Yoav Zelikovic Investments' Annual Letter, 2019

Summary

Even though this letter is an analysis of 2019, it is inevitable not to mention the current crisis of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus.

Investors like ourselves, who don’t invest in the FANGMA stocks, found themselves trailing the indexes in the last few years.

Our portfolios are divided into three parts: “Micro- Cap Value Stocks”, "Compounder Stocks", "Special Situations" and cash.

Focusing entirely on a American companies (or companies listed in any other country) is unwise financially.

Our Compounder stocks are usually stocks of holding companies (led by Outsider CEO/Owner Operators) and stocks of public insurance companies around the world.