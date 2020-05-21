Shares of ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) received a bid in the marketplace upon the release of the May 7 earnings report. Wall Street liked what it saw. As a media company that isn't so dependent on theme parks and cruise lines, the exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 crisis was at least a little limited. I say a little because, certainly, the problems at the multiplex are not helping the company.

As I wrote with Disney (DIS), shareholders can expect near-future quarterly reports to not necessarily be as kind, even as the economy begins its first steps toward a new era. The company, though, is well-positioned to take advantage of many digital opportunities via its broadcast/cable division and its premium/over-the-top units. Paramount Pictures will take a hit, but management will hopefully embrace new methods of utilizing the asset.

I own the company, and believe it to be a long-term buy based on its properties and the stock's valuation. On the latter point: valuation can certainly change on a dime given the uncertainty of the market, but for now, the stock seems attractive to me.

First Fiscal Quarter

Get used to reading about declines in the media sector. ViacomCBS is certainly no different. Here is a table from the release:

Quarter Ended March 31 2020 2019 B/(W) % GAAP Revenues $ 6,669 $ 7,100 (6)% Operating income* 917 1,804 (49) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS* 508 1,946 (74) Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS 0.82 3.15 (74) Non-GAAP† Adjusted OIBDA $ 1,263 $ 1,539 (18)% Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS 699 898 (22) Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS 1.13 1.46 (23)

You can add a big decline to free cash flow: as reported, it was $305 million compared to over $860 million. However, keep in mind that the merger affected the numbers. In the slide deck, on page 10, adjusted free cash was calculated out to $478 million. Future quarters, especially ones after the crisis passes, will dictate how well the company does after this baseline. I anticipate significant increases in cash flow as time goes on, based on the company's platforms/content.

The adjusted numbers aren't too bad (very relatively speaking), and the adjusted diluted income of $1.13 compared well to the estimate, beating the latter by eighteen cents. Revenue of almost $6.7 billion came in slightly higher than anticipated.

What I've been saying all along about this company is that CEO Robert Bakish is out to prove that not only can he play the role of media mogul, but also that he can do it while under the complex requirements of a newly merged media conglomerate, one that had a lot of previous problems with powerful CEOs and familial tensions. The hope is that all the past drama is indeed in the past, with the focus now being on shareholder value, debt reduction and, let's face it, competing in a Disney/Netflix (NFLX) world. All that and, of course, cash preservation and access to liquidity when needed during the CoV-2 situation. On the topic of debt, the company is not standing still, as this news item on a senior debt sale indicates.

ViacomCBS is focused on leveraging its content portfolio, and that can be seen in the strong results for licensing. You will note that there was particular strength in third-party sales. As a whole, revenue was up 9% to nearly $1.6 billion during the quarter. Different segments benefited from content licensing to different degrees, but this strategy will pay off over time, especially over the next year as programming will become more important for streaming services and other outlets.

On streaming: as expected, it broke out to the upside during Q1. Streaming/digital video advertising sales rose over 50% to $470 million. Subscribers for the company's over-the-top products, domestically, jumped 50% to 13.5 million. CBS All Access and Showtime are taking advantage of stay-at-home orders. More competition is coming with the launch of AT&T's (T) HBO Max later this month, as well as from the simple fact that there may be less restrictions on movement in the next few months; this is something to consider when evaluating the continued performance of Access/Showtime.

Pluto TV hit 24 million active users (monthly basis), powered by aggressive distribution and depth of content. It's an interesting asset, with dedicated channels and on-demand capabilities. One might assume that in the future the company may try to offer a subscription-based paradigm for Pluto, but for now, it is strictly ad-based in nature. It offers some balance to ViacomCBS's portfolio, as it can mine the cost-conscious market that desires programming beyond the linear model.

Linear subscribers did decline for the company's cable networks. That helped to power a 2% decrease in the top line, to under $2.9 billion. Advertising will remain a challenge for media companies in the next several months. The current environment led to the cable segment reporting a flat revenue number for ad-based sales at $1.1 billion. Overall, adjusted OIBDA for cable was down 11% to $794 million.

