S&P 500: This Level May Turn Traders Bearish

The large cap U.S. equity indexes managed to break out to new recovery highs off the March low. Potentially good news on a vaccine from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and more verbal support from Fed Chair Powell, reminding markets that the Fed can always do more, provided the umph to get the indexes above the late April highs. Macroeconomic data has yet to bottom, but the odds are that the recession trough will fall in June. Like never before, equity markets have anticipated the end of the recession with lots of advance. While we expect the economic damage to hit a maximum by June, the pace of the recovery remains the wildcard. Its hard to imagine consumer demand returning rapidly while many still fear going to shopping malls and social distancing orders set to remain in place for a while. In this light, the rally in equities remains suspect. This week we look at a key technical level that could calm the ardors of bullish equity investors.

The 200-Day Moving Average: A Force To Be Reckoned With

We went back and looked at the S&P 500 with its 200-day moving average since the end of World War 2. What interests us is how investors have traded the index in cases where the 200-day moving average takes on a negative slope, as we have today. Specifically, we demonstrate the tendency of the S&P 500 to test from below this technical level before finally seeing price break back above the 200-day. We also count several fake breaks above a falling 200-day, after which the S&P 500 has then continued to fall.

1950-1957

In the first period post war, we counted two cases in which the S&P 500’s 200 day-moving average had a falling slope. In 1953, the S&P 500 re-tested from below and failed twice to break above the 200-day. The third test saw the break and a new bull market for the S&P 500. In late 1956, after the 200-day clearly took on a negative slope, we count one failed test to break above. The S&P 500 plunged before gathered momentum for a successful break on the second test of the 200-day.

1957-1972

In the 1957-1972 period, we saw two short, sharp sell-offs in the S&P 500 in 1961 and 1966. In both cases the slope of the 200-day turned down, but the moving average did not present an obstacle to the equity rebound. These two cases are the exceptions to the historical tendency for the falling 200-day to block, at least once, the rebound attempt of the S&P 500. In 1970 we again saw one full test (price touches the moving average) fail of the 200-day and one near test (price nears but does not touch the moving average) of the 200-day fail before the S&P 500 finally broke above the 200-day in 1971.

1973-1989

In the 1973-1989 period we saw a couple more cases of a falling 200-day moving average on the S&P 500. Between 1981 and 1982, the 200-day was in a steady decline and we saw two perfect tests by the S&P 500 fail to break above. In late 1982, the third attempt at the 200-day proved to be the successful change in market trend. The 1987 case is particularly interesting for us today as we saw a similar abrupt change in the slope of the 200-day moving average. In early 1988, the S&P 500 failed once to take the 200-day from below, but quickly re-tested this technical level and succeeded in mid-1988.

1989-2004

In the 1989-2004 period, we only saw one big down-trend in the S&P 500’s 200-day moving average, not surprisingly after the Tech Bubble burst. The 2001-2003 market showed no less than four failed attempts to get above the 200-day, which proved the be THE resistance level traders were keying off. In 2002 we did see one fake break above the 200-day which proved very fleeting. The definitive break above the 200-day in 2003 proved to be the kick-off for the new S&P 500 bull market.

2005-2020

The last period that we looked at was 2005 to the present. The Financial Crisis brought us our first case during this period of a falling 200-day moving average on the S&P 500. And we indeed saw one perfect test of the moving average fail and one near-test of the 200-day which also failed before the cascade decline in the S&P 500 in late 2008. In 2009, the S&P 500 hugged the 200-day for about a month before finally breaking higher.

Next, we observe a short period between 2015 and 2016 during which the 200-day turned down. The one bounce in the S&P 500 price managed to get above the falling 200-day moving average, but the break proved to be a bull trap. It was the second test of the 200-day in March 2016 that opened the road to huge equity gains.

So where are we today with respect to the S&P 500’s 200-day moving average. As we write, the S&P 500 stands at the highest point of the rally of the March 2020 lows, at 2971. The 200-day moving average is at 2999 and has had a negative slope since mid-March. We are at the moment of truth for this rally. We repeat the lessons from the past:

When the S&P 500 200-day moving average has turned negative, we have only seen TWO successful breaks on the first attempt of price to break above since WWII.

When the S&P 500 200-day moving average has turned negative, we have seen TWO fake breaks of price above the 200-day since WWII.

It stands to reason that the odds of seeing the S&P 500 break above 2999 AND sustain this break to continue on to record highs is an EXTREMELY LOW PROBABILITY SCENARIO. With traders gunning for record highs on the Nasdaq-100 (now only +2% higher), however, the chances of seeing the S&P 500 touch or get marginally above the 200-day are high. A Nasdaq-100 testing record highs concomitant with the S&P500 testing the 200-day moving average could spell double trouble for complacent bulls. While the trend remains higher, we warn readers not to be complacent with the S&P 500 approaching its falling 200-day moving average. Many pundits have been saying for a while that equites have rallied too far too fast. Eventually the pundits will be right, and a key technical level like the 200-day moving average on the S&P 500 could finally be the resistance that marks the end of the equity rally. Equity bulls should be careful when betting against history.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.