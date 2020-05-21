AstraZeneca and Merck Receive Lynparza Boost

AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck & Co. (MRK) announced that their Lynparza has received the FDA nod for its fourth tumor type, prostate cancer. This PARP inhibitor is now authorized to be used for treating patients with previously treated metastatic, castration-resistant patients with mutations in their homologous recombination repair (HRR) genes. Earlier, the companies had stated that the drug also topped Zytiga and Xtandi at extending the lives of patients suffering from BRCA1, BRCA2 or ATM mutations.

The application was supported by the data collected from the Phase 3 Profound study, which demonstrated that Lynparza was effective in reducing the risk of diseases progression or death by 51 percent in comparison to therapies such as Xtandi and Zytiga. Roy Baynes, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development, Chief Medical Officer, Merck Research Laboratories, said, “LYNPARZA is the only PARP inhibitor approved with Phase III data for men with HRR gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This approval highlights the importance of genomic testing to identify treatment options for men in this patient population.” The approval provides validation to the use of genomic testing for diagnosing prostate cancer.

The primary endpoint of the trial was radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in men with BRCA1/2 or ATM gene mutations. The data demonstrated that the drug lessened the risk of disease progression or death by 66%. It also improved rPFS to a median of 7.4 months versus 3.6 months with enzalutamide or abiraterone. One of the key secondary endpoints of the rPFS benefit in the overall HRR gene mutated trial population was also achieved by the drug. It also reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 51%.

4 percent of the patients treated with the drug showed fatal adverse reactions such as pneumonia, cardiopulmonary failure, aspiration pneumonia and intestinal diverticulum among others. 36 percent of the patients showed serious adverse reactions such as anemia, pulmonary embolism and fatigue. Patients administered with LYNPARZA and ADT had a 6% incidence of pulmonary embolism in comparison to 0.8% of patients given ADT plus either enzalutamide or abiraterone.

AstraZeneca and Merck are testing the drug in additional trials in prostate cancer. The ongoing Phase III PROpel trial is testing the drug as a 1st-line treatment in combination with abiraterone acetate for patients with mCRPC in comparison to using abiraterone acetate alone. PROfound is a prospective, multi-center, randomized, open-label, Phase III trial. The trial is designed to test the efficacy and safety of LYNPARZA 300 mg consisting of two 150 mg tablets, taken twice daily versus enzalutamide or abiraterone in patients with mCRPC. The trial aimed to analyze patients with HRRm genes in two groups.

AstraZeneca and Merck are collaborating to develop Lynparza for different indications. It has one of the most sophisticated and advanced clinical trial programs for any PARP inhibitor. The drug candidate is the targeted treatment to block DNA damage response (DDR) in cells/tumors harboring a deficiency in homologous recombination repair. The drug works by inhibiting PARP, leading to the trapping of PARP attached to DNA single-strand breaks. Lynparza is being tested for its potential to treat a wide range of PARP-dependent tumor types with defects and dependencies in the DDR pathway.

Inovio Stock Soars on Encouraging Preclinical Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) announced that preclinical results for its vaccine candidate demonstrated “robust” neutralizing antibody and T cell immune responses against coronavirus. The vaccine works by targeting the major antigen Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the causes behind COVID-19 disease.

The Phase 1/2a study of INO-4800 showed that vaccination lead to robust binding and neutralized the antibody. It also showed T cell responses in guinea pigs and mice. The company anticipates the preliminary safety and immune responses data from Phase 1 clinical trial to be out in the month of June. Kate Broderick, Inovio's Senior VP of R&D said, “These positive preclinical results from our Covid-19 DNA vaccine not only highlight the potency of our DNA medicines platform, but also build on our previously reported positive Phase 1/2a data from our vaccine against the coronavirus that causes MERS, which demonstrated near-100% seroconversion and neutralization from a similarly designed vaccine INO-4700.” The company expects animal challenge data and safety and immune response data from Phase 1 to be out soon.

Inovio is in the process of starting Phase 2 vaccine trial. This phase will be considerably larger and will take place in the Middle East where the highest numbers of MERS viral outbreaks occurred. It is expected that Phase 2/3 trial will begin in the months of July or August, subject to regulatory approval. The latest released data is from a preclinical study and therefore does not include the information related to the vaccine candidate’s performance in humans.

The company stock shot up on the news as the markets reacted positively to the data announcement. Inovio started human testing of the vaccine candidate in April. The Phase 1 involved 40 healthy subjects who were given two shots, four weeks apart. These subjects were then studied for two weeks. The vaccine and INO-4800 have been using technology focusing on specific genes on the outer spike portion of the virus.

Cidara Commences Dosing for Pivotal Phase 3 Trial

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) announced that it has commenced its pivotal Phase 3 trial for assessing the efficacy and safety of its lead antifungal candidate rezafungin, for preventing invasive fungal disease in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation. Cidara is collaborating with Mundipharma for developing rezafungin, the latter being responsible for marketing the therapy outside the U.S. and Japan.

The ReSPECT trial is a randomized, global, double-blind, controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial of rezafungin versus the standard antimicrobial regimen. The drug candidate will be dosed once a week for 90 days. The primary endpoint for the trial is fungal free survival. Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara, said, “Patients with compromised immune systems face complex drug regimens when undergoing BMT and experience a high mortality rate if infected. Shifting the antifungal standard of care to a single once-weekly drug, rezafungin, which has the potential to protect against three deadly pathogens, could significantly transform the approach and outcomes for patients and health care providers alike.” The trial seeks to enroll nearly 462 adult patients.

Rezafungin is a novel once-weekly echinocandin and aims to both prevent and treat serious fungal infections including invasive candidiasis and candidemia. The drug candidate is also in another Phase 3 clinical trial as a first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis in ReSTORE trial. Apart from rezafungin, Cidara also has antiviral conjugates focused on treating influenza and other viral diseases. The company also uses its proprietary Cloudbreak antiviral platform for treating this ailments.