Television entertainment saw its own adjusted OIBDA decrease as well, over 20% to $573 million. Again, the theme of advertising-down-content-licensing-up played out. CBS continues to do well in the public broadcast space, with its sales increasing by an adjusted 7% (to exclude the effect of the Super Bowl program), backed by strong ratings and carriage fees.

The theatrical business saw its adjusted operating income before D/A decline 29%... future quarters may be even more unkind, as I hasten to remind. Revenue was down 3% because of a cited tough comparison to product released last year, but the company had a decent hit with Sonic the Hedgehog. Here's something that caught my eye: home entertainment sales increased 13%, a performance partially sourced to the company's library. ViacomCBS is definitely going to have a need for maximum exploitation of its legacy titles as it looks to offset changes in tentpole release dates. The aforementioned licensing strength also assisted this segment.

Finally, a comment on the Simon & Schuster publishing business: sell it. The company is reportedly interested in doing just that, but I concede that now may not be the most optimal time to sell this or any asset, for obvious reasons, if one is seeking a proper valuation. A publishing unit can act as an incubator of sorts for IP generation, perhaps in this case no different than the publishing side of Marvel. Print, however, does not offer any scale for a large media conglomerate like Disney or ViacomCBS, and in fact, Simon & Schuster was part of a business past Viacom took on through an acquisition many years ago. While it does count Stephen King in its portfolio of authors, the numbers show how little it actually contributes: $170 million in revenue and $19 million in adjusted OIBDA, the latter representing flat performance. Keeping the business with a mindset of expansion, driven by a focus on the bottom line and the distribution of mainstream titles sure to be successes in the commercial book space, would not be a bad idea, but let's face it - this segment will ultimately end up a distraction overall as the company moves to strengthen its position in the licensing/streaming space dedicated to filmed entertainment. ViacomCBS can simply license derivative publishing programs based on its film/episodic franchises to existing publishers, or even to whatever concern ends up with Simon & Schuster.

Additional Thoughts

Moving on to the conference call, there are a few items that stood out to me.

First, I'll touch upon the CBS All Access product. Bakish and company have big plans for the service, and it's all about volume. He spent a significant amount of time talking about all the content, both original and library-based, that will be added for purposes of creating value in the eyes of current/potential subscribers. There also seems to be a desire to migrate content from linear over to streaming via a specific window strategy. As Bakish pointed out, this tends to be an efficient mechanism, as capital used to create linear content can be amortized through subscription revenue. I like the thinking, but I would add that the theme of third-party sales and sales to non-subscribing consumers (i.e., DVD/digital) should also be part of the amortization process. I always advise making the content different on each platform, whether it be with extras on physical/streaming or with slightly edited versions of content for the non-premium, ad-supported models (the latter gives additional bang for the buck by allowing for more advertising and, at the same time, giving less of the content for the non-paying viewer).

Speaking of advertising, the CEO did state that it will be a tough marketplace going forward. No surprise. But there may be hope: while the next quarter is expected to be bad, the next two quarters after that may turn out to be better than expected. That could end up being the case, and it would make sense given that the economy seems ready to open again (whether it's ready or not, of course) - in other words, companies will want to position their products for the wave of pent-up demand sure to hit the retail sector from the stay-at-home population. The calculus of that demand over the short term isn't guaranteed, however, and I could see it doing a quick fade depending on how the dynamics of unemployment and other recessionary concerns depress GDP growth. Shareholders should remain cautious, but for now, I'm content to wait for the next outlook.

Two deals I'll highlight: Bakish promoted the transaction between YouTube and the company's cable/broadcast properties. The CEO was quick to clarify that other deals to multichannel video-programming distributors were of significant note as well, but YouTube is a space which is important to be on, even if it is merely indicative of a bet-on-all-platforms strategy. The other deal involves Paramount Pictures placing one hundred of its catalogue films on All Access. No one is necessarily going to subscribe just for that, but again, an aggressive position on content volume generation should yield dividends over time.

Another interesting thing: while selling to third parties is obviously important to ViacomCBS, Bakish clearly wants to develop franchises that become part of the cultural conversation and stay on platforms owned by the conglomerate. This isn't necessarily a new idea, but it does run counter to my perception of the overall presentation of the strategy, of being consistent in licensing. Obviously, both strategies can be employed simultaneously, but there is the risk of tipping off partners that perhaps the best stuff will be kept in-house while other content tiers are sold off to the highest bidder.

