Digital Turbine acquired Mobile Posse for a fairly low valuation, and we believe this acquisition could be very accretive to shareholder value.

DT Ignite is something that I would immediately uninstall if I saw it on my phone, yet, within about 5 minutes of reading up on the parent company Digital Turbine (APPS), I decided to buy a position. While bloatware like DT Ignite in general may be quite controversial, it is also incredibly lucrative and the TAM is substantial. Also, with the recent strategic acquisition of Mobile Posse at a low valuation, APPS will be in great position to create shareholder value over the long run.

Business Model

APPS has a very simple business model - it licenses a software platform, Ignite, that enables mobile operators and OEMs to forcibly control, manage, and monetize devices through app installations and ad displays. For the vast majority of users, it really isn't useful, takes up memory, and reduces the speed of their device, so it is often referred to as "bloatware" and disabled by many consumers. However, it is incredibly lucrative for both mobile OEMs and carriers, as they get multiple additional channels of monetization with very little incremental cost.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Investment case

At first glance, APPS's business model looks terrible - Ignite is a service that does nothing except display ads and install apps without your consent, making it incredibly annoying for most users, so anybody with common sense would disable it immediately.

However, the business model is actually far better than it originally looks. Currently, 80% of revenues come from Dynamic Installs alone, which is a service that will start installing several apps on your phone when you originally start up your phone. Even if a consumer deletes the app and disables Ignite, the installation of the apps should still generate revenues. This is also true for Setup Wizard, which recommends apps for new device users during the setup process. As long as manufacturers continue shipping phones, APPS will continue making money from Dynamic Installs and Setup Wizard, regardless of what consumers do.

The potential growth opportunity for Dynamic Installs is substantial. Ignite currently has around 10% share of world smartphone shipments, or around 13% excluding Apple (AAPL), so there is still an opportunity to expand this revenue stream alone by 8x. Being the only large independent player in this segment, we believe Ignite should be able to capture substantial share.

With Ignite, we compete with smaller competitors, such as IronSource, Wild Tangent, and Sweet Labs, but the more material competition is internally developed operator solutions and specific mobile application management solutions built inhouse by OEMs and wireless operators



Source: 2018 10-K

Over the past few quarters, management has been working hard to continue expanding around the world, signing deals with carriers and OEMs in China and Latin America. The estimated ship share has increased from 8% to over 13% in little more than a year, and we expect the trend to continue.

(Source: WY Capital)

Despite the large TAM of the Dynamic Installs business, we actually believe the ~20% of the business coming from recurring sources could have more potential, even though a substantial number of users will immediately disable Ignite upon opening their phones. As a quote by George Carlin goes:

Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that

As you can probably guess, the average smartphone user isn't really smart enough to disable bloatware like Ignite, even if it takes just a few minutes to do so. From personal experience, many users, especially the elderly and people from developing countries, may not even know they have bloatware, and many of those that do know have no idea how to disable it or are too lazy to do so. This pretty much guarantees that there will be a substantial number of users that never disable Ignite, giving APPS a strong recurring source of revenue that will only grow with its install base.

Mobile Posse acquisition

On February 28, 2020, Digital Turbine acquired Mobile Posse for $66 million, comprised of $41.5 million in cash and an estimated earn-out of $24.5 million to be paid if it hits gross profit targets.

(Source: Mobile Posse website)

Mobile Posse basically has a content platform that recommends news and other relevant content to users. Its platform comes preinstalled and can activate when a user unlocks a device, enters the browser, or swipes to the right of the home screen.

(Source: Mobile Posse presentation)

Likely due to flattish revenue growth, the price paid by APPS was actually very low - less than 1x P/revenue and 4x P/adjusted EBITDA if you exclude the earn-out.

From a purely strategic standpoint, the acquisition will be very beneficial for APPS, in our opinion. Mobile Posse has very little overlap with APPS's products (only firstPlace overlaps with APPS's MediaHub), so there is substantial cross-selling potential. In addition, there are many other potential synergies in marketing and G&A, but this is just the icing on the cake. Overall, the low valuation paid, combined with the strategic benefits, means that there is a good chance Mobile Posse should increase shareholder value substantially.

Valuation

Despite its massive growth potential and strategic value as the number one gateway into smartphones, APPS is worth around $500 million, or just 4x LTM revenues and around 40x P/adjusted EBITDA. We should also note that many insiders have been buying a significant number of shares over the past few months.

(Source: InsiderInsights)

We believe the main risk the company faces lies in execution. Management has to continue taking market share in the Dynamic Install market and has to grow its recurring revenue stream substantially in order to justify its current valuation. Competition is also a risk, though considering DT Ignite is the only major independent player, this really isn't something to be excessively worried about.

Takeaway

Overall, even after quadrupling since the beginning of 2019, there is substantial growth potential for APPS ahead. Its value as a gateway into millions of smartphones is not fully realized by the paltry market cap of just $500 million, so we believe the stock is poised for great performance over the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.