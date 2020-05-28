Value Investor's Edge Live spoke with Jacob Meldgaard, CEO of Torm Plc (TRMD), and Kim Balle, CFO, about the product tanker markets.

There is a lot of discussion on Seeking Alpha, the market at large, and of course Value Investor's Edge about the tanker trade. Torm PLC (TRMD) is less mentioned in these discussions, with only one article on SA since it listed on the Nasdaq in 2018 (no surprise it's by J Mintzmyer).

J spoke with Torm's management team about the state of the product tanker market in light of a solid report the company issued a few days before. It may be worth referring to their earnings presentation as well as you listen.

Topics Covered

1:15 minute mark - Overview of current product tanker markets:

- Overview of current product tanker markets: 3:15 - Differences between LR & MR markets?

- Differences between LR & MR markets? 7:00 - How many of your LR2s are trading dirty vs. clean?

- How many of your LR2s are trading dirty vs. clean? 9:15 - How long is the destocking period likely to last, impact to rates?

- How long is the destocking period likely to last, impact to rates? 14:00 - Capital allocation priorities at this time?

- Capital allocation priorities at this time? 17:00 - Nearly 25 ships aged 15+, how are these performing? Plans to sell?

- Nearly 25 ships aged 15+, how are these performing? Plans to sell? 21:15 - Any levers available to close NAV discount?

- Any levers available to close NAV discount? 24:00 - Free float is very thin, is there an ability to boost this without dilution?

- Free float is very thin, is there an ability to boost this without dilution? 30:15 - Crew replacements ongoing or still stuck on water?

- Crew replacements ongoing or still stuck on water? 35:00 - Current newbuild environment: Shipyards aggressively discounting yet?

- Current newbuild environment: Shipyards aggressively discounting yet? 37:45 - What differentiates Torm from peers and competitors?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer has no positions in any stocks discussed.

Jacob Meldgaard and Kim Balle are employed by Torm PLC.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

A transcript will be posted tomorrow.