The company is demonstrating its quality here, and despite uncertainty, it should consider this a great sign for the business and its future.

Recent months have been a time of great uncertainty for investors all across the market. With the COVID-19 pandemic raging, the question of how much business will be affected has been omnipresent. Certainly, there would be some winners of this crisis, but the more data that becomes available, the more it becomes clear that perhaps more big players are going to benefit from this crisis than previously anticipated. One excellent example of this has been Lowe’s Companies (LOW), one of the nation’s leading home improvement retailers. With more people at home, it has become clear that more home improvement work is being done. This tide has lifted Lowe’s ship, but it’s also a good sign for the broader economy.

Lowe’s is doing well

By every account, the latest quarter (the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year) was stellar. Revenue for the company came in at $19.68 billion. This represents an increase of 10.9% over the $17.74 billion the company reported the same quarter last year. This increase in sales was really fueled by a surge in comparable store sales in the US. This metric, year-over-year, was up an impressive 12.3%. According to management, the spending patterns of customers were fairly predictable. The only sizable increase in purchases came from transactions of between $50 and $500 apiece. This is high enough to make a trip to the store worthwhile, and low enough that it can fit tightened budgets during these times. This particular figure rose by 18.9% year-over-year on a comparable store basis.

Any sort of sales increase is generally positive, but the really beneficial increases come from growing comparable stores. This is because fixed costs get spread out amongst more revenue, which directly has a positive impact on margins. As a result of this activity, the company’s profitability surged as well. Net income for the quarter came out to $1.34 billion. This was 27.8% higher than the $1.05 billion profit the company reported the same quarter last year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $1.76, 34.4% higher than the $1.31 seen in 2019’s first quarter.

It is worth mentioning that there are other ways to measure profitability than earnings. One of my favorite is to look at operating cash flow. This is the pre-capex cash the firm generates from its operations during any given period of time. In the first quarter, this figure came out to $4.45 billion, more than double the $2.14 billion seen the same period last year. This metric can be a little misleading though because it includes working capital adjustments and both seasonal fluctuations and temporary cash planning can make this volatile. Excluding working capital, operating cash flow still did quite well, rising by 33.9% from $1.43 billion last year to $1.92 billion this year.

The jump in profitability the company saw on a per-share basis was due not only to rising net income. It was also attributable to a decrease in the company’s share count. Diluted shares outstanding in the latest quarter were 756 million units. This is 5.1% lower than the 797 million units seen a year earlier. Unfortunately, in light of economic uncertainty, management has suspended further share repurchases, but they did not do this until acquiring 9.6 million units back in exchange for $947 million during the first quarter.

One thing investors tend to worry about for any investment is the dividend. Lowe’s is not really known as a robust dividend play, what with a yield as of this writing of 1.88%, but the company does still see these payouts as integral to its shareholder return plan. During the quarter, the firm’s dividend was $0.55 per share, up from last year’s first quarter payout of $0.48. For investors concerned that tough times might cause the firm to consider cutting the distribution, it’s worth saying that the company has plenty of wiggle room. Its dividends amounted to $420 million, which came out to 31.3% of the business’s earnings for the quarter, and 21.9% of its adjusted operating cash flows.

What’s really impressive is that the company has seen all of this improvement while being generous to its employees. Year-to-date, Lowe’s allocated $340 million toward its employees in the form of support. This has included direct bonuses, support payments, and temporary wage increases (including a $2 per hour increase for the month of April). Clearly management is spreading some of this wealth around, which should win favor with all relevant stakeholders.

This is not to say, by the way, that everything is crystal clear for the company moving forward. Because of the economic uncertainty, and the wide range of possibilities the company is looking at, it has decided to suspend its current guidance for the 2020 fiscal year. This is generally a worrisome sign. This would be especially true given that the real economic pain is likely to hit in the second quarter this year as opposed to the first. But for Lowe’s we may see more positive signs. This is because, in its investor presentation, the company showed that comparable stores sales in April this year were up 20.4% compared to 2019’s April of an 8% gain. Technically, April is the third month in the company’s first quarter, but it marks the first month of the second quarter of the calendar year. It’s also the period where other firms have noticed some improvement in their operations. By comparison, March’s comparable store sales were up just 8.9%, while February’s were up 5.1%.

Takeaway

Right now, Lowe’s makes for an interesting prospect for long-oriented investors. Despite fears that the economy is weakened at the moment, the business has demonstrated remarkable resilience during this time. In fact, instead of resilience, it has demonstrated impeccable growth. Yes, uncertainty does still exist and I wouldn’t be surprised if the second quarter does result in some pain for the business relative to the first quarter, but overall investors should view the company as an attractive prospect to keep in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.