Going into 2021 / 2022, the company's financial portfolio is expected to improve significantly. That improvement will mean the potential for much higher shareholder returns.

The company has the financial strength to handle the downturn comfortably. In fact the company will decrease net debt by roughly 10% this year.

Freeport-McMoRan has an impressive portfolio of assets and the potential to grow significantly. The company was punished by COVID-19 copper demand drops.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is one of the largest copper and gold producers in the world. The company's share price has been punished as a result of COVID-19 resulting in lower demand for raw materials. That has hurt the company's earnings potential from its asset base. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company's portfolio of assets, including copper, along with its growth, financial position, and cash flow potential make the company a strong investment.

Freeport-McMoRan COVID-19 Response

Freeport-McMoRan has responded aggressively to COVID-19 as the disease has put a strong threat on the company's business.

Freeport-McMoRan has had to respond heavily to COVID-19 and the effects that it's had on the markets. The company started with the standard PR stunt of caring most about the health & well being of the company's employees. Simultaneously, the company has focused on reducing costs & capital spending while maintaining liquidity & financial strength.

Overall, the company wants to maintain and maximize cash flow in a difficult environment. At the same time, the company wants to maintain its valuable portfolio of assets for the long run.

Freeport-McMoRan Macroeconomic Prices - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan has seen its entire asset base outside of Gold punished significantly since the start of the COVID-19 fear. Specifically copper, the company's primary revenue driver, is down 17% since YE 2019. Crude has dropped 67% and the Rupiah (Indonesia's currency) has also gone down 11% versus the dollar.

The company's 2 primary benefits here are changes in the Rupiah and changes in Gold. The changes in the Rupiah mean that the company's expenses in Indonesia, in local currency terms, have actually gone down respectably. The improvement in Gold, as a safe haven asset, also supports the company's cash flow. However, overall, COVID-19 has had a negative effect on the company.

Freeport-McMoRan Financial Portfolio

As a result of this situation, Freeport-McMoRan has been forced to improve and step up the decisions its made to improve its financial portfolio in recent months.

Freeport-McMoRan Financial Portfolio - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan has extended its credit facilities to April 2024 giving itself enough room to handle the worst aspect in the oil crash. At the same time, the company has amended its financial covenants to maintain strength within its credit facility. Lastly, the company issued $2.5 billion in well timed 8-year and 10-year senior notes to extend maturities.

Across the company's debt portfolio, not only does the company have only $9 billion in debt with a weighted average interest rate of ~4.7%, but the company has no debt due in 2020 or 2021. The company only has $0.8 billion in debt due in 2022. That means over the next 3 years the company only has a very manageable $0.8 billion in debt due.

Freeport-McMoRan Cash Flow Forecast - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan has significantly cut its sales volumes, however, it's cut its operating costs and capital expenditures much further. At the same time, the company has also cut exploration & administrative costs significantly. The company has cut its 2020 dividends to support its financial picture, however, overall the company will perform quite well financially.

Specifically, the company will increase year end cash from $1.1 billion to $1.7 billion enabling it to reduce net debt from $8.8 billion to $8 billion. That highlights the strength of the company's balance and its ability to handle a downturn.

Freeport-McMoRan Growth

Going forward, as Freeport-McMoRan brings additional projects online, the company will see significant cash flow from its projects.

Freeport-McMoRan Growth - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan is expecting to see significant growth across its portfolio in the coming years as it finishes reorganizing its portfolio. Specifically, as we discussed above, the company will see its cash flow increase significantly in 2020 as a result of the decisions it's made. However, 2020 is one of the company's most significant transition year.

Going into 2022, the company's production of copper and gold is expected to increase significantly. That'll provide the company with more than $5 billion in additional annual revenue, significant growth in the company's annual revenue. That will support much stronger cash flow for the company going forward. Given the company's $13 billion market cap, it has strong room to grow.

Freeport-McMoRan Cash Flow Potential

Going forward, Freeport-McMoRan has significant cash flow potential from its asset portfolio.

Freeport-McMoRan Cash Flow Potential - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan has significant cash flow potential assuming a recovery in the markets. Current prices are just over $2.3 / pound. Assuming prices recover to a pre-crash price of $2.75 / pound the company's EBITDA would be almost $6 billion. It's operating cash flow would be ~$4 billion for the company turning into $2 billion FCF.

Given the company's market capitalization of roughly $13 billion that's an incredibly great market capitalization to FCF ratio. That means the potential for significant shareholder returns.

Freeport-McMoRan Risk

Freeport-McMoRan's biggest risk is that copper prices remain very volatile. Predicting future copper prices is difficult, but copper price dropped >30% as a result of COVID-19 fears. When such a fixed drop happens, the company's unit cost don't decline significantly to make it up. Based on the company's operating cash flow sensitivities at <$1.5 / pound copper the company has no operating cash flow.

At <$2 / pound copper, the company makes no FCF. That puts the company in a difficult spot, and the volatility continue to be an enormous threat to the company's business. However, that overall risk is small and manageable by investors in the company.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan has had a difficult time since the start of the COVID-19 crash as demand for raw materials, in particular copper, has dropped significantly. That has pushed a strong negative pressure on prices, which have come at a difficult time for the company, in the midst of its transition year.

However, despite that difficulty, the company's overall portfolio is strong. The company should still respectably decrease its net debt in 2020, and going into 2021 / 2022, it has the potential to increase FCF dramatically. That will give the company a mid-single digit market capitalization to P/E ratio. That will enable much strong shareholder returns.

