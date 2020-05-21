Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) is a Business Development Company (1099 Tax Form, No K-1) that has a well-diversified venture debt business in the life sciences, healthcare technology, sustainability, and tech sectors. They are currently undervalued because of investor hesitation in both the credit and venture capital markets, which HRZN happens to be at the intersection of.

The long term average yield of their debt portfolio is in the high teens, and in the most recent quarter was slightly decreased at 13.2%.

Generally, a life science/tech company would take a loan from HRZN as a bridge so that they can do certain things like expand, acquire, or fund development to the point where they can go public.

They are different than other BDCs in that they have a 20% Loan-to-value ratio compared to the typical ~80%, suggesting the value of the assets backing their loans are quite high. However, one potential risk to keep in mind is that even if the value of the assets are high, they are business and technical assets, which may not be liquid.

The nice thing about life sciences companies are that their results are not necessarily tied to general economic conditions. Because HRZN gets warrants as part of many of their loan deals, HRZN shareholders have potential upside on many venture stage companies that have returns uncorrelated with the broader economy.

They also at trade at only 86% of their most recent reported book value of $11.48 in Q1. They don't deserve to be discounted so steeply. They've got experienced management, a proven dividend record, and their portfolio companies are less affected by COVID than traditional companies.

They also have plenty of liquidity, with Debt-Equity at 0.94:1 whereas management has said they would be comfortable with 1.2:1. This gives them the ability to extend credit to existing borrowers, and give any portfolio company facing liquidity needs the funding they need to get through coronavirus related effects.

HRZN is currently down -5.63 in share price since IPO, but it has paid $13.17 in cumulative dividends for a +7.74 gain (49% return or approx. 6% annualized). Although that isn't huge we should consider that for the reasons explained the stock is undervalued, so the net asset value is down -4.11 from IPO, which doing the same math is a 58% return or a 7.25% annually. In addition, the current dividend yield is 12% which would suggest outperformance from current levels. The income and total return can be further juiced by selling call options. Although not a lot of contracts are traded, you can occasionally write decently priced call contracts. For example, as of writing, October $12.5 Call (25% above current price) is 0.15 per contract. That is a 1.47% gross or 3.3% annualized yield.

So, not only is the underlying stock company increasing net assets at a rate of 7.25% per year, but you can buy it at a discount and get an even higher yield, and then carefully sell options which limit upside to +25% in 5 months but increase yield by about 3% annualized. If the stock price stays within the call option sold, the dividend + option premium at current prices would be about 15% absolute yield, a lot of income for even a small dollar position in your portfolio. For example, if the buy + option-write mentioned on this stock was 4% of your portfolio it would increase your portfolio yield by 0.6% on its own. That's nearly a third of the SPY's dividend Yield for less than 1/20th of your portfolio, and you would gain a more broad diversification. You could get the same yield as the SPY with a mere 13% portfolio allocation to that buy-write position, or a 16% allocation without the option sale. I'm not saying anyone should actually allocate that much of their portfolio, I personally have under 2% weight, I am just giving the examples to provide a comparison of how much yield the investment offers.

Data by YCharts

HRZN is worth considering not just for income from the double-digit 12% dividend yield, but also because it can give an income investor diverse sector exposure in life sciences, healthcare, and tech. So often, income investors get pigeon-holed into energy, real estate, and blue-chip staples. This BDC gives them a chance to get outside of traditional income categories while still getting a double-digit yield, and ideally a fantastic total return once the debt portfolio trades closer to fair value at $11-12.

For income, diversification, and total returns, HRZN is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.