Thesis Summary

International Business machines (IBM) is a tech company that doesn't trade at the lofty P/Es some of the market leaders enjoy. Granted, this is because IBM's revenues have been steadily falling, but the tech sector continues to be a high-growth space. With the recent change in management, the potential for cloud, and the Red Hat acquisition, we might finally see IBM begin to turn things around.

Source: Wikipedia

Company Overview

IBM is one of the oldest software companies out there. The company was a computing pioneer in the '70s but has since fallen way behind the competition. Despite being in a "high" growth sector the company has consistently decreased revenues. The last 10 years have given us a revenue CAGR of -2.4%. On top of that, profitability has also been decreasing with operating income falling from near 20% in 2010 to just over 12% last year.

Costs have remained flat, while revenues have fallen and this is no different in the latest quarter.

Source: 10-Q

As we can see from the income statement, IBM revenues fell by around 3.3%. Interestingly, Net Income was down way more during the quarter, falling from $1,591 million to $1.175 million.

On the face of it, this looks like a dreadful quarter. The business wasn't helped by the coronavirus, but most significantly what we can see is IBM experiencing lower profitability due to the integration of the Red Hat acquisition. The New CEO Arvind Krishna claims that at least 0.38 cents in terms of EPS can be attributed to costs associated with the Red Hat acquisition, something which should be a temporary headwind.

This last sentence sums up the bull thesis for IBM as we can find in it three significant catalysts; new management, Red Hat acquisition, and Cloud.

Catalyst Corner

IBM has undoubtedly struggled to drive growth in the last decade. The company has been pushed out of the tech space by the likes of Google and Microsoft. However, in the last year, the company has made significant changes which could certainly turn things around for the company.

Firstly, in 2019, IBM executed the acquisition of Red Hat for $34 billion. The company is now a subsidiary of IBM and operated under the hybrid cloud solution. Red Hat was essentially a competitor to IBM, providing open-source software solutions at an enterprise level.

The recently integrated company is already performing above expectations. As per the last quarter IBM estimates Red Hat's growth at 20%. Furthermore, Red Hat is already accretive of FCF, net of interest expenses. Under the IBM umbrella, Red Hat has signed its two biggest contracts leveraging the IBM client base.

But what I like most about Red Hat is that it has always worked with open software, allowing programmers to enrich their offerings and ecosystem. This type of free-for-all collaboration is what is going to set apart successful projects from failing ones in the coming years.

Another change that the company has undergone, is that of appointing Arvind Krishna as CEO. Krishna started as an engineer in IBM and slowly made his way up the ranks. Krishna already proved his value when leading the acquisition of Red Hat (before he was CEO). The newly appointed CEO has a clear new path for the company; growth.

Krishna has been clear that he will prioritize growth. Red Hat will certainly help with that, but to a larger extent, we can expect IBM to be able to drive growth thanks to the cloud.

Source: 10-Q

Above we can see a breakdown of revenues for IBM's last quarter. Although overall revenues went down, we can see that more than one segment has been growing. Cloud and Cognitive software increased by over 20%. Conversely, even though "Cloud and Data Platforms" increased, Infrastructure and Cloud Services fell by nearly 6%. The question we must ask ourselves is; Can IBM maintain or even increase its cloud presence or will it be pushed out?

Source: Kinsta.com

The image above shows a breakdown of the cloud industry and some of its main players and growth. IBM is one of the top players in the Cloud Infrastructure Service for Hosted & Private Cloud. IBM has always been an enterprise-level business. It offers solutions for big enterprises such as banks, which often have sensitive information and host their data. In this area, IBM is certainly head and shoulders above the rest and I do believe there is both stickiness and moat around its business. The industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018-2022 according to Statista and IBM is has found a niche space within it.

Risks

There is, of course, some risks and challenges that the company faces. Firstly, there is the chance that IBM will be pushed out of the market. In this regard, I feel Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure is best positioned to compete with IBM.

Most importantly, though, if IBM prioritizes growth, even if it does achieve it, we must wonder; at what cost? IBM's most attractive appeal has for years been the dividend. At the moment, the company offers an attractive +5% yield with a 60% payout ratio and a 21-year dividend growth rate. The CEO has made it clear that it will prioritize growth over the dividend, so there is a possibility that we will see the payout reduced.

While I view the new approach as a step in the right direction, IBM is trying to change its fundamental workings. I feel it is unlikely that IBM would suspend the dividend altogether in the long-run but the company has already increased its debt substantially with the Red Hat acquisition. In the last ten years, the D/E ratio has gone from under 1 to over 2.8 as of right now. The next year will be quite important for investors to assess just how far IBM will go in pursuing growth and also how successful they might be.

Takeaway

I recently wrote on Intel Corporation (INTC) stating that it was one of the most undervalued tech companies. IBM looks to be quite similarly "undervalued", trading at a P/E of 11.91. However, the discount applied to IBM seems more justified in my opinion given the poor growth, but this is countered by the fact that IBM offers a higher dividend. Like with Intel, IBM offers a relatively "safe" investment with some growth potential. However, if IBM manages to turn growth around, we could be looking at some significant capital appreciation added to the already attractive dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.