This was alluded to during the question/answer section, with analyst Michael Nathanson, who also brought up the sale of non-core assets - Nathanson theorized: is Showtime a core asset given its lack of international exposure? I thought that hypothetical question was odd, yet compelling... the company has $18 billion in long-term borrowings and interest expense of almost one quarter of a billion dollars for the quarter, so identifying any and all non-core parts fit for disposal would be a justifiable effort. Bakish defended Showtime as a needed part for the overall strategy, and I tend to agree, but this was a question that got me thinking about the ultimate evolution of the company: if Access gets a content-injection and eventually scales to new growth trajectories off it, would a linear/OTT legacy network like Showtime eventually become a distraction... would it be better off in other corporate hands with ViacomCBS continuing to participate in it via an output deal? It's a useful thought exercise to go through, but I still see significant value in Showtime for now (and probably later), as it allows for vertical integration and amortization opportunities for content costs... in other words, it's part of the ecosystem that metabolizes all the programming fuel that the company's studios produce, and reduces overall capital risk.

Bakish very succinctly communicated the model: studios, networks, streaming, he said, are the bullet points. Vertical integration is nothing new, but when Viacom and CBS were separate entities, there was very little two competing managements could do to create long-lasting cross-promotion in a comprehensive, systematic manner (obviously some things could be achieved, but it couldn't go the distance). That's not a problem, now, although it is arguably Bakish's to lose in terms of success with the opportunity. Pluto TV is considered the lure for the consumer: start free, then upsell to Access, Showtime, etc. Data will be used to place targeted links to Access on Pluto channels, depending on which content a viewer is watching, according to remarks in the call; I take that to mean perhaps a suggestion for another piece of content, only the recommendation may be exclusive to Access. It's a clever design, and its ultimate ROI will be sourced to the company's ability to ramp up monthly average users.

I did mention in passing above that maybe Pluto might try a premium model in maybe a few years. That would obviously seem to go against the consumer-lure model, but it probably could co-exist as a tier that would have its own value via exclusive originals, and maybe even a separate window strategy for theatrical releases. For the sake of argument, let's call a non-ad-supported (or even a hybrid-ad-supported) version Pluto Orbit. The Orbit version versus the free version could be called upon to act as a franchise incubator that could eventually increase content on the TV side. Orbit could take in subscription monies and essentially serve as a consumer-funded development system, leading to new theatrical IP as well as episodic. It also could be priced differently (i.e., lower) than Access to capture those not willing to take on another service. The argument against all this is that it would be better to simply consolidate more content with Access. Splitting content and libraries, and then cross-syndicating them, into separate services helps to exploit economic price discrimination principles for purposes of increasing profit. Whether or not something like the imaginary Orbit ever comes into existence is anyone's guess, but my ultimate point is that ViacomCBS may adapt Pluto TV in more complex ways over time. (I'll point out, too, that the content consolidation argument does resonate with me and almost seems the more ideal path, but realistically, as Pluto grows, there will probably be internal pushes to make it as self-reliant of a growth engine as possible, and not just a portal into the ViacomCBS entertainment operating system.)

One final note: the company declared a dividend recently and has a forward yield (at time of this writing) well over 4%. I expected management to be more conservative with its cash, and in fact, would have preferred the payout to be temporarily suspended. I'll go with it, though, for now, and will expect modification to the payout in the near future as the macroeconomic crisis continues.

Conclusion

ViacomCBS stock has attracted attention from the market in recent weeks. The shares have bounced off the lows and will hopefully continue to rise. I am looking forward to seeing how the various strategies described by management eventually translate into earnings/cash flow growth.

Valuation, according to the SA quote system, could not be better, except for the P/cash flow metric, which could not be worse. Throw in the dividend yield and you've got a stock that is very attractive.

Since my last article on the company, I have gone long the stock. Unless the story changes, I hope to hold this one for the long term. I've discussed before further consolidation activity in the industry that could involve ViacomCBS acquired by some other party. That's still on my radar, but for now, I am assuming a focus on the other positive aspects of the thesis, especially my feeling that this is a company that is out to prove it can thrive post all the corporate difficulties it experienced in the past when it was two separate entities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, T, VIAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.