or if we will see a second or even third wave. Social and psychological aspects about the behavior of people and if they will respect social distancing rules. And of course, economic consequences like the effects of the lockdown on the economy (bankruptcies or credit defaults) or the consequences of more than 30 million people being unemployed remain unclear.

I will disagree with anybody who claims that we don't face uncertainties anymore. And I will also disagree with anybody who is claiming this crisis is different from past crisis because we already know the road ahead. To quote Cramer: "They know nothing!" Or a bit differently: "We know nothing!" When looking at the Financial Crisis and going back to the years 2007 or even 2006, the facts were also on the table and everybody should have been able to see what was about to happen. Subprime mortgage lending was leading to credit defaults, which was leading to problems for the banks lending the money and those betting on it and this led to banks collapsing. People losing their homes led to lower spending and massive financial problems for these people. Actually, quite simple - at least in hindsight - but almost nobody saw it coming.

Chose your side: either it is simple as all cards are on the table and we can see what is coming or it is difficult as many paths are possible, and although we can anticipate events and paths, the financial world is so complex it is almost impossible to predict what will happen exactly. But either way - it is the same in 2020 as it was during past recessions. And like it was obviously difficult to anticipate in 2007 what would follow in 2008 and 2009, it is difficult now.

Argument 7: Don't Fight The Fed

A last and final argument can be summarized in this one simple sentence: Don't fight the Fed! This is probably the strongest argument for a bullish scenario in my opinion. After the Fed already lowered the federal funds rate 50 basis points at the beginning of March 2020, it lowered the federal funds rate to zero on March 15, 2020. Additionally, the Fed started using several of its policy tools.

On March 17, 2020, the Fed established a Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) to support the flow of credit to households and businesses. The same day, a Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF) was also established to support the credit needs of American households and businesses. Only one day later, on March 18, 2020, the Federal Reserve also established the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF) to broaden the Fed's program of support for the flow of credit to households and businesses.

About one week later, the Federal Reserve also established the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF) to support credit to employers through bond and loan issuances and will provide companies access to credit in order to maintain business operations. This facility is open to investment-grade companies (or those that were investment grade as of March 22, 2020). The Fed also established the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) to support credit to employers by providing liquidity to the market for outstanding corporate bonds. And the Fed established the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF), which will enable the issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by student loans, auto loans or credit card loans.

(Source: FRED)

Of course, buying assets has an impact on the balance sheet, and in the last few weeks, the balance sheet of the Fed (the total assets) increased from about $4.1 trillion before the crisis to $6,934 billion on May 13, 2020.

I have to admit that I don't know enough about monetary policy and I am not qualified enough to assess the decisions the Fed took in the past few weeks to offer a qualified opinion if this will be enough for the stock market to continue to climb higher. The Fed acted much faster than in 2008 (but the crisis also happened much faster and much more dramatic) and the different programs are much more extensive than in 2008, which obviously stabilized the markets. If it will be enough, I don't know that. But the Fed's actions are probably the strongest bullish argument right now.

Arguments We Don't Hear

So far, in this article as well as the last article, I looked at several arguments I constantly read in bullish articles. But aside from the bullish arguments we read all the time, we also have to point out what arguments and aspects are usually missing in bullish articles - and we will focus on two main points. First of all, we are looking at the current valuation, and we are also looking at COVID-19 itself.

It often seems as if bulls don't care at all for valuation aspects, but valuation is important and there are several different metrics you can use to measure the current stock market valuation. I only like to present two different points of view here. The first is a look at the 150-year history of the S&P 500. In an article, which was published during September 2018 called "Even The Longest Bull Market Won't Last Forever," I wrote about several mistakes investors are making. One of them was the wrong time frame. While it seems like many investors won't even look at several years or maybe one or two different cycles (but only at the recent past), we probably look very seldom at the big picture (and I mean big picture). When looking at the P/E ratio during the last 150 years, we clearly see that valuation in the last 20 or 30 years was extremely high - compared to historic "norms" or average numbers. And while a CAPE ratio of 20 might seem rather cheap when looking at the last 20 years, it is not cheap when looking at the last 150 years.

(Source: Author's work originally published here)

But even when "only" looking at the last 20 years, we have to realize that current valuation levels are extremely high. In a recent article from FactSet, the author wrote:

What is driving the rise in the forward 12-month P/E ratio? On March 23, the forward 12- month P/E ratio was 13.1, as the price of the index hit its lowest value since 2016 at 2237.40. Since March 23, the price of the S&P 500 has increased by 28.8%, while the forward 12- month EPS estimate has decreased by 16.2%. Thus, the increase in the 'P' and the decrease in the 'E' have both been drivers of the sharp increase in the P/E ratio over the past seven weeks.

The following chart is demonstrating how high the valuation is right now by looking at the forward 12-month P/E ratio over the last 20 years. We are almost near the record valuation levels we saw during the Dotcom bubble.

(Source: FactSet)

Aside from valuations, there is a second important aspect that is usually missing in bullish articles. The bullish thesis is built on one very important aspect: The pandemic is over. We won't see rising cases again. We won't see lockdowns or shelter-in-place orders again and it was only the short episode since March 2020.

I honestly hope that countries all over the world will be able to contain or at least control the virus with only limited number of new infections every day (like in China for the past two months). But how can we know that and what makes bulls so confident? While many European countries seem to be in control of the situation right now, cases in the United States are still rather high. In the same time, we see cases still increasing exponentially in countries like Russia or Brazil. China will be testing all 11 million residents in Wuhan as it is afraid of a second wave and put Jilin on a similar lockdown as Wuhan in January. We still don't have a vaccine and many experts assume it will take at least till the end of 2020 or even longer. I am aware of the positive developments on trying to come up with a vaccine, but betting on the success of these companies seems similarly dangerous as betting on a bullish scenario for the overall stock market.

Conclusion

In total, I presented seven arguments for a bullish scenario and climbing stock prices in the near-term future. Aside from "Don't fight the Fed," I don't see the other arguments as very convincing for further stock price increases. In my opinion, the market is currently priced for perfection: a scenario where most of the 37 million people unemployed right now will have a job again in a few weeks or months, earnings won't be affected for several quarters, but only in the second and maybe third quarters, and there won't be a second wave and a vaccine will be found in the foreseeable future. And I honestly can't image that happening!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.