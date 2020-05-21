Following a bleak March update that saw management preparing the balance sheet for a 12-month downdraft, Zillow's (Z) latest quarter was a welcome surprise. Not only was there a near-term resumption of the home buying program, but the Premier Agent (PA) business also experienced a lower-than-expected impact through COVID-19. In sum, the positive Q1 results leave me sanguine about recovery at Zillow, however, valuations are a key consideration. At a c. 3x EV/Revenue multiple in a recession, along with continued losses in Homes, the positivity has likely been priced in. At the current lofty valuation, any negative macro data points could result in severe downside to Zillow shares.

Q1 Results Surprise to the Upside

Zillow's Q1 was surprisingly positive, beating consensus across all metrics, including each revenue segment and adjusted EBITDA. The revenue growth trajectory in IMT remains very impressive at +499% Y/Y, with IMT revenue (+11% Y/Y) boosting the overall top-line to 148% Y/Y.

Source: Zillow 10-Q

On an adjusted basis, EBITDA losses at Homes and Mortgages widened, offsetting the encouraging margin expansion story at IMT (+540bps Y/Y). This comes despite the decreased contribution from share-based compensation at IMT for the quarter, which at $30 million, is down c.46% Y/Y.

Source: Zillow 10-Q

Importantly, the meaningful slowdown in mid-March seems to be transitory, as buyer activity is picking up again. According to management on the quarterly call, traffic and connection requests, new listings, and pending sales all saw improvements in late-April.

Turning to the future, we feel pretty darn good. We have seen all our metrics bounce off the bottom. Some metrics at the top of the funnel, like visits, have more fully recovered and are up -- more than fully recovered and are up double-digit percentages year-over-year, indicating to us even higher demand to move or at least fantasize about moving than before.

The company is not providing a full-year outlook for now, but Q2 guidance implies a diverging outlook. On the one hand, we are set for softer trends at IMT as temporary discounts are implemented to support real estate agents. On the other hand, we should also see a stronger outlook for Homes, as the company looks to resume home-buying activity within the next few weeks.

Interestingly, Zillow's updated stress test scenario (assuming a 75% haircut to pre-COVID-19 revenue for IMT and the Mortgages business repurchases inventory with cash) indicates it is now positioned to end the year with $1.7 billion of cash (up from $1.35 billion prior), should a severe downturn materialize. As of Q1, the company held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents, excluding short-term investments ($993 million) and restricted cash ($56 million).

Q1 '20 Cash & Cash Equivalents 1,567.7 Short-Term Investments 993.3 Restricted Cash 56.4

Source: Company Data

Positive April Trends Bode Well For the Near Term Outlook

It's important to stress the stark contrast in tone with Zillow's last call on March 23, when management saw visits to Zillow fall c. 20% Y/Y on broad-based virus impacts. Since then, however, traffic and requests on Zillow seem to have made a swift recovery, returning to pre-COVID 19 levels in late April, along with pending sales and new listings.

In addition to macro factors, this could also be partly down to management, making the most of a slower market by pulling forward its technology roadmap. For example, the crisis has increased the adoption of 3D tours and other virtual home technologies, as Zillow's software created 525% more 3D home tours in April (compared to February). Additionally, efforts to digitize the rentals market could also serve as a leading indicator for real estate processes such as closing and appraisals, eventually moving online as well.

Alongside the traffic uplift, positive commentary from connections such as Realogy (RLGY) (excerpt below) also indicates that consumers shopping in this environment appear to be serious.

And we have a huge number of stories of consumers interacting with agents and transacting in new creative ways to get deals done. Frankly, we're seeing anyone in the market now is serious about getting transaction done despite the crisis.

If these trends persist, and sheltering restrictions begin to lift, this makes Zillow a natural beneficiary of pent-up property demand. The consumer behavioral shift observed by Realogy is a strong ROI opportunity for Zillow, not only because it presents new monetization opportunities, but also because it allows improved measurement and understanding of consumer behavior.

Retention in Premier Agent Points Signals a Pending Recovery

Also worth noting is the resilient 11% Y/Y Premier Agent revenue growth in Q1, despite a c. 460 bps headwind from Flex Pricing. Lower Q2 revenue guidance may prove transitory as it mainly reflects the lagging impact of discounts provided to agents beginning late March to help cope with the COVID-19 slowdown. Importantly, these discounts have had an effect; the lower churn had led to a less than 5% decline in monthly recurring revenue in April.

Source: Zillow Shareholder Letter

Looking beyond Q2, I see PA regaining its upward trajectory as these discounts moderate. A strong underlying housing market, as shown by the traffic growth returning to double-digits across Zillow's properties, should support recovery as pent-up demand drives buyers back into the market.

Homes Positioned for a Rebound, Though Long Term Viability is a Concern

The real highlight was Zillow's traction in Homes, which saw revenue growth of c. 28% sequentially to $770 million, which was above the upper-end of guidance. Importantly, the pace of sales accelerated without sacrificing unit economics, at a time when uncertainty is rife due to the pandemic. The improvement was attributable to Zillow's applied machine learning techniques, which helped Zillow price homes faster and more accurately. Though the Homes segment posted an adj EBITDA loss of $75 million, it was still a c. 400bps sequential margin improvement.

Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Homes Revenue 249 385 603 770 Seq Growth (%) 94% 55% 57% 28%

Source: Company Data

With iBuying set to resume in the next few weeks, the segment is positioned for a re-acceleration, as management commentary suggests iBuying remains a key part of the long-term Zillow story. The bottom-line remains a concern, though, as Q1 losses remain deep, even if it did improve sequentially. The long-term profitability of the Homes business, however, is still a point of debate. Though management still believes in a 2-3% EBITDA margin (long term), I would note this excludes interest expense and losses on homes, which makes the viability of the segment debatable.

Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Homes adj. EBITDA (56.5) (67.8) (82.5) (75.0) EBITDA Margin (%) (22.7%) (17.6%) (13.7%) (9.7%)

Source: Company Data

Pricey Play on a Recovery

Zillow has navigated near-term pressures from COVID-19 well, and with ample liquidity to weather any economic headwinds for the foreseeable future, looks well-positioned. The issue, however, is that the market seems to have already priced in a considerably optimistic view at a c.3x EV/Revenue (vs Realogy at c. 0.9x).

Data by YCharts

As the long term EBITDA margin target for Homes at 2-3% EBITDA offers little buffer against uncertainty in the business' outlook, there is plenty of Homes-led downside risk to the Zillow valuation at these levels. In the aftermath of the upbeat Q1 as well, earnings estimates have been revised upward, and consequently, Zillow's multiples could come down should any macro challenges emerge or if traffic sees stronger-than-expected contractions beyond April.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.