RIO has lots of upside if commodity prices are going higher over the coming years.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is an international company that is a producer of a wide range of commodities. The firm has been around since 1873 and has its headquarters in London. Commodities are volatile assets. Price explosions and implosions are the norms over time. Economic expansion is bullish for the price of raw materials, and contraction causes prices to fall, sometimes dramatically. As one of the world’s leading producers and processors of a host of metals and minerals, RIO shares act as a proxy for the asset class.

Risk-off periods tend to cause significant downdrafts in the price of many commodities, as well as in RIO’s stock price. The 2008 global financial crisis sent the price of the shares almost 90% lower. Since the 2008 low, RIO has made a series of higher lows. In late 2015 and early 2016, when commodity prices came under pressure on the back of a slowdown in the Chinese economy, RIO shares fell to a higher low. Most recently, in March 2020, the stock declined to another higher nadir on the back of the global pandemic that triggered a deflationary spiral. As of May 15, RIO shares were just below the midpoint of the 2020 trading range. At $52.30 per share, RIO is a stock to keep on your investment radar over the coming weeks and months.

Tough times in the commodities sector

March and April were ugly months in the commodities asset class, as the contagious impact of losses in other markets resulted in a deflationary spiral. The spread of Coronavirus in February caused widespread shutdowns around the world, and the global economy ground to a standstill.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, in mid-March, the price of copper fell to a low of $2.0595 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract, the lowest level since 2016. Copper had traded to a high of just below $2.90 in early January.

Source: LME

The chart shows that the price of three-month aluminum forwards on the London Metals Exchange declined from over $1800 to just over $1420 per ton.

Source: Stock | TITANIUM Stock Price Today | Markets Insider

The price of titanium fell from a high of 77 cents to the 27 cents level.

Source: Iron Ore - Monthly Price - Commodity Prices - Price Charts, Data, and News - IndexMundi

The price of iron ore fell from a high of $95.76 per dry metric ton in early January to a low of $84.73 in late April.

Other commodities experienced significant price declines, most notably NYMEX crude oil, which fell from a high of $65.65 per barrel in January to negative territory for the first time in history in April. Even after an impressive recovery, on May 18, the price of the energy commodity was trading at under half the level it reached at the high for 2020.

Lots of comparisons to 2008

The last time the commodities market received a shock to the system and deflationary pressures was back in 2008 during the global financial crisis. The lows twelve years ago gave way to incredible rallies that took prices to highs in 2011.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of COMEX copper futures shows that the price of the base metal fell from $4.2160 in 2008 to a low of $1.2475 that same year. In 2011, copper came storming back and reached an even higher peak at $4.6495 per pound.

Source: Aluminum | 1989-2020 Data | 2021-2022 Forecast | Price | Quote | Chart | Historical

LME aluminum fell from $3070 per ton in 2008 to a low of just below $1300 at the beginning of 2009 before recovering to a peak of almost $2760 per ton in 2011.

Source: Stock | TITANIUM Stock Price Today | Markets Insider

The long-term titanium chart shows that the price declined from just below $2.10 in 2008 to a low of $0.1524 that same year. By 2011, the price was back at over $2.47.

Source: Iron Ore - Monthly Price - Commodity Prices - Price Charts, Data, and News - IndexMundi

From the 2008 high to the 2009 low, the price of iron ore fell from $197.12 to below $60 per ton. In 2011, the price was back at over $187.

During the 2008 financial crisis, central banks and governments around the globe injected record levels of stimulus to stabilize markets by encouraging borrowing and spending and inhibiting saving. The stimulus lit a bullish fuse under commodity prices as it increased the money supply. From June through September 2008, the US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion to fund the stimulus. This month, the Treasury borrowed $3 trillion, five times the amount in 2008, to combat the economic impact of the global pandemic. If history repeats, we could see the vast increase in the money supply light another bullish fuse under commodity markets in the coming months and years.

Rio Tinto is a leading raw material producer

I outlined a comparison of copper, aluminum, titanium, and iron ore prices because they are some of the leading products supplied by Rio Tinto Group. The company profile for RIO states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

At $52.30 per share on May 20, the company had a market cap of over $87.9 billion.

A liquid stock with a healthy dividend

Over three million shares, on average, change hands each day, making RIO a liquid stock. The company was paying shareholders a $3.82 or 7.3% dividend as of its last period, but the global pandemic could change the distribution over the coming months.

Source: Barchart

The long-term chart shows the decline in RIO shares in 2008 as they fell from $139.66 to $14.80 or 89.4%. The rebound in commodity prices from the 2008 lows to the 2011 highs took RIO shares back to a peak of $76.67, over five times higher.

RIO has lots of upside if commodity prices are going higher over the coming years

The high for the shares in 2020 was $61.11. In March, RIO reached a low of $35.35, a 42.2% lower at the height of selling on the back of the global pandemic.

At $52.30 on May 20, RIO shares were 47.9% above the March low and above the 50% retracement level of the move from the 2019 peak at $64.02 to the March low, which stood at just below the $50 per share level.

Source: Barchart

The levels to watch on the upside are at the 2019 and 2020 highs at $61.11 and $64.02, respectively. The net target above the 2019 peak would be the 2011 high at $76.67 per share.

Stimulus lit a bullish fuse under the commodities market in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. In 2020, the increase in the money supply is far higher to combat Coronavirus and its impact on the US and global economies. While we could still see risk-off periods because of the virus, RIO is one of the leading raw material producing companies in the world. Buying the shares on a scale-down basis during periods of weakness could be the optimal approach to the company that has been around since 1873 and will continue to supply the world with essential raw materials.

The price action in commodities from 2008 through 2011 and the current level of stimulus present a compelling case for appreciation in commodity prices and RIO shares over the coming years.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.