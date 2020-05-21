Brookfield Place entry in Manhattan, image sourced from Yandex

Introduction

This post is an attempt to estimate the pandemic impact on the business of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). Certainly, we are still in the middle of uncertainty but some things have become known after Q1 20 reports and earning calls, and, under certain assumptions, we can cautiously proceed.

I will skip a review of BAM's business - you can find it at many sources including Brookfield website and multiple SA posts. Quite a few of my arguments will be based on my earlier publications ("Cutting through Complexity: Brookfield Asset Management", "Not All of Brookfield's Subsidiaries Are Created Equal", "Brookfield Asset Management in Early 2020 - Valuations and Prospects") and I will try to avoid repetitions just referring to these posts as "previous publications".

Investors are attracted to BAM because the company has the potential to beat the index long-term. On a big scale three main arguments support this thesis:

BAM has beaten the index since Bruce Flatt became its CEO in 2002. The precise figures vary depending on when exactly you start and finish but we are talking about something north of 15% compounded appreciation (for example from Jan 1, 2003, to Dec 31, 2019, the CAGR in USD was about 19% including dividends). Being born in 1965, Bruce Flatt is relatively young and, in all likelihood, expected to keep his job for a long time. BAM's asset management business enjoys a rare combination of tremendous growth with high ROE. The growth is likely to continue due to the timely acquisition of Oaktree and low-interest rates that motivate big institutional investors (pension funds, sovereign funds, insurance companies, home offices, etc.) to allocate more capital to alternative asset funds managed by BAM.

Qualitative Analysis

We will assume that pandemic will be taken under control with the development and distribution of vaccine and/or treatment within a relatively short time period of 1-2 years from now. "Short-term" in the context of this post means whatever happens within these 1-2 years. Correspondingly, "long-term" means whatever happens beyond the short-term. Nobody knows the future and this assumption may prove wrong but it seems the most plausible right now.

In my previous publications, I argued that the operating FFO is, perhaps, the best tool to value BAM. In line with this approach, the table and bullets below attempt to evaluate qualitatively the pandemic impact on BAM's operating FFO. The results for the last unaffected LTM (Last Twelve Months) period of full-year 2019 will be taken as the base case.

Table 1: Pandemic impact on BAM's operating FFO

Dollars are in millions IFRS Capital, Q4 2019 Operating FFO, LTM 2019 Pandemic impact on operating FFO Short-term Long-term BPY $ 15,786 $ 710 Significant Significant BEP $ 4,810 $ 430 Small None BIP $ 2,141 $ 354 Moderate None BBU $ 2,389 $ 494 Significant Limited Asset mgmt w/o Oaktree negligible $ 1,168 Moderate Limited Oaktree, annualized included in other assets $ 131 None None Other assets $ 12,043 $ 205 Moderate None Corporate expenses $ (135) None None Corporate debt $ (7,083) $ (348) None None Preferred shares $ (4,145) $ (152) None None Total $ 25,941 $ 2,858

Sources: BAM, BPY, BEP, BIP, BBU Supplementary, and earning calls transcripts for Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 and author's qualitative evaluations.

Since Oaktree partial acquisition was closed at the end of Q3 2019, I annualized its operating FFO at BAM's share for Q4 2019 and separated asset management business without Oaktree from Oaktree's.

Carry is completely ignored in the table. While material at times in absolute terms carry does not significantly influence valuations as compared with asset management fees. When analyzing the Oaktree acquisition (a transaction between two very knowledgeable parties) in my previous publications, I determined net carry target multiple in the transaction to be below 3.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) will be significantly affected both short- and long-term primarily due to its mall business and we will address it in more detail later

Brookfield Renewable Partners' (BEP) cash flows consist primarily of electricity sales contracted on a long-term basis with reliable counterparties and pandemic impact has been so far marginal.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' (BIP) business was mostly affected through its transportation segment: lower railway and port traffic, fewer cars on toll roads. The effect in Q1 20 was negligible, it will become noticeable in Q2 and Q3. With time, the flow of goods and cars on the road should completely recover.

Brookfield Business Partners' (BBU) FFO is notoriously volatile, fluctuating from quarter to quarter. BBU consists of various portfolio companies with not much in common between them. Cyclical companies like construction business or Graftech (EAF) will suffer more than companies with stable cash flows like Westinghouse, for example. But going through portfolio companies I did not notice anything material for BAM that will be damaged irrevocably due to pandemic. Since BBU has ample capital at its disposal and implicit BAM's support, with time and in a different cycle phase, it should be able to limit the damage.

The asset management business is dependent on listed partnerships unit prices (management fees are billed based on market caps for these partnerships). With all units currently trading lower, this part of management fees will be down as well. However, significant and growing part of fees, such as IDRs and private funds' fees, is not dependent on units' prices. That is why the short-term impact should be moderate. During 2019, the most vulnerable part of management fees generated off BPY capital (that includes corporate debt and preferred units besides market cap) was $165M, or about 8% of total $2,014M in fees even though the latter number includes Oaktree fees for one quarter only. This arithmetic helps to understand why the long-term pandemic impact on the asset management FFO is expected to be quite limited.

Brookfield Property Partners

So, the long-term pandemic impact is primarily concentrated within BPY's operating FFO. BPY consists of 3 segments: worldwide office real estate, US retail real estate (former GGP), and opportunistic strategies within BAM's private real estate funds (BPY provides most of Brookfield capital to these funds). Obviously, we should be concerned primarily with the retail segment. Based on BAM's and BPY's earning calls, certain other parts of BPY have been affected as well (student housing, hospitality assets) but they are not that big compared with the retail segment.

The malls have been losing market share to online shopping even before the pandemic. Until March, the situation seemed manageable at least for the best of malls in the country. However, the virus-caused lockdown has exacerbated the deterioration of malls. With each day of lockdown, more and more people were shopping online only and getting used to it. Mall retailers had to close shops, found themselves with very little business, and many of them, while not technically in bankruptcy, have stopped paying rent. The unpaid rent has not manifested itself in FFO numbers yet: a retailer has to file bankruptcy before FFO stops accruing. However, the actual rent collection for April was only about 20%.

Certainly, BPY and BAM will take mitigating actions. For example, BAM has already committed $5B (primarily of third-party funds under management) to the so-called Retail Revitalization Program to bring much-needed capital and operational assistance to support retailers. Currently, malls are reopening, their operating expenses will be cut, unit buybacks will be executed, some debt will be refinanced at lower rates, rent collection, when possible, will be forced, some retailers will be helped by government actions, etc. Moreover, BAM has about $60B of long-term capital available and will not hesitate to take drastic actions if opportunities present themselves. However, all this does not help to escape a feeling that retail centers have become less attractive than before the lockdown.

Based on BPY Supplementary Q4 2019, its retail real estate business produced about $700M in operating FFO for limited unitholders on a proportionate basis. Since BAM owns 51% of BPY, about $350M is at stake here compared with $2,858 of total operating FFO. We expect the business to get damaged but not disappear. And even in the worst-case scenario ("Death of malls"), the valuable real estate will be redeveloped once again. Certainly, it will take time and money with FFO suffering in the process but still supported by long-term leases of survived retailers. With all this unfolding, we can imagine, perhaps, a 50% reduction in FFO as a ballpark which represents 6% of 2019 operating FFO. Even in this scenario, the impact on BAM's long-term growth story appears manageable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.