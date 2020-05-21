Should benefit from acceleration of existing secular trends as we come out the other side of crisis.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) is a leading global aircraft leasing platform to many of the world's airlines. The aviation industry is extremely cyclical and capital intensive. It is a collateralised lending business whereby AER owns the aircraft and places these on long-term leases. AER is exposed to both credit risk on airlines as well as "metal risk" (i.e. residual value or market value of aircraft).

Needless to say, the COVID-19 crisis has thrown the aviation industry into a tailspin.

The Investment Thesis

AerCap is a strong play on aviation market recovery with a much better risk-adjusted profile to direct investment in airlines and/or OEMs.

The key reasons are:

Currently trades at a distressed valuation of 0.38x book value.

It is akin to investment higher in the "capital structure" of the industry (i.e. collateralised lending).

Does not require government lending or support, but indirectly benefits from support provided to aviation industry by governments.

70% of AerCap portfolio is leased to flag carriers in the U.S. and China reflecting lower credit risks due to government aid.

It has the best aircraft portfolio in the industry comprising of ~59% new technology aircraft and a long average lease term remaining of 7.5 years.

Strong and highly liquid balance sheet and can survive for a prolonged period without tapping external funding.

Strong and experienced management team that is strongly aligned to shareholders (much of the net worth of CEO is in the company's stock).

Industry-leading leasing platform as a competitive advantage (sold or leased ~2,000 aircraft in the last five years).

In the long-term likely to benefit from secular trends (which I will expand on later on).

Despite the above-mentioned points, AerCap's price action has been quite similar to, in my view, much riskier airlines:

Data by YCharts

AerCap is currently trading at 0.38x book value; see below chart for historical perspective on price to book value:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen from above over the last five years, AerCap generally traded at 0.8x-1.0x book value.

In my previous article on AerCap, I noted the following:

The credit and metal risks are highly correlated - if and when the aviation industry goes south for any reason (e.g. recession, high oil price), demand for aircraft will hit bottom at roughly the same time as weaker airlines are more likely to default on their lease obligations...To date, AerCap has managed defaults extremely well with approximately 1% run rate for impairments over the last decade. However, make no mistake about this - if and when the aviation industry will face real and sustained turbulence, the losses will likely be much more meaningful and material.

It seems like this time has truly now arrived.

The Book Value Narrative

AerCap has consistently grown its book value.

Prior to the crisis, the AerCap playbook was very accretive. AerCap regularly disposed of aircraft at a premium and utilised the proceeds to execute share buybacks below book value. Given the leverage embedded in the structure, the gain on equity stub is magnified (and so are the losses, if the aircraft is sold below book). AerCap, however, typically has a conservative depreciation policy, hence the carrying value tended to be above market value. This provides some buffer in current severely adverse market conditions. The below chart summarises gains on sale in last five years:

What will happen to book value during the crisis?

This is the risk Mr. Market is trying to price and the biggest unknown.

Clearly, this will depends on the trajectory of the crisis and ultimate recovery of the industry. There have been (e.g. Virgin Australia and Mauritius Airlines) and there will be more airline bankruptcies. Bankruptcies are generally terrible for equity investors, but not necessarily for lessors. Either the airline continues to make lease payments (outside of Chapter 11 protection) or AerCap will take back the plane and look to redeploy. Of course, in this environment, finding a home for a repossessed aircraft will be challenging.

During the Q1'2020 earnings call, management tried to reassure the Street by noting the following:

Tentative recovery in the China aviation traffic market and expectations for Europe/U.S. being 2/3 months behind.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (a duopoly) announcing 33%-50% production actively managing supply to meet demand.

Retirement of 700 aircraft by airlines (including 240 large aircraft such as A380s) further reducing supply.

Government support of airlines of up to $200 billion.

Ultimately, management is setting out a somewhat optimistic scenario:

As I mentioned, aviation is viewed globally as critical infrastructure, therefore, one way or another, the vast bulk of the world's airlines and aircraft will be in operation after this crisis ends. We are already seeing this in China.

I am of course somewhat more skeptical - there are a number of near- and long-term risks. The "new normal" may have a much more profound and long-lasting impact on the industry. Risks include second and third waves of infections, mass bankruptcies, permanent reduction of capacity, less business travel and so on.

The key question of course is the margin of safety built in the current share price. Given the precipitous drop in the share price, I would strongly argue there is a very wide margin of safety.

In fact, my base case points to a maximum decline in book of 20% and much more modest if recovery picks up steam in the third and fourth quarter.

Even if expected slow recovery stalls further, given current price to book value, there is still a very reasonable margin of safety.

Liquidity is King

One should never underestimate the value of liquidity in turbulent times.

As the crisis unfolded, management has started taking actions including drawing on $3 billion unsecured revolver (now mostly repaid) as fears of debt markets freezing peaked. It continued to reduce CAPEX by deferring aircraft deliveries (working with clients and OEMs). And now in the final process of obtaining $1 billion of additional financing, mostly secured and on similar terms to pre-COVID-19 terms. AerCap still retains its investment-grade credit rating albeit on negative watch as is the whole industry. I expect as credit spreads in the market continue to tighten, AerCap will look to issue additional unsecured debt on attractive terms which are comparable to pre-COVID-19 pricing. As per the slide below, it also has over $28 billion of unencumbered assets which clearly place it in a strong position to raise additional secured lending if worse than expected scenario does play out.

So in summary, there are absolutely no concerns with AerCap's liquidity. It has ample flexibility to employ this liquidity to weather this crisis as well as take advantage of opportunities that no doubt will come along.

The Bottom Line

There is going to be a sharp contraction in capacity due to a sharp fall in demand for the foreseeable future. That capacity decline will be somewhat mitigated by OEM production cuts, delivery delays and retirement of older technology aircraft.

Have no doubt about this - some of that excess capacity will end up returning to the lessors, who in turn will have challenges in deploying these elsewhere. Material losses will crystallise and AerCap will not remain unscathed.

Having said that, AerCap is extremely well-positioned to manage through this crisis. It has the best portfolio in the industry with ~59% new technology (and fuel efficient) aircraft, plentiful liquidity and the leading global leasing platform in the industry. It has the expertise, experience and strong bargaining position to negotiate with both OEMs and airlines.

Looking through the crisis, the demand for aviation leasing products should continue to increase. Given post-crisis balance sheets, airlines are much less likely to buy aircraft outright - if anything, the leasing option has now become even more attractive. Especially, airlines that have taken government aid and will look to repay government loans as soon as possible. No CEO wants to deal with the political meddling that comes along with government aid - just look at the banks following the 2008 crisis. In fact, there are already a number of sale and leaseback deals that are being executed by airlines to release liquidity.

Industry consolidation is also quite likely in the medium term. In recent years, the chase for yield has driven a lot of opportunistic capital to aircraft leasing. Pre-COVID-19, lower-quality portfolios were purchased for 1.1x-1.2x book value. These often involved less experienced operators without the platform and risk management capabilities to manage through such a downturn. Inevitably, this should present quite exciting inorganic opportunities going forward, including the potential for game-changing acquisitions at great discount to intrinsic value similar to the purchase of ILFC from AIG (AIG)

In summary, Mr. Market is valuing the company on close to a worse-case scenario whilst not factoring in most of the mitigating factors (investment grade, quality portfolio, management and platform, fortress balance sheet, and secular trends in the industry).

In my view, AerCap is a much better play on the aviation industry than airlines or OEMs. My target price is $55.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.