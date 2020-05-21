Based upon my valuations, it appears that this has gone too far and thus investors have a materially lower probability of losing money with Exxon Mobil shares in the long term.

Throughout recent years, the dividend yield of Exxon Mobil has become significantly higher than that of Chevron, as investors worry the former is more likely to reduce their dividend.

Introduction

Even though their earnings are highly volatile, dividend investors have been still favouring Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) for decades, as they have been utilizing their immense financial strength to withstand downturns. Since their operations are extremely similar, they are very comparable companies and investors gain little diversification benefit from holding shares in both of them at the same time. This analysis looks at their relative valuations and most importantly, which one gives an investor a lower risk of losing money in the long term.

Background

If their risk and future growth profiles were identical, the choice would be simple as Exxon Mobil offers a materially higher dividend yield at 7.69% versus 5.23% for Chevron. Despite their similarities, these two important factors are not completely identical, as the former has a slightly higher probability of reducing their dividend and thus also has less scope to provide future growth.

Whilst this is certainly not an ideal situation for Exxon Mobil, it does not automatically mean that this difference between their dividend yield and that of Chevron is justified or that their shares have more long-term downside risk. The spread between their dividend yields has always varied and recently it has switched to Exxon Mobil having a higher yield than Chevron, which is largely a reflection of their more significant risk, as the graph included below displays.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since both of these companies are primary candidates for dividend investors, the intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their dividend payments. A moderate upper and lower end scenario was envisioned for both companies, each of which was then run through a Monte Carlo Simulation using a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, as per the Capital Asset Pricing Model. These include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which using 0.5% increments. A 60M Beta of 1.21 (SA) was utilized for Chevron and 1.00 (SA) for Exxon Mobil, with the higher Beta indicating higher systematic risk.

The lower-end scenario for Chevron foresees their dividend remaining unchanged perpetually into the future, while the equivalent scenario for Exxon Mobil foresees the same situation but with their dividend completely suspended for the first year. Whilst it is unlikely that they will completely suspend their dividend, this was done to include an additional margin of safety since they are more likely to temporarily reduce their dividend than Chevron. Given the time-weighted nature of a discounted cash flow valuation, this actually impacts the valuations more significantly than two years of halved dividends.

Meanwhile, the upper-end scenario for Chevron foresees their dividend remaining unchanged for the next three years before increasing at only 2.50% per annum for ten years, after which it remains unchanged perpetually into the future. The equivalent scenario for Exxon Mobil foresees their dividend remaining unchanged for the next five years, before increasing at only 2.50% per annum for seven years, after which it also remains unchanged perpetually into the future.

The idea behind this approach was to estimate which of the two companies appears to have their potential returns more skewed towards the positive and thus presents the least downside risk in the long term. The graph included below displays that Exxon Mobil has their results significantly more skewed in a positive direction, with 59% of the results producing positive returns versus only 12% for Chevron. These results indicate that there is a materially lower probability of an investor losing money with Exxon Mobil shares versus those of Chevron in the long term, as the current valuation of the former is considerably more attractive. This is further enhanced by their average negative returns also being lower.

Image Source: Author.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations – Neutral Risk

Since they are very similar companies, the exact same previous analysis was conducted with only one difference, their level of systematic risk as measured by their 60M Betas, were kept equal by using their average. Since Chevron has a materially higher Beta, this boosted their results and dragged down those of Exxon Mobil, although the latter still produced more favorable results, as the graph included below displays. This indicates that if an investor deems both companies to have broadly the same level of risk, Exxon Mobil still has less downside risk to their current valuation in the long term, with 53% of the results producing negative returns versus a significant 83% for Chevron. Admittedly, it is debatable whether an investor should base any investment decision around a risk-neutral approach. However, if there was ever a situation where this was warranted, it would be when comparing these two companies.

Image Source: Author.

Conclusion

Upon reviewing these results, it appears that the premium that investors are paying for the slightly higher dividend sustainability of Chevron is too significant and thus comes at the expense of a significantly higher risk of producing negative returns in the long term. Given the share price of Chevron has continued rallying strongly and now sits modestly above my previous conservative upper valuation, I believe that changing my rating to neutral is appropriate. Meanwhile, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating on Exxon Mobil is appropriate, as their share price is still below my previous conservative valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.