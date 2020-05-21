This is better than being hit by a downturn itself, but it's all about putting the data into context.

With the way the world is these days, especially in the era of COVID-19, there is a lot of uncertainty over which companies make for attractive prospects and which ones do not. One firm that just reported some interesting data that shows, at first glance, some strong results for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year is Target (TGT). While the company’s top line figures are encouraging, there were some issues the business faced that investors need to take into consideration. In all, the company does appear to be doing well given the current environment, but the picture goes deeper than seeing strong sales and concluding it’s a robust prospect.

Sales surged

On the top line, Target had a really excellent first quarter this year. According to management, revenue for the firm came in at $19.62 billion. This represents an increase of 11.3% over the $17.63 billion the firm saw the same quarter last year. Typically, this kind of growth accompanies rapid store count growth, but that was not the case with Target. Its store count year-over-year has only increased by 20 units, rising from 1,851 to 1,871. This is sure to help sales some, keeping all else the same, but it’s not enough to push revenue materially higher.

The real winner for the firm was its increase in comparable sales. This figure, according to management, was up 10.8% over the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. To put this in perspective, 2019’s first quarter was higher than 2018’s by a more modest (but still impressive) 4.8%. You might expect for such growth to be driven by across-the-board activity, but you would be wrong. The actual store-based sales growth for the quarter was a paltry 0.9%. This compares to 2.7% a year earlier. What was really impressive was the business’s ecommerce set of operations. This figure was up 9.9% year-over-year as consumers stayed at home more, businesses adhered to social distancing measures, and shopping moved more online.

In all for the quarter, 15.3% of the business’s revenue, or $3 billion, came from its ecommerce operations. This compares to 7.1%, or $1.25 billion, the same time last year. That’s a tremendous jump, but it’s not the only thing that deserves attention. Not only did consumers move more toward online channels, they began focusing their buying activity on fewer, but larger, transactions. The total number of transactions company-wide for Target fell 1.5% year-over-year. A year earlier, this was different, with transactions in 2019 up 4.3% relative to 2018. The average transaction amount, though, was materially higher, posting an increase year-over-year of 12.5%.

Another positive for shareholders had nothing to do with sales. During the quarter, the retailer decided to buy back 5.7 million shares. This cost the entity $609 million and helped bring its unit count down to 505.8 million. By comparison, a year earlier the number of shares outstanding stood at 519.5 million. The average price paid by the business during this period was $107.58. With shares currently trading for $119.63 as I type this, their decision looks to have paid off. The effective ‘upside’ granted to shareholders here amounted to $68.21 million. In the grand scheme, this is not all that material, but if management can make additional purchases over a long period of time while capturing upside, these rewards will slowly accumulate to create real value for shareholders.

But there are problems

Investors should be happy to see sales rise like they did. I doubt few people would have expected such robust top line performance from the retailer. Especially in this current pandemic. Having said that, there were some issues the retailer revealed. While revenue surged, net income took a beating, falling from $795 million to $284 million. That’s a year-over-year decline of 64.3%. There are other ways, of course, that we should be looking at profitability. On a per-share basis, earnings dropped from $1.53 in last year’s first quarter to $0.56 today.

One way is to look at operating cash flow. In the first quarter, this number initially looks quite impressive, coming in at $1.28 billion. This compares favorably to the $323 million seen the same time last year, but when you adjust for working capital changes, operating cash flow actually declined from $1.55 billion to $975 million. EBITDA, another valuable financial metric, also took a beating, falling from $1.79 billion in the first quarter last year to $1.09 billion this year.

Generally speaking, higher comparable sales propel margins higher, but that’s not always the case. Management did say that because of weakness in its Apparel and Accessories product line, it did make some impairments, but these should have been largely non-cash in nature. They would have had little to no impact on cash flow, even though they would have affected net income and likely EBITDA. The real pain, management indicated, came from two sources. The first was the decision of customers to focus on stocking up on things like Essentials and Food & Beverage categories. These carry lower margins than other lines of business that Target traffics in.

Another issue is a little more complicated. That’s the shift to online sales. While Target has, for years, been moving more toward ecommerce, ecommerce sales are known for being notoriously low-margin. Despite the idea that online sales allow companies to bypass a lot of costly infrastructure, establishing a robust logistics network is a massive investment. Not only that, but transportation and other supply chain costs can be high. If this continues, investors should probably expect similar margin contraction in the future on a year-over-year basis, which could harm shareholder value in the short run.

Takeaway

At first glance, the picture facing Target looks quite impressive. Sales surged, driven by higher comparable store sales. Keeping all else the same, this is vastly superior to what the outcome could have been. Falling comparable sales, in particular, would have been awful but not necessarily unexpected in the current environment. Overall, investors should be pleased by these results because it demonstrates continued strength in the underlying, broader economy. On the other hand, looking solely at the sales figures paints something of a misleading picture. The retail giant did do well, but it needs to work on its margins. The move toward ecommerce is probably a positive for the business in the long run, but today the challenges facing the entity do put a damper on things to some degree.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.